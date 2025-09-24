Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Element One Hydrogen (CSE: BRCO) (formerly known as Buscando Resources Corp) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new geological hydrogen and critical minerals projects in British Columbia.

The projects, acquired by way of a share purchase agreement dated September 24, 2025 with arms-length parties to the Company ("Vendors"), whereby Element One will acquire the claims for consideration of $10,000 cash and the issuance of 1,250,000 common shares of Buscando (at a deemed price of $0.21 per share). The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals including those of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

HY Project

The HY Project, located in the Omineca Mining District, consists of nine mineral tenures totaling 2,758 hectares. The property lies on paved road access within 5 kilometres of the village of Fort St. James, a long-standing industrial service town with a skilled workforce and established infrastructure located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Prince George, which has been identified as an emerging hub for hydrogen development in British Columbia.

Geologically, the property is underlain by ultramafic rocks with potential to produce hydrogen through the stimulation and acceleration of the natural process of serpentinization. The project area is transected by major regional fault systems that may act as conduits to the subsurface, creating favourable conditions for the trapping and accumulation of natural hydrogen.

Shulaps Project

The Shulaps Project consists of three mineral claims covering 1,343 hectares, located in the southern Coast Mountains of British Columbia, approximately 48 kilometres northwest of Lillooet in the historic Bridge River mining district.

The claims are underlain by the Shulaps ultramafic complex, which has previously been explored for nickel, copper, and PGEs. The Shulaps complex is comprised of variably serpentinized ultramafic lithologies, which present opportunities for artificial (stimulated) hydrogen production through engineered serpentinization processes.

Buscando intends to undertake an initial program of geological mapping and surface sampling such as a geochemical survey at the project in the near future.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Element One Hydrogen Corp.

Element One Hydrogen Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of geological hydrogen and critical mineral projects. The Company is committed to advancing innovative natural resource opportunities that support the global transition to a low-carbon future.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

