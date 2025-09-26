Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
26.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      358.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      352.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      355.7909p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,956,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,090,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.7909

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                   320 352.60    08:13:41      00030174563TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   232 352.60    08:13:41      00030174564TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   496 352.60    08:13:41      00030174565TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   499 352.40    08:13:41      00030174566TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   496 352.60    08:13:41      00030174567TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   506 354.80    08:35:51      00030174688TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   501 354.80    08:35:51      00030174689TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   415 355.00    08:47:36      00030174728TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   908 355.00    08:47:36      00030174729TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       355.00    08:47:36      00030174730TRDU0  XLON 
91 
 
 
                                                   492 355.00    08:47:36      00030174731TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   517 356.80    09:15:43      00030174826TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   519 356.80    09:15:43      00030174827TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   404 356.80    09:15:43      00030174828TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        356.80    09:15:43      00030174829TRDU0  XLON 
7 
 
 
                                                1,065  356.80    09:15:43      00030174830TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   495 356.80    09:37:49      00030174903TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   514 356.80    09:37:49      00030174904TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   583 355.80    09:51:47      00030174959TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   433 356.20    10:02:04      00030175009TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

122 356.20    10:02:04      00030175010TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       356.20    10:02:04      00030175011TRDU0  XLON 
32 
 
 
                                                   594 356.20    10:09:18      00030175053TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,060  355.80    10:15:03      00030175067TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   241 355.80    10:31:30      00030175178TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   331 355.80    10:31:30      00030175179TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       355.80    10:31:30      00030175180TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                   585 355.80    10:40:38      00030175210TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   591 355.80    10:40:38      00030175211TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   278 355.60    10:40:38      00030175212TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   307 355.60    10:40:38      00030175213TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   558 355.00    10:48:27      00030175267TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   506 355.20    11:13:01      00030175367TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   587 355.40    11:20:34      00030175402TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       355.40    11:25:55      00030175422TRDU0  XLON 
81 
 
 
                                                   423 355.40    11:26:06      00030175423TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   579 355.40    11:37:04      00030175475TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   488 354.80    11:37:04      00030175476TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   506 354.80    11:37:04      00030175477TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   505 354.60    11:59:55      00030175618TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   696 354.60    12:00:00      00030175619TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   491 354.60    12:10:59      00030175687TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   510 354.60    12:10:59      00030175688TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   501 353.00    12:19:12      00030175848TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   383 353.20    12:39:46      00030176022TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   125 353.20    12:39:46      00030176023TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       353.20    12:39:46      00030176024TRDU0  XLON 
45

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
