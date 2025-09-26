Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 358.80p Highest price paid per share: 352.00p Lowest price paid per share: 355.7909p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,956,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,090,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.7909

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 320 352.60 08:13:41 00030174563TRDU0 XLON 232 352.60 08:13:41 00030174564TRDU0 XLON 496 352.60 08:13:41 00030174565TRDU0 XLON 499 352.40 08:13:41 00030174566TRDU0 XLON 496 352.60 08:13:41 00030174567TRDU0 XLON 506 354.80 08:35:51 00030174688TRDU0 XLON 501 354.80 08:35:51 00030174689TRDU0 XLON 415 355.00 08:47:36 00030174728TRDU0 XLON 908 355.00 08:47:36 00030174729TRDU0 XLON 355.00 08:47:36 00030174730TRDU0 XLON 91 492 355.00 08:47:36 00030174731TRDU0 XLON 517 356.80 09:15:43 00030174826TRDU0 XLON 519 356.80 09:15:43 00030174827TRDU0 XLON 404 356.80 09:15:43 00030174828TRDU0 XLON 356.80 09:15:43 00030174829TRDU0 XLON 7 1,065 356.80 09:15:43 00030174830TRDU0 XLON 495 356.80 09:37:49 00030174903TRDU0 XLON 514 356.80 09:37:49 00030174904TRDU0 XLON 583 355.80 09:51:47 00030174959TRDU0 XLON 433 356.20 10:02:04 00030175009TRDU0 XLON

122 356.20 10:02:04 00030175010TRDU0 XLON 356.20 10:02:04 00030175011TRDU0 XLON 32 594 356.20 10:09:18 00030175053TRDU0 XLON 1,060 355.80 10:15:03 00030175067TRDU0 XLON 241 355.80 10:31:30 00030175178TRDU0 XLON 331 355.80 10:31:30 00030175179TRDU0 XLON 355.80 10:31:30 00030175180TRDU0 XLON 20 585 355.80 10:40:38 00030175210TRDU0 XLON 591 355.80 10:40:38 00030175211TRDU0 XLON 278 355.60 10:40:38 00030175212TRDU0 XLON 307 355.60 10:40:38 00030175213TRDU0 XLON 558 355.00 10:48:27 00030175267TRDU0 XLON 506 355.20 11:13:01 00030175367TRDU0 XLON 587 355.40 11:20:34 00030175402TRDU0 XLON 355.40 11:25:55 00030175422TRDU0 XLON 81 423 355.40 11:26:06 00030175423TRDU0 XLON 579 355.40 11:37:04 00030175475TRDU0 XLON 488 354.80 11:37:04 00030175476TRDU0 XLON 506 354.80 11:37:04 00030175477TRDU0 XLON 505 354.60 11:59:55 00030175618TRDU0 XLON 696 354.60 12:00:00 00030175619TRDU0 XLON 491 354.60 12:10:59 00030175687TRDU0 XLON 510 354.60 12:10:59 00030175688TRDU0 XLON 501 353.00 12:19:12 00030175848TRDU0 XLON 383 353.20 12:39:46 00030176022TRDU0 XLON 125 353.20 12:39:46 00030176023TRDU0 XLON 353.20 12:39:46 00030176024TRDU0 XLON 45

