Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 15:29
1,400 Euro
+1,45 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,68018:57
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 18:21 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Sep-2025 / 16:49 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

29 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  29 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         71,591 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.1414p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,726,779 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,726,779) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.1414p                       71,591

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
633             123.80          08:18:09         00355091290TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             123.40          08:33:35         00355100016TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             123.40          08:55:38         00355112118TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             122.80          09:00:43         00355114964TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.00          09:04:43         00355117066TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             123.20          09:17:52         00355124278TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             123.20          09:17:52         00355124279TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             123.20          09:17:52         00355124280TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             123.20          09:17:52         00355124281TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             123.20          09:17:52         00355124282TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             123.40          09:17:52         00355124283TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.40          09:18:00         00355124326TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              123.40          09:18:00         00355124327TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             124.00          09:50:30         00355142028TRLO1     XLON 
 
4140             124.00          09:50:30         00355142029TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             123.60          09:50:38         00355142091TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             124.00          10:18:29         00355160301TRLO1     XLON 
 
1267             124.00          10:18:29         00355160302TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             124.00          10:18:47         00355160466TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             124.00          10:19:00         00355160539TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             124.00          10:19:13         00355160658TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             124.00          10:19:26         00355160881TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.00          10:19:44         00355161030TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             124.00          10:20:13         00355161297TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             124.00          10:22:00         00355162816TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             124.00          10:22:50         00355163401TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             124.00          10:25:31         00355165381TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             124.00          10:26:22         00355165982TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             124.00          10:26:22         00355165983TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             124.80          10:27:41         00355167080TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             124.80          10:27:41         00355167081TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             124.80          10:28:12         00355167411TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.80          10:32:08         00355170681TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             124.80          10:32:08         00355170682TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             125.20          10:52:02         00355187650TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              125.20          11:00:24         00355194718TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             125.40          11:36:44         00355195918TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             125.40          11:36:44         00355195919TRLO1     XLON 
 
1256             127.00          11:38:03         00355195975TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             126.60          11:55:53         00355197902TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             126.40          11:59:41         00355198178TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             126.40          11:59:41         00355198180TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             126.40          11:59:41         00355198181TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             126.40          12:04:24         00355198502TRLO1     XLON 
 
4916             126.00          12:04:24         00355198503TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             125.20          12:04:25         00355198504TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             125.20          12:04:35         00355198508TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             125.20          12:04:37         00355198509TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.20          12:04:39         00355198511TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             125.60          12:10:40         00355198753TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              125.60          12:10:40         00355198754TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             125.40          12:10:49         00355198756TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.20          12:13:59         00355198835TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             125.00          12:18:37         00355199023TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              125.80          12:45:58         00355199948TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             125.80          12:45:58         00355199949TRLO1     XLON 
 
84              125.80          12:46:05         00355199951TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             125.80          12:46:05         00355199952TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             125.80          12:46:06         00355199953TRLO1     XLON 
 
1910             125.80          12:46:07         00355199954TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             126.00          12:59:53         00355200432TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             126.00          12:59:53         00355200433TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             126.00          13:00:03         00355200439TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             125.60          13:08:02         00355200679TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              126.00          13:12:40         00355200811TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             127.60          13:34:52         00355201359TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             127.60          13:34:52         00355201360TRLO1     XLON 
 
3185             127.60          13:34:52         00355201361TRLO1     XLON 
 
1789             127.60          13:34:52         00355201362TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
