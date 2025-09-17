Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025
Beehive and Themar Join Forces to Transform SME Financing in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive, the Middle East's pioneering digital SME lending platform, has signed a non-binding offer letter with Themar, a licensed crowdfunding platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This strategic move looks to officially establish Beehive as a regulated fintech lender in the Kingdom, significantly strengthening its presence in one of the region's most dynamic SME markets.

Beehive and Themar Join Forces to Transform SME Financing in Saudi Arabia

The proposed M&A, subject to regulatory approval, represents a transformative step for private credit in Saudi Arabia. By uniting Beehive's proven digital lending technology and regional track record with Themar's regulatory foundation and local expertise, the combined entity is uniquely positioned to address the SAR500 billion (USD$133.3 billion) SME financing gap in the Kingdom.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to expand SME lending and strengthen private sector growth as a key driver of economic diversification. The integration of Beehive and Themar will empower entrepreneurs with fast, digital, and accessible funding solutions, offering a scalable alternative to traditional banking channels.

Pete Tavener, Co-Founder & Group CFO & COO, Beehive said: "This M&A will be a milestone not only for Beehive but also for the broader SME ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. By combining our capabilities with Themar's local presence and regulatory standing, we will be creating a powerful platform that will transform SME financing in the Kingdom and support Vision 2030."

Yousef H. Al Dabbagh, Co-Founder & COO, Themar, commented: "The partnership between Themar and Beehive is more than just a merger; it's a catalyst for advancing SME growth across Saudi Arabia. Together, we will deliver innovative, Shariah-compliant, and accessible financing solutions that enable businesses to grow and contribute to the Kingdom's economic transformation."

About Beehive:

Founded in 2014, Beehive is the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the MENA region to be regulated by the DFSA. Headquartered in Dubai, Beehive connects businesses seeking finance with investors willing to support their growth, offering a faster, more affordable funding option for SMEs. Through technology and a commitment to supporting regional businesses, Beehive has become a trusted partner for SMEs across the GCC. Learn more at https://www.beehiveplatform.com/ or https://www.beehive.ae/

In the UAE, Beehive P2P Limited is regulated by the DFSA. In Oman, Beehive Financial Technology SPC is regulated by the FSA. In KSA, Beehive Saudi for Technology and Information Systems Company is subject to regulatory approval.

About Themar:

Themar.sa is a Saudi-based, SAMA-licensed debt crowdfunding platform that connects investors with growing businesses, providing regulated investment opportunities and accessible financing solutions. Since its founding, Themar.sa has focused on empowering entrepreneurs, supporting SMEs, and enabling individuals and institutions to invest with trust, transparency, and impact.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Milda Kise, Group Head of Marketing
Beehive Fintech
+971 04 550 6713
milda.kise@beehive.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774564/Beehive_Themar.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beehive-and-themar-join-forces-to-transform-sme-financing-in-saudi-arabia-302559032.html

