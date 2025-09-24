Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Sep-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

24 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  24 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         83,911 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.1626p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,974,609 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,974,609) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.1626p                       83,911

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
616             120.00          08:05:27         00354514544TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             121.80          08:52:25         00354534435TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             122.00          08:55:11         00354535431TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.20          08:57:55         00354536668TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             122.60          09:11:16         00354543220TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             122.60          09:11:16         00354543221TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             123.40          09:15:57         00354546376TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             123.40          09:15:57         00354546377TRLO1     XLON 
 
1276             123.40          09:15:57         00354546384TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             123.40          09:15:58         00354546388TRLO1     XLON 
 
719             123.60          09:18:38         00354549003TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             123.60          09:19:23         00354549244TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              123.60          09:19:23         00354549245TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             123.40          09:20:17         00354549703TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             123.80          09:27:53         00354553996TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.80          09:29:39         00354554769TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.80          09:30:42         00354555267TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             123.60          09:36:29         00354558081TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             123.40          09:48:41         00354564223TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              123.60          10:09:32         00354573810TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             123.60          10:09:32         00354573811TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             123.60          10:27:05         00354583061TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             123.40          10:28:03         00354583718TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              123.80          10:55:09         00354597824TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             123.80          10:55:09         00354597825TRLO1     XLON 
 
2648             124.00          10:58:14         00354598937TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.00          10:58:14         00354598938TRLO1     XLON 
 
4874             124.00          10:58:14         00354598939TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.00          11:08:50         00354599801TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             124.00          11:15:47         00354600332TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             124.00          11:19:19         00354600536TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             124.00          11:23:00         00354600717TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             124.00          11:23:00         00354600718TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.00          11:29:28         00354600946TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             124.00          11:31:50         00354601013TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             124.00          11:35:21         00354601162TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             124.00          11:35:42         00354601193TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             124.00          11:36:02         00354601205TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             124.00          11:36:02         00354601206TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             124.00          11:39:30         00354601285TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             123.80          11:42:40         00354601368TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             124.00          11:49:25         00354601639TRLO1     XLON 
 
844             124.00          11:53:11         00354601737TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             123.80          11:55:57         00354601790TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             125.00          12:03:28         00354602025TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             125.20          12:03:28         00354602026TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             125.80          12:10:21         00354602154TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.00          12:10:21         00354602155TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.00          12:10:21         00354602156TRLO1     XLON 
 
3754             124.80          12:10:21         00354602157TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             124.40          12:21:07         00354602341TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             124.40          12:21:07         00354602342TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.40          12:39:35         00354602683TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             124.40          12:45:11         00354602778TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             124.60          13:29:00         00354603794TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             124.60          13:39:50         00354604121TRLO1     XLON 
 
1200             124.60          13:39:50         00354604122TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.60          13:39:50         00354604123TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             124.60          13:39:50         00354604124TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             124.60          13:39:50         00354604125TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             124.60          13:39:50         00354604126TRLO1     XLON 
 
372             124.60          13:39:50         00354604127TRLO1     XLON 
 
1686             124.60          13:39:50         00354604128TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             124.40          14:00:43         00354604711TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             124.60          14:07:20         00354604865TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             124.60          14:07:20         00354604866TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             124.60          14:10:27         00354604962TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.60          14:12:30         00354605039TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             124.60          14:12:30         00354605040TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

414             124.60          14:12:30         00354605041TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             124.40          14:28:47         00354605613TRLO1     XLON 
 
2624             124.40          14:28:47         00354605614TRLO1     XLON 
 
1968             124.40          14:28:47         00354605615TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             124.40          14:28:47         00354605616TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             124.60          14:50:01         00354607018TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             124.40          14:55:06         00354607335TRLO1     XLON 
 
1312             124.40          14:55:06         00354607336TRLO1     XLON 
 
1312             124.40          14:55:06         00354607337TRLO1     XLON 
 
930             124.40          14:55:06         00354607338TRLO1     XLON 
 
2501             124.40          14:55:06         00354607339TRLO1     XLON 
 
7340             124.40          14:55:06         00354607340TRLO1     XLON 
 
1206             124.40          14:55:06         00354607341TRLO1     XLON 
 
762             124.40          14:55:06         00354607342TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.40          15:04:35         00354607966TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             124.40          15:04:35         00354607967TRLO1     XLON 
 
396             124.40          15:04:35         00354607968TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             124.40          15:05:40         00354608016TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             124.40          15:07:39         00354608098TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             124.40          15:09:09         00354608150TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             124.40          15:11:07         00354608290TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             124.40          15:13:05         00354608495TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             124.40          15:15:03         00354608626TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             124.40          15:17:00         00354608739TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             124.40          15:17:00         00354608740TRLO1     XLON 
 
238             124.40          15:17:00         00354608741TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.40          15:18:58         00354608924TRLO1     XLON 
 
263             124.40          15:18:58         00354608925TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             124.40          15:20:57         00354609119TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             124.40          15:20:57         00354609120TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             124.00          15:21:35         00354609150TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             124.00          15:21:35         00354609151TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             124.00          15:21:35         00354609152TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             124.00          15:21:35         00354609153TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             124.40          15:32:40         00354609833TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.40          16:06:50         00354612166TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             124.80          16:09:17         00354612388TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             124.80          16:09:17         00354612389TRLO1     XLON 
 
2574             124.60          16:12:06         00354612676TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.60          16:12:06         00354612677TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             124.60          16:12:06         00354612678TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403146 
EQS News ID:  2203440 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2203440&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
