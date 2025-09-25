Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:11
11,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90012,00017:43
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 16:18 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LG Electronics: LG's Radio Optimism Campaign Inspires People to Share Their Love with Family and Loved Ones Through One-of-a-Kind AI Songs

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced the success of its AI-powered Radio Optimism campaign, which revealed a universal truth: despite the rapid advances in technology, love and gratitude toward family and loved ones remain life's foremost priorities.

Radio Optimism underscored the enduring importance of human connection across cultures.

Available in six languages, the creative platform inspired people globally to create more than 700,000 personalized songs. These AI-generated tracks - listened to and shared over 1.5 million times - underscored the enduring importance of human connection across cultures.

Designed to counter the sense of disconnection often associated with social media, Radio Optimism invited users to write a message to a loved one, select a genre and vibe, and generate a one-of-a-kind AI song. By turning music into a heartfelt gesture, the campaign brought LG's Life's Good brand promise into the digital spaces where people most often connect.

Expressions of love proved most prominent, appearing in over 30 percent of the songs, followed by messages of gratitude and encouragement. Family emerged as the most frequent recipient, followed by friends, reaffirming that when it comes to care and affection, people turn first to those closest to them.

The campaign drew an overwhelming response, generating over 30 million social engagements worldwide and 2.4 billion views of its content. Partnerships with global and local influencers amplified its reach, including Australian father-daughter duo Ben and Zara, who created a special birthday song for Ben's son, and Brazilian creator Jessie Shen, who created a touching song for her partner.

The campaign also captured unique cultural moments, such as sports fans crafting team anthems and pet owners dedicating songs to their companions, illustrating the evolving ways people express and share what matters most.

"Through this creative campaign, we believe we helped people rediscover the enduring values that remain unchanged even in times of change and volatility," said Kim Hyo-eun, head of LG's Brand Management Division. "It deeply resonated with people worldwide, reflecting the lasting value of Life's Good. We will continue to engage with them, upholding this promise and inspiring optimism for a better life."

The Radio Optimism campaign demonstrates how AI, when used thoughtfully, can strengthen emotional bonds in the digital age. By enabling users to create personalized songs trained on properly licensed music from original artists, LG upheld its commitment to responsible innovation while fostering a global movement of optimism and meaningful connection.

To learn more about the campaign or join in spreading Life's Good message, please visit RadioOptimism.LG.com.

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four Companies - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and the Eco Solution - combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782219/LG_Radio_Optimism.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782220/LG_Radio_AISong.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782221/LG_Radio_Campaign.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782218/LG_Electronics_Logo.jpg

Radio Optimism invited users to write a message to a loved one, select a genre and vibe, and generate a one-of-a-kind AI song

The campaign drew an overwhelming response, generating over 30 million social engagements worldwide and 2.4 billion views of its content.

LG Electronics Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lgs-radio-optimism-campaign-inspires-people-to-share-their-love-with-family-and-loved-ones-through-one-of-a-kind-ai-songs-302567253.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.