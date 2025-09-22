EQS-News: XTrend / Key word(s): Agreement

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22, 2025, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the internationally recognized licensed foreign exchange broker XTrend, announced the renewal of their sponsorship agreement for the third consecutive year. This extension agreement will allow XTrend to continue its brand promotion and strengthen its position as the fintech partner of the World Cup Champions for Europe. Since the collaboration began, XTrend and AFA have built a strong alliance that unites the passion of football fans with the ambition of financial traders. Argentina's national team, celebrated for its determination, skill, and triumphs on the global stage-including its World Cup victory in 2022-embodies the same values that XTrend promotes within the trading community: discipline, resilience, and the pursuit of success. Kai T H, Director of XTrend, said: "We are incredibly proud to extend our regional sponsorship with AFA for a third consecutive year. This continued partnership is a testament to our shared values of excellence, trust, and innovation. Supporting the World Champions allows us to connect with millions of fans worldwide and provide them with unique experiences. Our journey with AFA has been a powerful driver for our global growth, and we are excited to continue this path together, reaching new heights in the years to come." The extended sponsorship means XTrend branding will continue to feature across AFA matches, promotional campaigns, and global fan experiences, further strengthening the visibility of the XTrend brand. With football being one of the most powerful unifying forces worldwide, the partnership provides XTrend with a platform to connect with diverse audiences who share values of teamwork, innovation, and perseverance. As XTrend celebrates three years of partnership with AFA, the platform also reaffirms its mission to deliver a secure, accessible, and innovative trading environment. Through user-friendly features and comprehensive educational resources, XTrend continues to empower traders of all levels to participate in global financial markets with confidence. Looking ahead, both XTrend and AFA are committed to building on this successful collaboration, offering fans and users alike new opportunities to engage with football and trading in innovative ways. About XTrend XTrend is a globally recognized foreign exchange broker offering access to a wide range of financial instruments. Known for its cutting-edge technology, intuitive design, and commitment to customer success, XTrend enables traders across the world to make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778598/1.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/argentine-football-association-and-xtrend-continue-winning-partnership-into-third-year-302563015.html



