Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      47,648  
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      369.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      359.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      363.4287p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,407,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,639,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,648

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.4287

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased     price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                      (GBp share) 
 
 
                                         369.20     08:04:35        00030134753TRDU0    XLON 
1,014 
 
 
                                           367.60     08:12:31        00030134887TRDU0    XLON 
232 
 
 
                                           367.60     08:12:31        00030134888TRDU0    XLON 
359 
 
 
                                           368.80     08:26:36        00030134960TRDU0    XLON 
761 
 
 
                                           368.60     08:26:36        00030134961TRDU0    XLON 
316 
 
 
                                           368.60     08:26:36        00030134962TRDU0    XLON 
200 
 
 
                                           367.60     08:33:48        00030135025TRDU0    XLON 
552 
 
 
                                           369.00     08:56:20        00030135289TRDU0    XLON 
593 
 
 
                                           368.40     08:56:21        00030135290TRDU0    XLON 
300 
 
 
                                           368.40     08:56:21        00030135291TRDU0    XLON 
272 
 
 
                                           368.00     09:01:13        00030135399TRDU0    XLON 
994 
 
 
                                           367.80     09:15:00        00030135495TRDU0    XLON 
521 
 
 
                                           367.60     09:15:01        00030135498TRDU0    XLON 
511 
 
 
                                           366.80     09:20:06        00030135535TRDU0    XLON 
524 
 
 
                                           366.20     09:22:48        00030135545TRDU0    XLON 
519 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:33:42        00030135601TRDU0    XLON 
513 
 
 
                                           363.60     09:40:48        00030135636TRDU0    XLON 
525 
 
 
                                           363.40     09:54:59        00030135722TRDU0    XLON 
517 
 
 
                                           363.40     09:54:59        00030135723TRDU0    XLON 
529 
 
 
                                           364.00     10:10:33        00030135796TRDU0    XLON 
573 
 
 
                                         363.20     10:17:06        00030135810TRDU0    XLON 
1,198 
 
 
                                            362.20     10:32:05        00030135840TRDU0    XLON 
25 
 
 
                                           362.20     10:32:05        00030135841TRDU0    XLON 
556

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
