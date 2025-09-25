Anzeige
Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Correction: Holding(s) in Company

Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Correction: Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

KYG8827C1006

Issuer Name

Third Point Investors Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Third Point LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Daniel Loeb

Third Point Advisors II L.L.C.

Delaware

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Chase Nominees Limited

London

UK

Vidacos Nominees Limited

London

UK

Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P.

George Town

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Sep-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Sep-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

20.393098

0.000000

20.393098

7282650

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

KYG8827C1006

7282650

20.393098

Sub Total 8.A

7282650

20.393098%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Daniel Loeb

Daniel Loeb

1.485836

1.485836%

Daniel Loeb

Third Point Advisors II L.L.C.

18.907262

18.907262%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This notification is a correction of a previous notification dated September 18, 2025.

Following the acquisition of 100 percent of the equity interests in Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC from Malibu Life Holdings LLC completed on September 12 and the admission of 21,426,808 Ordinary Shares to the ESCC Category and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, the total number of Third Point Investor Limited (the "Company") shares in issue is 35,711,347. Further to the Company's announcement on 11 September 2025, the Company has issued 1,868,805 Ordinary Shares (being the Relevant Consideration Shares, representing approximately 95 per cent. of the Consideration Shares) to Malibu Life Holdings LLC in consideration for the Acquisition. As a consequence, and following an additional purchase of voting shares by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C., the percent of voting rights held by the parties controlled by Third Point LLC crossed above 20%. The percentage of voting rights held by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. crossed above 15%.

12. Date of Completion

25-Sep-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA


