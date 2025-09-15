Gemini Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini"), a global crypto platform, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 15,937,501 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. The shares sold included 300,565 shares sold by Gemini and 458,364 shares sold by the selling stockholders pursuant to the underwriters' over-allotment option. Gemini did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders. The Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 12, 2025, under the ticker symbol "GEMI."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as lead bookrunners. Morgan Stanley and Cantor are also acting as lead bookrunners. Evercore ISI, Mizuho, Truist Securities, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Needham & Company, and Rosenblatt are acting as bookrunners. Academy Securities, AmeriVet Securities, and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

A registration statement relating to these securities was previously filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gemini

Gemini is a global crypto platform founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014. Gemini offers a wide range of crypto products and services for individuals and institutions in over 60 countries. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom.

