DECODE THE FUTURE OF AI AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AT ELEVATE'25 DIGITAL INNOVATION SUMMIT

As unprecedented advancements in AI reshape consumer behavior, digital innovation summit Elevate'25 opened for general registration today. Sponsored by Airship, the exclusive, one-day event is designed to equip business leaders with proven strategies to harness artificial intelligence and mobile-first technology for a decisive competitive advantage.

Taking place on October 15, 2025, at the iconic Shangri-La at The Shard in London, Elevate'25 moves beyond the headlines to provide a practical roadmap for success, featuring insights from brand executives and industry-defining keynotes.

"Unprecedented advancements in AI and mobile-first consumer behaviors are driving a seismic shift that is reshaping how brands interact with customers now and far into the future," said Maria Robinson, CMO, Airship. "As the leading mobile-first customer experience company and lead sponsor for Elevate'25, we are excited to bring together the world's most renowned brands and innovators, to share practical insights and inspiration to stay ahead of the curve."

Attendees will walk away with a clear understanding of how to translate technological shifts into measurable ROI for their businesses and lasting loyalty from their customers.

Why Attend Elevate'25?

Explore AI's Key Shift: Delve into one of the most important strategic conversations in AI today with a keynote delivered by Tom Mason, Senior Technical Leader for Google Cloud's Office of the CTO. Understand the long-term implications and how fundamental concepts will impact both speed of innovation and business strategy.

Delve into one of the most important strategic conversations in AI today with a keynote delivered by Tom Mason, Senior Technical Leader for Google Cloud's Office of the CTO. Understand the long-term implications and how fundamental concepts will impact both speed of innovation and business strategy. Scale Your AI Marketing with insights from Forrester: Learn directly from keynote speaker Thomas Husson, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, who will reveal powerful use cases and a clear framework to help brands harness AI to revolutionize customer experiences.

Learn directly from keynote speaker Thomas Husson, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, who will reveal powerful use cases and a clear framework to help brands harness AI to revolutionize customer experiences. Turn Theory into Action: Hear how featured brand executives are seizing opportunity as AI and mobile-first consumer behaviors coalesce, and gain focused insights in interactive Q&As.

Hear how featured brand executives are seizing opportunity as AI and mobile-first consumer behaviors coalesce, and gain focused insights in interactive Q&As. Connect with Industry Pioneers: Network with peers and leaders from the world's leading brands at the forefront of these rapidly shifting trends.

Elevate'25 is the essential event for marketing, product and growth leaders focused on driving revenue and customer loyalty.

Register to attend here: https://www.elevatesummit.info/.

About Airship

Airship is trusted by the world's leading brands such as Alaska Airlines, BBC and The Home Depot for mobile-first expertise powering seamless, cross-channel customer experiences that drive business outcomes and earn customer loyalty.

Airship's mobile-first customer experience platform allows anyone to build, orchestrate and optimize hyper-personalized end-to-end customer journeys across all channels email, push notifications, SMS, RCS, mobile wallets and more through to app and web experiences where conversion results in value. Airship's modular network of AI agents accelerate marketing, product and growth teams efforts to continuously enrich customer data and rapidly launch experiments, optimizing every interaction and business outcome from growing repeatable conversions and customer lifetime value, to fueling durable business growth.

For more information, visit www.airship.com.

