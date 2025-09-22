Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 49,468 Ordinary shares purchased: 370.60p Highest price paid per share: 360.40p Lowest price paid per share: 363.7963p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,756,508 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,289,942.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,468

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.7963

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 541 370.60 08:05:23 00030159806TRDU0 XLON 543 370.00 08:05:31 00030159823TRDU0 XLON 578 369.60 08:17:21 00030159904TRDU0 XLON 512 368.60 08:17:21 00030159905TRDU0 XLON 519 368.00 08:37:58 00030159974TRDU0 XLON 201 369.40 08:52:23 00030159997TRDU0 XLON 125 369.40 08:52:23 00030159998TRDU0 XLON 201 369.00 08:52:23 00030159999TRDU0 XLON 177 369.00 08:52:23 00030160000TRDU0 XLON 128 369.00 08:52:23 00030160001TRDU0 XLON 146 368.60 08:52:24 00030160002TRDU0 XLON 402 368.60 08:52:24 00030160003TRDU0 XLON 413 369.60 09:08:49 00030160054TRDU0 XLON 154 369.60 09:09:08 00030160055TRDU0 XLON 530 369.60 09:11:38 00030160065TRDU0 XLON 510 369.40 09:11:38 00030160066TRDU0 XLON 479 367.80 09:25:35 00030160124TRDU0 XLON 491 367.60 09:25:35 00030160125TRDU0 XLON 579 367.20 09:42:45 00030160286TRDU0 XLON 367.20 09:42:45 00030160287TRDU0 XLON 98

250 365.80 09:52:49 00030160365TRDU0 XLON 281 365.80 09:52:49 00030160366TRDU0 XLON 563 364.80 09:58:56 00030160395TRDU0 XLON 557 364.20 10:15:02 00030160496TRDU0 XLON 988 364.40 10:17:21 00030160551TRDU0 XLON 336 364.80 10:30:01 00030160613TRDU0 XLON 1,045 364.60 10:35:58 00030160635TRDU0 XLON 478 364.80 10:47:03 00030160690TRDU0 XLON 364.60 10:47:03 00030160691TRDU0 XLON 14 554 366.60 10:51:16 00030160706TRDU0 XLON 547 366.40 10:51:16 00030160707TRDU0 XLON 203 366.20 11:02:32 00030160813TRDU0 XLON 366 366.20 11:02:32 00030160814TRDU0 XLON 561 364.80 11:03:43 00030160822TRDU0 XLON 377 365.00 11:19:44 00030160927TRDU0 XLON 188 365.00 11:19:44 00030160928TRDU0 XLON 125 364.80 11:19:44 00030160929TRDU0 XLON 463 364.80 11:19:44 00030160930TRDU0 XLON 543 366.00 11:37:47 00030160973TRDU0 XLON 499 365.60 11:49:27 00030160984TRDU0 XLON 492 365.60 11:49:27 00030160985TRDU0 XLON 499 365.40 11:49:27 00030160986TRDU0 XLON 117 365.60 12:05:06 00030161034TRDU0 XLON 404 365.60 12:05:06 00030161036TRDU0 XLON 365.40 12:05:06 00030161033TRDU0 XLON 88 365.40 12:05:06 00030161035TRDU0 XLON 22 365.40 12:05:06 00030161037TRDU0 XLON 63

351 365.40 12:05:06 00030161038TRDU0 XLON 570 364.80 12:30:20 00030161114TRDU0 XLON 500 366.20 12:37:14 00030161134TRDU0 XLON 482 366.20 12:37:14 00030161135TRDU0 XLON 507 366.00 12:37:19 00030161136TRDU0 XLON 477 366.00 12:37:19 00030161137TRDU0 XLON 365.20 12:53:55 00030161195TRDU0 XLON 4 484 365.20 12:53:55 00030161196TRDU0 XLON 207 365.00 13:04:34 00030161220TRDU0 XLON 485 365.00 13:04:34 00030161221TRDU0 XLON 285 365.00 13:04:34 00030161222TRDU0 XLON 1,523 364.40 13:25:38 00030161277TRDU0 XLON 483 364.40 13:25:38 00030161278TRDU0 XLON 506 362.00 13:31:05 00030161305TRDU0 XLON 491 360.60 13:41:00 00030161324TRDU0 XLON 536 360.40 13:49:59 00030161382TRDU0 XLON 438 360.40 14:00:17 00030161458TRDU0 XLON 106 360.40 14:00:34 00030161460TRDU0 XLON 892 360.40 14:00:34 00030161461TRDU0 XLON 1,016 363.00 14:27:08 00030161759TRDU0 XLON 1,509 363.00 14:27:08 00030161760TRDU0 XLON 517 362.00 14:35:44 00030161810TRDU0 XLON 362.00 14:35:44 00030161811TRDU0 XLON 51 486 362.00 14:35:44 00030161812TRDU0 XLON 434 362.00 14:35:44 00030161813TRDU0 XLON 480 362.20 14:47:14 00030162185TRDU0 XLON 367 362.80 14:48:23 00030162252TRDU0 XLON

