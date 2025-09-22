Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste große KI-Durchbruch in der Frauengesundheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares -4-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      49,468  
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      370.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      360.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      363.7963p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,756,508 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,289,942.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,468

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.7963

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                   541 370.60    08:05:23      00030159806TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   543 370.00    08:05:31      00030159823TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   578 369.60    08:17:21      00030159904TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   512 368.60    08:17:21      00030159905TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   519 368.00    08:37:58      00030159974TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   201 369.40    08:52:23      00030159997TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   125 369.40    08:52:23      00030159998TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   201 369.00    08:52:23      00030159999TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   177 369.00    08:52:23      00030160000TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   128 369.00    08:52:23      00030160001TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   146 368.60    08:52:24      00030160002TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   402 368.60    08:52:24      00030160003TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   413 369.60    09:08:49      00030160054TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   154 369.60    09:09:08      00030160055TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   530 369.60    09:11:38      00030160065TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   510 369.40    09:11:38      00030160066TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   479 367.80    09:25:35      00030160124TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   491 367.60    09:25:35      00030160125TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   579 367.20    09:42:45      00030160286TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       367.20    09:42:45      00030160287TRDU0  XLON 
98

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

250 365.80    09:52:49      00030160365TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   281 365.80    09:52:49      00030160366TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   563 364.80    09:58:56      00030160395TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   557 364.20    10:15:02      00030160496TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   988 364.40    10:17:21      00030160551TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   336 364.80    10:30:01      00030160613TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,045  364.60    10:35:58      00030160635TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   478 364.80    10:47:03      00030160690TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       364.60    10:47:03      00030160691TRDU0  XLON 
14 
 
 
                                                   554 366.60    10:51:16      00030160706TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   547 366.40    10:51:16      00030160707TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   203 366.20    11:02:32      00030160813TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   366 366.20    11:02:32      00030160814TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   561 364.80    11:03:43      00030160822TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   377 365.00    11:19:44      00030160927TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   188 365.00    11:19:44      00030160928TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   125 364.80    11:19:44      00030160929TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   463 364.80    11:19:44      00030160930TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   543 366.00    11:37:47      00030160973TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   499 365.60    11:49:27      00030160984TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   492 365.60    11:49:27      00030160985TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   499 365.40    11:49:27      00030160986TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   117 365.60    12:05:06      00030161034TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   404 365.60    12:05:06      00030161036TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       365.40    12:05:06      00030161033TRDU0  XLON 
88 
 
 
                                                       365.40    12:05:06      00030161035TRDU0  XLON 
22 
 
 
                                                       365.40    12:05:06      00030161037TRDU0  XLON 
63

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

351 365.40    12:05:06      00030161038TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   570 364.80    12:30:20      00030161114TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   500 366.20    12:37:14      00030161134TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   482 366.20    12:37:14      00030161135TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   507 366.00    12:37:19      00030161136TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   477 366.00    12:37:19      00030161137TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        365.20    12:53:55      00030161195TRDU0  XLON 
4 
 
 
                                                   484 365.20    12:53:55      00030161196TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   207 365.00    13:04:34      00030161220TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   485 365.00    13:04:34      00030161221TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   285 365.00    13:04:34      00030161222TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,523  364.40    13:25:38      00030161277TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   483 364.40    13:25:38      00030161278TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   506 362.00    13:31:05      00030161305TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   491 360.60    13:41:00      00030161324TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   536 360.40    13:49:59      00030161382TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   438 360.40    14:00:17      00030161458TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   106 360.40    14:00:34      00030161460TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   892 360.40    14:00:34      00030161461TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,016  363.00    14:27:08      00030161759TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,509  363.00    14:27:08      00030161760TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   517 362.00    14:35:44      00030161810TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       362.00    14:35:44      00030161811TRDU0  XLON 
51 
 
 
                                                   486 362.00    14:35:44      00030161812TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   434 362.00    14:35:44      00030161813TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   480 362.20    14:47:14      00030162185TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   367 362.80    14:48:23      00030162252TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -4- 

430 362.80    14:48:23      00030162253TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   114 362.80    14:48:23      00030162254TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   510 361.60    14:59:12      00030162447TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   488 361.40    14:59:12      00030162448TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   494 361.40    14:59:12      00030162449TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   489 361.00    15:12:06      00030162620TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   986 361.00    15:12:06      00030162621TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       361.40    15:24:24      00030162682TRDU0  XLON 
91 
 
 
                                                   413 361.40    15:24:24      00030162683TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        361.40    15:24:24      00030162684TRDU0  XLON 
3 
 
 
                                                   122 360.80    15:24:58      00030162690TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   114 360.80    15:25:28      00030162693TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   133 360.80    15:25:38      00030162705TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   124 360.80    15:25:48      00030162706TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   687 360.80    15:25:55      00030162710TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   172 361.80    15:37:28      00030162893TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   372 361.80    15:37:28      00030162894TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   305 360.80    15:39:24      00030162951TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   823 360.80    15:39:25      00030162952TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,144  362.00    15:52:36      00030163046TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,005  361.40    15:52:36      00030163047TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   512 360.40    15:56:11      00030163053TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   514 360.40    15:56:11      00030163054TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   556 361.00    16:05:29      00030163080TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   974 361.00    16:05:29      00030163081TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   580 361.00    16:08:35      00030163089TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   228 360.80    16:18:29      00030163123TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.