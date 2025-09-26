C O R R E C T I O N -- Universal Consulting Opportunities

In the news release, NAR India Appoints UCO as Exclusive MLS Implementer to Transform Indian Real Estate and Unlock Global Opportunities, issued 25-Sep-2025 by Universal Consulting Opportunities over PR Newswire, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) India logo has been added, as it was incorrectly omitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

NAR India Appoints UCO as Exclusive MLS Implementer to Transform Indian Real Estate and Unlock Global Opportunities

Agreement paves the way for an empowered real estate ecosystem across India

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, one of the largest and most influential MLSs in the U.S., and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) India have announced an agreement to bring a modern MLS to India. This collaboration is a defining step for India, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing real estate markets, offering greater professionalism, strengthened data integrity, and enhanced transparency for all stakeholders.

UCO and NAR India are launching India's first MLS pilot in Mumbai, marking the start of a nationwide transformation in a region comparable to the New York City metropolitan area. With a population of 1.46 billion, a $1 trillion real estate market expected by 2030, near-universal internet access, and the world's most advanced digital payments and identity ecosystem, India is uniquely positioned to leapfrog into a modern, transparent, and technology-driven real estate future. This pilot is the first step toward building the most ambitious MLS infrastructure in the world.

NAR India, the premier national association for real estate professionals, unites over 40 member associations and more than 50,000 practitioners nationwide. As the collective voice of India's real estate community, NAR India has been instrumental in shaping policy, advancing education, and driving advocacy for professional excellence. Its leadership ensures that the adoption of an MLS is rooted in the realities of the Indian market, amplifying the benefits for its members and millions of consumers nationwide. By joining forces, UCO and NAR India will combine strengths-NAR India's market leadership and influence with UCO's decades of MLS expertise-to co-create a modern, scalable MLS in India.

"We are honored and proud to support NAR India in developing a connected and transparent real estate ecosystem in India-a critical market that aligns with our vision of empowering organizations as we expand our reach across diverse geographies," said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. "This collaboration will streamline transactions and open new avenues of growth for agents, brokers, developers, and consumers while laying the foundation for a sustainable marketplace that shapes the future of real estate in India."

"Partnering exclusively with UCO marks a transformative milestone for NAR India and our members," said Tarun Bhatia, Vice Chairman and Chair Global, NAR India. "For NAR India, this collaboration goes beyond data access and member growth-it represents an opportunity to adapt global best practices, strengthen professional trust, and empower our members to compete and thrive in a truly interconnected marketplace."

This partnership creates a true two-way bridge. Indians are the fourth-largest group of foreign buyers in U.S. real estate, making up 6 percent of international transactions with an average purchase price of $346,400, right in line with the U.S. median. At the same time, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are fueling strong demand for real estate in India. By aligning global standards and building cross-border trust, UCO and NAR India are opening doors for Indians buying in North America and NRIs investing back home in India.

Together, NAR India's national leadership and UCO's global expertise ensure that this landmark initiative is not only a technological leap but also a collective effort to shape a transparent, trusted, and competitive real estate marketplace that reflects India's strengths on the world stage.

Media Contact: Caryn McBride

Co-Communications

cmcbride@cocommunications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781511/UCO_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781565/NAR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nar-india-appoints-uco-as-exclusive-mls-implementer-to-transform-indian-real-estate-and-unlock-global-opportunities-302567119.html