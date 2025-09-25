Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Correction: Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
KYG8827C1006
Issuer Name
Third Point Investors Limited
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Third Point LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Daniel Loeb
Third Point Advisors II L.L.C.
Delaware
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Chase Nominees Limited
London
UK
Vidacos Nominees Limited
London
UK
Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P.
George Town
Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
12-Sep-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Sep-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20.393098
0.000000
20.393098
7282650
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
KYG8827C1006
7282650
20.393098
Sub Total 8.A
7282650
20.393098%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Daniel Loeb
Daniel Loeb
1.485836
1.485836%
Daniel Loeb
Third Point Advisors II L.L.C.
18.907262
18.907262%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
This notification is a correction of a previous notification dated September 18, 2025.
Following the acquisition of 100 percent of the equity interests in Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC from Malibu Life Holdings LLC completed on September 12 and the admission of 21,426,808 Ordinary Shares to the ESCC Category and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, the total number of Third Point Investor Limited (the "Company") shares in issue is 35,711,347. Further to the Company's announcement on 11 September 2025, the Company has issued 1,868,805 Ordinary Shares (being the Relevant Consideration Shares, representing approximately 95 per cent. of the Consideration Shares) to Malibu Life Holdings LLC in consideration for the Acquisition. As a consequence, and following an additional purchase of voting shares by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C., the percent of voting rights held by the parties controlled by Third Point LLC crossed above 20%. The percentage of voting rights held by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. crossed above 15%.
12. Date of Completion
25-Sep-2025
13. Place Of Completion
New York, USA