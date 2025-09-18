Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455
Waga Energy: Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical shareholders to support its global growth

DJ Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical shareholders to support its global growth 

Waga Energy 
Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical 
shareholders to support its global growth 
18-Sep-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE 
UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD 
BE UNLAWFUL. 

Completion of the acquisition by EQT of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and several historical 
shareholders to support its global growth 

 -- Today, EQT completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Waga Energy from its founders and historical 
  shareholders at a price of EUR 21.55 per share which may be increased by an earn-out of up to EUR 2.15 per share[1] 
  . 
 -- EQT now holds 56.48% of the share capital and 53.26% of the voting rights of Waga Energy[2]. 
 -- Following this acquisition, Waga Energy's Board has welcomed new board members to support the Company's growth 
  plan. 
 -- EQT plans to file in the last quarter of 2025 a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for the remaining shares at 
  the same financial terms, with the intention to implement a squeeze-out if legal and regulatory conditions are met. 
  
 
Eybens and Paris, 18 September 2025, 8:30 am CET - Further to the announcement of 6 June 2025, the global investment 
organization EQT, through its EQT Transition Infrastructure strategy, has today completed the acquisition via its 
dedicated acquisition vehicle, Box BidCo S.A.S ("Box BidCo"), of a majority stake in the share capital of Waga Energy 
(ISIN: FR0012532810, Ticker: WAGA) ("Waga Energy" or the "Company") namely from Mathieu Lefebvre, Guénaël Prince, 
Nicolas Paget and Holweb SAS[3] (the "Founders") and historical shareholders Starquest Capital, Tertium, Noria, SWEN 
Impact Fund for Transition and ALIAD at a price of EUR 21.55 per share, which may be increased by an earn-out of up to 
EUR 2.15 per share1 (the "Block Acquisition"). 

The completion of the Block Acquisition follows the satisfaction of all required customary regulatory approvals, 
including antitrust and foreign investments clearances. 
 
As a result, Box BidCo now holds 56.48% of the share capital and 53.26% of the voting rights of Waga Energy2, it being 
specified that the Founders have re-invested a significant portion of their proceeds into Box BidCo alongside EQT, 
thereby ensuring continued alignment and active involvement of the management team in the Company's long-term 
development. 
 
In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, EQT will file in the last quarter of 2025 with the French financial 
markets' authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) a mandatory simplified cash tender offer for all the remaining 
outstanding shares of Waga Energy at the same price of EUR 21.55 per share, as may be increased by the above-mentioned 
earn-out1 (the "Offer"). 
 
It is reminded that, on 6 June 2025, the Board of Directors of Waga Energy unanimously welcomed the Offer without 
prejudice to the reasoned opinion to be issued by the Board of Directors following receipt of the report of the 
independent expert (Finexsi, represented by Mr. Olivier Peronnet - 01 43 18 42 42) on the fairness of the financial 
terms of the Offer (including the potential earn-out1). 
 
Subject to AMF's clearance on the Offer, it is currently envisaged that the Offer may be opened, in the last quarter 
2025. 
 
If all legal and regulatory conditions are met, and as previously announced, Box BidCo intends to implement a 
squeeze-out following closing of the Offer. 
 
As a result of the completion of the Block Acquisition, Starquest, represented by Mr. Arnaud Delattre, ALIAD, 
represented by Mr. Bertrand Barraud, Noria, represented by Mr. Christophe Guillaume, Ms. Anna Creti and Ms. Christilla 
de Moustier resigned, with effect as from the date hereof, from their positions as directors, it being specified that 
Mathieu Lefebvre resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board and Tertium, represented by Mr. Stéphane Assuied, 
resigned from its position as observer[4]. 
 
The Board of Directors thus coopted in replacement, with effect on the same date, the following persons upon proposal 
made by EQT: Mr. Asis Echaniz (also appointed as new Chairman of the Board of Directors), Mr. Patrick Jaslowitzer, Ms. 
Noura Loukil, Ms. Sara Huda and Mr. Philippe Delpech as directors and Mr. Girish Sankar as observer. Mathieu Lefebvre, 
CEO of Waga Energy, remains a member of the Board of Directors, as does Guenaël Prince. Nicolas Paget remains Deputy 
CEO and Waga Energy's management team remains unchanged. 
 
The Board of Directors' committees have also been reorganized accordingly[5]. 
 
Asis Echaniz, Partner within the EQT Infrastructure Advisory team, commented: "EQT is very pleased to become the 
majority shareholder of Waga Energy. We look forward to leveraging our experience from investing in the energy 
transition, our global operating capability and industrial ownership approach to support the Company on the next stage 
of its growth journey." 
 
Patrick Jaslowitzer, Managing Director within the EQT Infrastructure Advisory team said: "This milestone strengthens 
our commitment to supporting the Company's growth, particularly in the United States, and to accelerating its 
contribution to the energy transition. Today marks the beginning of a new phase, where we will work hand in hand with 
the management team to scale Waga Energy's model and build long-term value for all stakeholders." 
 
Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO and Founder, Waga Energy, said: "The arrival of EQT as our new majority shareholder is a strong 
signal of confidence in our business model and our teams. This partnership will allow us to accelerate our 
international expansion, strengthen the trust of our customers and partners, and pursue our ambition to establish Waga 
Energy as a global leader in renewable natural gas from landfills." 
 
In accordance with the rules applicable to the financial communication of listed companies, a new communication will be 
issued on the transaction at the time of its next development. 
 
All the information related to this transaction is available on the website www.eqt-waga-energy.com. 
 
***** 

Contact Information 

EQT 

eqt@havas.com 
 
Mael Evin: 06 44 12 14 91 
 
Naomi Philippe: 06 72 55 80 35 

Waga Energy 

Laurent.barbotin@waga-energy.com 
 
Laurent Barbotin: 07 72 77 11 85 

***** 
 
About Waga Energy 
 
Founded in 2015, Waga Energy produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (RNG, also known as biomethane) by 
upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly 
into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for fossil natural 
gas. Waga Energy operates 31 RNG production units in France, Spain, Canada and the U.S. representing an installed 
capacity of 5.1 million MMBtu (1.5 TWh) per year, and has 19 RNG production units under construction worldwide. Each 
project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga 
Energy is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012532810 - EPA: WAGA). 
 
About EQT 
 
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR266 billion in total assets under management (EUR141 billion 
in fee-generating assets under management) as of 30 June 2025, within two business segments - Private Capital and Real 
Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving 
sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. 
 
More info: www.eqtgroup.com 
 
Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram. 
 
******* 
 
DISCLAIMER 
 
This press release is not an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of securities and may not be published, 
forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States. This press release is for information purposes 
only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the 
announcement of a forthcoming offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of any offer to tender, buy or 
subscribe for, or the announcement of a forthcoming solicitation of any offer to tender, buy or subscribe for, ordinary 
shares in the share capital of Waga Energy (the "securities") in the United States of America (the "United States") or 
in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. 
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, 
within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration 
requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would have to be 
made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the issuer and that would contain detailed information about 
the company and management, as well as financial statements. EQT, the Founders and Waga Energy do not intend to 
register any portion of the proposed offering in the United States nor to conduct a public offering of securities in 
the United States. No offer to sell or subscribe for securities, or announcement of a forthcoming offer to sell or 
subscribe for securities, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for securities, or announcement of a

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
