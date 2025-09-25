Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Correction: Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

KYG8827C1006

Issuer Name

Third Point Investors Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Third Point LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Daniel Loeb Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. Delaware United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Chase Nominees Limited London UK Vidacos Nominees Limited London UK Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P. George Town Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Sep-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Sep-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 20.393098 0.000000 20.393098 7282650 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) KYG8827C1006 7282650 20.393098 Sub Total 8.A 7282650 20.393098%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Daniel Loeb Daniel Loeb 1.485836 1.485836% Daniel Loeb Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. 18.907262 18.907262%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification is a correction of a previous notification dated September 18, 2025.



Following the acquisition of 100 percent of the equity interests in Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC from Malibu Life Holdings LLC completed on September 12 and the admission of 21,426,808 Ordinary Shares to the ESCC Category and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, the total number of Third Point Investor Limited (the "Company") shares in issue is 35,711,347. Further to the Company's announcement on 11 September 2025, the Company has issued 1,868,805 Ordinary Shares (being the Relevant Consideration Shares, representing approximately 95 per cent. of the Consideration Shares) to Malibu Life Holdings LLC in consideration for the Acquisition. As a consequence, and following an additional purchase of voting shares by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C., the percent of voting rights held by the parties controlled by Third Point LLC crossed above 20%. The percentage of voting rights held by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. crossed above 15%.

12. Date of Completion

25-Sep-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA