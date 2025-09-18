Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (Nasdaq: NETD) ("NETD" or the "Company") announced that its board of directors has elected to extend the date by which NETD has to consummate a business combination by one additional month from September 18, 2025 to October 18, 2025 (the "Extension"), as permitted under NETD's second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. The Extension provides NETD with additional time to complete its previously announced initial business combination with e2Companies LLC ("e2").

In connection with the Extension, Nabors Lux 2 S.a.r.l. ("Nabors Lux"), an affiliate of Nabors Energy Transition Sponsor II LLC (the "Sponsor"), has deposited $250,000 (the "Extension Payment") into NETD's trust account for its public shareholders (the "Trust Account"), which enables NETD to effectuate the Extension. Nabors Lux loaned the Extension Payment to NETD through a non-interest-bearing loan. If NETD consummates an initial business combination, it will repay the loan out of the proceeds of the Trust Account or, at the option of the Sponsor, convert all or a portion of the loan into warrants for $1.00 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the warrants issued by NETD in a private placement in connection with NETD's initial public offering. If NETD does not consummate an initial business combination, it will repay the loan only from funds held outside of the Trust Account.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

NETD is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company focused its search for a target business on companies that identify solutions, opportunities, companies or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition; specifically, ones that facilitate, improve or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions while satisfying growing energy consumption across markets globally.

