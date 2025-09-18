Waga Energy: Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical shareholders to support its global growth

DJ Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical shareholders to support its global growth

Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical shareholders to support its global growth 18-Sep-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical shareholders to support its global growth -- Today, EQT completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and historical shareholders at a price of EUR 21.55 per share which may be increased by an earn-out of up to EUR 2.15 per share[1] . -- EQT now holds 56.48% of the share capital and 53.26% of the voting rights of Waga Energy[2]. -- Following this acquisition, Waga Energy's Board has welcomed new board members to support the Company's growth plan. -- EQT plans to file in the last quarter of 2025 a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for the remaining shares at the same financial terms, with the intention to implement a squeeze-out if legal and regulatory conditions are met. Eybens and Paris, 18 September 2025, 8:30 am CET - Further to the announcement of 6 June 2025, the global investment organization EQT, through its EQT Transition Infrastructure strategy, has today completed the acquisition via its dedicated acquisition vehicle, Box BidCo S.A.S ("Box BidCo"), of a majority stake in the share capital of Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, Ticker: WAGA) ("Waga Energy" or the "Company") namely from Mathieu Lefebvre, Guénaël Prince, Nicolas Paget and Holweb SAS[3] (the "Founders") and historical shareholders Starquest Capital, Tertium, Noria, SWEN Impact Fund for Transition and ALIAD at a price of EUR 21.55 per share, which may be increased by an earn-out of up to EUR 2.15 per share1 (the "Block Acquisition"). The completion of the Block Acquisition follows the satisfaction of all required customary regulatory approvals, including antitrust and foreign investments clearances. As a result, Box BidCo now holds 56.48% of the share capital and 53.26% of the voting rights of Waga Energy2, it being specified that the Founders have re-invested a significant portion of their proceeds into Box BidCo alongside EQT, thereby ensuring continued alignment and active involvement of the management team in the Company's long-term development. In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, EQT will file in the last quarter of 2025 with the French financial markets' authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for all the remaining outstanding shares of Waga Energy at the same price of EUR 21.55 per share, as may be increased by the above-mentioned earn-out1 (the "Offer"). It is reminded that, on 6 June 2025, the Board of Directors of Waga Energy unanimously welcomed the Offer without prejudice to the reasoned opinion to be issued by the Board of Directors following receipt of the report of the independent expert (Finexsi, represented by Mr. Olivier Peronnet - 01 43 18 42 42) on the fairness of the financial terms of the Offer (including the potential earn-out1). Subject to AMF's clearance on the Offer, it is currently envisaged that the Offer may be opened, in the last quarter 2025. If all legal and regulatory conditions are met, and as previously announced, Box BidCo intends to implement a squeeze-out following closing of the Offer. As a result of the completion of the Block Acquisition, Starquest, represented by Mr. Arnaud Delattre, ALIAD, represented by Mr. Bertrand Barraud, Noria, represented by Mr. Christophe Guillaume, Ms. Anna Creti and Ms. Christilla de Moustier resigned, with effect as from the date hereof, from their positions as directors, it being specified that Mathieu Lefebvre resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board and Tertium, represented by Mr. Stéphane Assuied, resigned from its position as observer[4]. The Board of Directors thus coopted in replacement, with effect on the same date, the following persons upon proposal made by EQT: Mr. Asis Echaniz (also appointed as new Chairman of the Board of Directors), Mr. Patrick Jaslowitzer, Ms. Noura Loukil, Ms. Sara Huda and Mr. Philippe Delpech as directors and Mr. Girish Sankar as observer. Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy, remains a member of the Board of Directors, as does Guenaël Prince. Nicolas Paget remains Deputy CEO and Waga Energy's management team remains unchanged. The Board of Directors' committees have also been reorganized accordingly[5]. Asis Echaniz, Partner within the EQT Infrastructure Advisory team, commented: "EQT is very pleased to become the majority shareholder of Waga Energy. We look forward to leveraging our experience from investing in the energy transition, our global operating capability and industrial ownership approach to support the Company on the next stage of its growth journey." Patrick Jaslowitzer, Managing Director within the EQT Infrastructure Advisory team said: "This milestone strengthens our commitment to supporting the Company's growth, particularly in the United States, and to accelerating its contribution to the energy transition. Today marks the beginning of a new phase, where we will work hand in hand with the management team to scale Waga Energy's model and build long-term value for all stakeholders." Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO and Founder, Waga Energy, said: "The arrival of EQT as our new majority shareholder is a strong signal of confidence in our business model and our teams. This partnership will allow us to accelerate our international expansion, strengthen the trust of our customers and partners, and pursue our ambition to establish Waga Energy as a global leader in renewable natural gas from landfills." In accordance with the rules applicable to the financial communication of listed companies, a new communication will be issued on the transaction at the time of its next development. All the information related to this transaction is available on the website www.eqt-waga-energy.com. ***** Contact Information EQT eqt@havas.com Mael Evin: 06 44 12 14 91 Naomi Philippe: 06 72 55 80 35 Waga Energy Laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com Laurent Barbotin: 07 72 77 11 85 ***** About Waga Energy Founded in 2015, Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural gas. Waga Energy operates 31 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the U.S. representing an installed capacity of 5.1 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year, and has 19 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). About EQT EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR266 billion in total assets under management (EUR141 billion in fee-generating assets under management) as of 30 June 2025, within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. More info: www.eqtgroup.com Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram. ******* DISCLAIMER This press release is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of securities and may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States. 