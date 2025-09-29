DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Sep-2025 / 16:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 29 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 71,591 Highest price paid per share: 127.60p Lowest price paid per share: 122.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.1414p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,726,779 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,726,779) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.1414p 71,591

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 633 123.80 08:18:09 00355091290TRLO1 XLON 653 123.40 08:33:35 00355100016TRLO1 XLON 648 123.40 08:55:38 00355112118TRLO1 XLON 609 122.80 09:00:43 00355114964TRLO1 XLON 617 123.00 09:04:43 00355117066TRLO1 XLON 218 123.20 09:17:52 00355124278TRLO1 XLON 250 123.20 09:17:52 00355124279TRLO1 XLON 661 123.20 09:17:52 00355124280TRLO1 XLON 594 123.20 09:17:52 00355124281TRLO1 XLON 150 123.20 09:17:52 00355124282TRLO1 XLON 388 123.40 09:17:52 00355124283TRLO1 XLON 1 123.40 09:18:00 00355124326TRLO1 XLON 37 123.40 09:18:00 00355124327TRLO1 XLON 3000 124.00 09:50:30 00355142028TRLO1 XLON 4140 124.00 09:50:30 00355142029TRLO1 XLON 625 123.60 09:50:38 00355142091TRLO1 XLON 3000 124.00 10:18:29 00355160301TRLO1 XLON 1267 124.00 10:18:29 00355160302TRLO1 XLON 682 124.00 10:18:47 00355160466TRLO1 XLON 653 124.00 10:19:00 00355160539TRLO1 XLON 651 124.00 10:19:13 00355160658TRLO1 XLON 646 124.00 10:19:26 00355160881TRLO1 XLON 649 124.00 10:19:44 00355161030TRLO1 XLON 650 124.00 10:20:13 00355161297TRLO1 XLON 648 124.00 10:22:00 00355162816TRLO1 XLON 648 124.00 10:22:50 00355163401TRLO1 XLON 650 124.00 10:25:31 00355165381TRLO1 XLON 125 124.00 10:26:22 00355165982TRLO1 XLON 523 124.00 10:26:22 00355165983TRLO1 XLON 299 124.80 10:27:41 00355167080TRLO1 XLON 690 124.80 10:27:41 00355167081TRLO1 XLON 661 124.80 10:28:12 00355167411TRLO1 XLON 614 124.80 10:32:08 00355170681TRLO1 XLON 614 124.80 10:32:08 00355170682TRLO1 XLON 631 125.20 10:52:02 00355187650TRLO1 XLON 47 125.20 11:00:24 00355194718TRLO1 XLON 665 125.40 11:36:44 00355195918TRLO1 XLON 665 125.40 11:36:44 00355195919TRLO1 XLON 1256 127.00 11:38:03 00355195975TRLO1 XLON 270 126.60 11:55:53 00355197902TRLO1 XLON 359 126.40 11:59:41 00355198178TRLO1 XLON 270 126.40 11:59:41 00355198180TRLO1 XLON 168 126.40 11:59:41 00355198181TRLO1 XLON 659 126.40 12:04:24 00355198502TRLO1 XLON 4916 126.00 12:04:24 00355198503TRLO1 XLON 645 125.20 12:04:25 00355198504TRLO1 XLON 665 125.20 12:04:35 00355198508TRLO1 XLON 622 125.20 12:04:37 00355198509TRLO1 XLON 664 125.20 12:04:39 00355198511TRLO1 XLON 162 125.60 12:10:40 00355198753TRLO1 XLON 21 125.60 12:10:40 00355198754TRLO1 XLON 638 125.40 12:10:49 00355198756TRLO1 XLON 659 125.20 12:13:59 00355198835TRLO1 XLON 665 125.00 12:18:37 00355199023TRLO1 XLON 62 125.80 12:45:58 00355199948TRLO1 XLON 124 125.80 12:45:58 00355199949TRLO1 XLON 84 125.80 12:46:05 00355199951TRLO1 XLON 168 125.80 12:46:05 00355199952TRLO1 XLON 250 125.80 12:46:06 00355199953TRLO1 XLON 1910 125.80 12:46:07 00355199954TRLO1 XLON 449 126.00 12:59:53 00355200432TRLO1 XLON 128 126.00 12:59:53 00355200433TRLO1 XLON 166 126.00 13:00:03 00355200439TRLO1 XLON 644 125.60 13:08:02 00355200679TRLO1 XLON 88 126.00 13:12:40 00355200811TRLO1 XLON 256 127.60 13:34:52 00355201359TRLO1 XLON 166 127.60 13:34:52 00355201360TRLO1 XLON 3185 127.60 13:34:52 00355201361TRLO1 XLON 1789 127.60 13:34:52 00355201362TRLO1 XLON

