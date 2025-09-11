Transaction in Own Shares -3

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
11.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      47,648  
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      369.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      359.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      363.4287p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,407,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,639,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,648

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.4287

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased     price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                      (GBp share) 
 
 
                                         369.20     08:04:35        00030134753TRDU0    XLON 
1,014 
 
 
                                           367.60     08:12:31        00030134887TRDU0    XLON 
232 
 
 
                                           367.60     08:12:31        00030134888TRDU0    XLON 
359 
 
 
                                           368.80     08:26:36        00030134960TRDU0    XLON 
761 
 
 
                                           368.60     08:26:36        00030134961TRDU0    XLON 
316 
 
 
                                           368.60     08:26:36        00030134962TRDU0    XLON 
200 
 
 
                                           367.60     08:33:48        00030135025TRDU0    XLON 
552 
 
 
                                           369.00     08:56:20        00030135289TRDU0    XLON 
593 
 
 
                                           368.40     08:56:21        00030135290TRDU0    XLON 
300 
 
 
                                           368.40     08:56:21        00030135291TRDU0    XLON 
272 
 
 
                                           368.00     09:01:13        00030135399TRDU0    XLON 
994 
 
 
                                           367.80     09:15:00        00030135495TRDU0    XLON 
521 
 
 
                                           367.60     09:15:01        00030135498TRDU0    XLON 
511 
 
 
                                           366.80     09:20:06        00030135535TRDU0    XLON 
524 
 
 
                                           366.20     09:22:48        00030135545TRDU0    XLON 
519 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:33:42        00030135601TRDU0    XLON 
513 
 
 
                                           363.60     09:40:48        00030135636TRDU0    XLON 
525 
 
 
                                           363.40     09:54:59        00030135722TRDU0    XLON 
517 
 
 
                                           363.40     09:54:59        00030135723TRDU0    XLON 
529 
 
 
                                           364.00     10:10:33        00030135796TRDU0    XLON 
573 
 
 
                                         363.20     10:17:06        00030135810TRDU0    XLON 
1,198 
 
 
                                            362.20     10:32:05        00030135840TRDU0    XLON 
25 
 
 
                                           362.20     10:32:05        00030135841TRDU0    XLON 
556

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

361.80     10:34:07        00030135908TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                           361.80     10:34:07        00030135909TRDU0    XLON 
606 
 
 
                                           361.80     10:51:47        00030136010TRDU0    XLON 
113 
 
 
                                            361.80     10:51:48        00030136011TRDU0    XLON 
99 
 
 
                                           361.80     10:52:27        00030136013TRDU0    XLON 
104 
 
 
                                            362.20     10:56:06        00030136024TRDU0    XLON 
82 
 
 
                                           362.20     10:56:06        00030136025TRDU0    XLON 
458 
 
 
                                           362.20     10:59:55        00030136044TRDU0    XLON 
317 
 
 
                                           362.20     10:59:55        00030136045TRDU0    XLON 
666 
 
 
                                           362.60     11:18:15        00030136107TRDU0    XLON 
596 
 
 
                                           362.20     11:21:07        00030136123TRDU0    XLON 
529 
 
 
                                           362.00     11:21:07        00030136124TRDU0    XLON 
510 
 
 
                                           364.00     11:42:53        00030136282TRDU0    XLON 
204 
 
 
                                           364.00     11:42:53        00030136283TRDU0    XLON 
116 
 
 
                                           364.20     11:42:53        00030136284TRDU0    XLON 
103 
 
 
                                           364.20     11:42:53        00030136285TRDU0    XLON 
166 
 
 
                                           363.60     11:51:58        00030136330TRDU0    XLON 
516 
 
 
                                           363.40     11:55:05        00030136430TRDU0    XLON 
974 
 
 
                                           363.40     12:02:31        00030136465TRDU0    XLON 
518 
 
 
                                           363.20     12:15:02        00030136510TRDU0    XLON 
569 
 
 
                                           363.00     12:15:02        00030136511TRDU0    XLON 
589 
 
 
                                           362.20     12:37:55        00030136583TRDU0    XLON 
530 
 
 
                                           363.60     12:45:04        00030136600TRDU0    XLON 
581 
 
 
                                           362.80     12:45:50        00030136602TRDU0    XLON 
968 
 
 
                                           362.60     12:57:03        00030136632TRDU0    XLON 
511 
 
 
                                         363.00     13:10:14        00030136734TRDU0    XLON 
1,076 
 
 
                                            363.00     13:10:14        00030136735TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                           363.00     13:10:14        00030136736TRDU0    XLON 
436 
 
 
                                           361.80     13:19:24        00030136815TRDU0    XLON 
569 
 
 
                                           362.80     13:30:36        00030136857TRDU0    XLON 
540

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

362.00     13:37:36        00030136909TRDU0    XLON 
518 
 
 
                                           362.00     13:37:36        00030136910TRDU0    XLON 
500 
 
 
                                           363.00     13:57:15        00030137013TRDU0    XLON 
501 
 
 
                                           363.00     13:57:15        00030137014TRDU0    XLON 
537 
 
 
                                           363.00     13:57:15        00030137015TRDU0    XLON 
987 
 
 
                                            363.80     14:11:18        00030137120TRDU0    XLON 
40 
 
 
                                           363.80     14:11:18        00030137121TRDU0    XLON 
251 
 
 
                                           363.80     14:11:18        00030137122TRDU0    XLON 
294 
 
 
                                           363.80     14:16:50        00030137176TRDU0    XLON 
566 
 
 
                                         363.40     14:17:51        00030137193TRDU0    XLON 
1,001 
 
 
                                           363.20     14:17:51        00030137194TRDU0    XLON 
502 
 
 
                                           362.20     14:25:22        00030137232TRDU0    XLON 
225 
 
 
                                           362.20     14:25:22        00030137233TRDU0    XLON 
359 
 
 
                                           361.60     14:39:40        00030137337TRDU0    XLON 
502 
 
 
                                         361.60     14:39:40        00030137338TRDU0    XLON 
1,531 
 
 
                                           361.60     14:39:40        00030137339TRDU0    XLON 
494 
 
 
                                           359.80     14:48:00        00030137462TRDU0    XLON 
269 
 
 
                                           359.80     14:48:00        00030137463TRDU0    XLON 
254 
 
 
                                           361.40     14:58:45        00030137636TRDU0    XLON 
598 
 
 
                                         361.00     15:01:19        00030137655TRDU0    XLON 
1,114 
 
 
                                           361.80     15:10:40        00030137750TRDU0    XLON 
228 
 
 
                                           361.80     15:10:40        00030137751TRDU0    XLON 
198 
 
 
                                           362.20     15:16:07        00030137785TRDU0    XLON 
579 
 
 
                                           362.20     15:17:34        00030137801TRDU0    XLON 
593 
 
 
                                           361.80     15:18:20        00030137810TRDU0    XLON 
535 
 
 
                                           361.60     15:18:21        00030137811TRDU0    XLON 
494 
 
 
                                           361.20     15:28:35        00030137935TRDU0    XLON 
493 
 
 
                                           361.20     15:28:35        00030137936TRDU0    XLON 
509 
 
 
                                           361.20     15:28:35        00030137937TRDU0    XLON 
500 
 
 
                                            362.00     15:42:03        00030138122TRDU0    XLON 
91

