Transaction in Own Shares -3

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 11-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 47,648 Ordinary shares purchased: 369.20p Highest price paid per share: 359.80p Lowest price paid per share: 363.4287p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,407,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,639,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,648

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.4287

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 369.20 08:04:35 00030134753TRDU0 XLON 1,014 367.60 08:12:31 00030134887TRDU0 XLON 232 367.60 08:12:31 00030134888TRDU0 XLON 359 368.80 08:26:36 00030134960TRDU0 XLON 761 368.60 08:26:36 00030134961TRDU0 XLON 316 368.60 08:26:36 00030134962TRDU0 XLON 200 367.60 08:33:48 00030135025TRDU0 XLON 552 369.00 08:56:20 00030135289TRDU0 XLON 593 368.40 08:56:21 00030135290TRDU0 XLON 300 368.40 08:56:21 00030135291TRDU0 XLON 272 368.00 09:01:13 00030135399TRDU0 XLON 994 367.80 09:15:00 00030135495TRDU0 XLON 521 367.60 09:15:01 00030135498TRDU0 XLON 511 366.80 09:20:06 00030135535TRDU0 XLON 524 366.20 09:22:48 00030135545TRDU0 XLON 519 364.40 09:33:42 00030135601TRDU0 XLON 513 363.60 09:40:48 00030135636TRDU0 XLON 525 363.40 09:54:59 00030135722TRDU0 XLON 517 363.40 09:54:59 00030135723TRDU0 XLON 529 364.00 10:10:33 00030135796TRDU0 XLON 573 363.20 10:17:06 00030135810TRDU0 XLON 1,198 362.20 10:32:05 00030135840TRDU0 XLON 25 362.20 10:32:05 00030135841TRDU0 XLON 556

361.80 10:34:07 00030135908TRDU0 XLON 19 361.80 10:34:07 00030135909TRDU0 XLON 606 361.80 10:51:47 00030136010TRDU0 XLON 113 361.80 10:51:48 00030136011TRDU0 XLON 99 361.80 10:52:27 00030136013TRDU0 XLON 104 362.20 10:56:06 00030136024TRDU0 XLON 82 362.20 10:56:06 00030136025TRDU0 XLON 458 362.20 10:59:55 00030136044TRDU0 XLON 317 362.20 10:59:55 00030136045TRDU0 XLON 666 362.60 11:18:15 00030136107TRDU0 XLON 596 362.20 11:21:07 00030136123TRDU0 XLON 529 362.00 11:21:07 00030136124TRDU0 XLON 510 364.00 11:42:53 00030136282TRDU0 XLON 204 364.00 11:42:53 00030136283TRDU0 XLON 116 364.20 11:42:53 00030136284TRDU0 XLON 103 364.20 11:42:53 00030136285TRDU0 XLON 166 363.60 11:51:58 00030136330TRDU0 XLON 516 363.40 11:55:05 00030136430TRDU0 XLON 974 363.40 12:02:31 00030136465TRDU0 XLON 518 363.20 12:15:02 00030136510TRDU0 XLON 569 363.00 12:15:02 00030136511TRDU0 XLON 589 362.20 12:37:55 00030136583TRDU0 XLON 530 363.60 12:45:04 00030136600TRDU0 XLON 581 362.80 12:45:50 00030136602TRDU0 XLON 968 362.60 12:57:03 00030136632TRDU0 XLON 511 363.00 13:10:14 00030136734TRDU0 XLON 1,076 363.00 13:10:14 00030136735TRDU0 XLON 20 363.00 13:10:14 00030136736TRDU0 XLON 436 361.80 13:19:24 00030136815TRDU0 XLON 569 362.80 13:30:36 00030136857TRDU0 XLON 540

362.00 13:37:36 00030136909TRDU0 XLON 518 362.00 13:37:36 00030136910TRDU0 XLON 500 363.00 13:57:15 00030137013TRDU0 XLON 501 363.00 13:57:15 00030137014TRDU0 XLON 537 363.00 13:57:15 00030137015TRDU0 XLON 987 363.80 14:11:18 00030137120TRDU0 XLON 40 363.80 14:11:18 00030137121TRDU0 XLON 251 363.80 14:11:18 00030137122TRDU0 XLON 294 363.80 14:16:50 00030137176TRDU0 XLON 566 363.40 14:17:51 00030137193TRDU0 XLON 1,001 363.20 14:17:51 00030137194TRDU0 XLON 502 362.20 14:25:22 00030137232TRDU0 XLON 225 362.20 14:25:22 00030137233TRDU0 XLON 359 361.60 14:39:40 00030137337TRDU0 XLON 502 361.60 14:39:40 00030137338TRDU0 XLON 1,531 361.60 14:39:40 00030137339TRDU0 XLON 494 359.80 14:48:00 00030137462TRDU0 XLON 269 359.80 14:48:00 00030137463TRDU0 XLON 254 361.40 14:58:45 00030137636TRDU0 XLON 598 361.00 15:01:19 00030137655TRDU0 XLON 1,114 361.80 15:10:40 00030137750TRDU0 XLON 228 361.80 15:10:40 00030137751TRDU0 XLON 198 362.20 15:16:07 00030137785TRDU0 XLON 579 362.20 15:17:34 00030137801TRDU0 XLON 593 361.80 15:18:20 00030137810TRDU0 XLON 535 361.60 15:18:21 00030137811TRDU0 XLON 494 361.20 15:28:35 00030137935TRDU0 XLON 493 361.20 15:28:35 00030137936TRDU0 XLON 509 361.20 15:28:35 00030137937TRDU0 XLON 500 362.00 15:42:03 00030138122TRDU0 XLON 91

