Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announces the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") held on September 16, 2025. A total of 34,800,635 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 44.03% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Number of Directors Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Set the number of directors at seven 34,800,635 100.00% 0 0.00%

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gilmour Clausen 34,800,635 100.00% 0 0.00% Letitia Wong 34,800,635 100.00% 0 0.00% Joseph Longpre 34,800,635 100.00% 0 0.00% Lance Newman 34,800,635 100.00% 0 0.00% Rod Pace 34,800,635 100.00% 0 0.00% Robert Kopple* 34,588,635 99.39% 212,000 0.61% Keith Henderson* 34,588,635 99.39% 212,000 0.61%

*The appointments of Messrs. Kopple and Henderson, World Copper's nominees under the Arrangement Agreement, are conditional on the closing of the Arrangement pursuant to which Plata Latina will acquire the Zonia Copper Project in Arizona from World Copper. If the Arrangement is not completed, the election of World Copper nominees will not be considered elected to the Board of Plata Latina.

The Company reports shareholders reappointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP 34,800,635 100.00% 0 0.00%

The Company's shareholders voted for the Company's Stock Option Plan:



Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Approval of Stock Option Plan 34,775,635 99.93% 25,000 0.07%

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals Corporation is a growth-focused company that explores strategic opportunities within the mining industry. Led by a highly experienced team with a proven track record in identifying, optimizing, and growing businesses, Plata Latina aims to create long-term value through acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic transactions. With a strong cash balance and a 2% NSR, Plata Latina is actively evaluating opportunities.

SOURCE: Plata Latina Minerals Corporation