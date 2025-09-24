Third Point Investors Limited - Change of Name Becoming Effective

Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Change of Name Becoming Effective

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

24 September 2025

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

(formerly known as Third Point Investors Limited)

(the "Company")

Change of name becoming effective

Following completion of the Company's acquisition of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC on 12 September 2025, the Company confirms its change of name to Malibu Life Holdings Limited effective from 22 September 2025.

The Company was authorised by shareholders to change its name by way of approval of a special resolution at the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 14 August 2025.

To reflect its new name, the Company's website address will change to: https://www.malibulifeinsurance.com/.

The Company's ISIN for its ordinary shares (KYG8827C1006), SEDOL (BVYBW43), TIDM (MLHL) and LEI (549300WXTCG65AQ7V644) remain unchanged as a result of the Company's name change.

Shareholder documents of title will be unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and remain valid. Any new share certificates to be issued will bear the Company's new name, Malibu Life Holdings Limited.

A copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

