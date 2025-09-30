Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Dow Jones News
30.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      385.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      372.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      376.1510p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,056,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,990,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 376.1510

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,148              381.20     08:18:59          00030185157TRDU0      XLON 
 
612               385.20     08:24:36          00030185238TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               383.80     08:28:00          00030185248TRDU0      XLON 
 
854               382.20     08:28:01          00030185249TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               379.80     08:44:59          00030185369TRDU0      XLON 
 
418               379.20     08:44:59          00030185370TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               378.80     08:54:10          00030185416TRDU0      XLON 
 
658               378.40     08:59:37          00030185461TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               380.00     09:17:17          00030185497TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                379.80     09:24:19          00030185525TRDU0      XLON 
 
271               379.80     09:24:19          00030185526TRDU0      XLON 
 
973               378.60     09:24:19          00030185527TRDU0      XLON 
 
478               378.60     09:24:19          00030185528TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               378.60     09:24:19          00030185529TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               375.40     09:35:04          00030185600TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               375.00     09:54:08          00030185660TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,009              374.20     09:54:46          00030185668TRDU0      XLON 
 
584               374.60     10:05:57          00030185720TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               374.40     10:05:57          00030185721TRDU0      XLON 
 
262               377.20     10:39:43          00030185822TRDU0      XLON 
 
934               377.20     10:39:43          00030185823TRDU0      XLON 
 
507               377.20     10:47:15          00030185867TRDU0      XLON 
 
609               377.20     10:54:16          00030185884TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,748              376.40     11:02:48          00030185892TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               376.80     11:29:09          00030185974TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               375.40     11:37:39          00030185993TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               375.40     11:40:43          00030185994TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               375.40     11:48:59          00030186020TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               374.80     11:51:01          00030186028TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               374.80     11:51:01          00030186029TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               376.20     12:13:33          00030186053TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               376.20     12:21:10          00030186055TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                376.40     12:28:45          00030186062TRDU0      XLON 
 
319               376.40     12:28:45          00030186063TRDU0      XLON 
 
159               376.40     12:28:45          00030186064TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               375.60     12:29:46          00030186066TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               375.60     12:29:46          00030186067TRDU0      XLON 
 
263               375.60     12:52:48          00030186089TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,809              376.40     13:15:42          00030186144TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,683              376.40     13:15:42          00030186145TRDU0      XLON 
 
866               376.80     13:31:01          00030186167TRDU0      XLON 
 
254               376.80     13:31:01          00030186168TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               377.00     13:46:59          00030186193TRDU0      XLON 
 
935               377.20     13:47:15          00030186194TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               377.00     13:53:29          00030186205TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                376.60     14:03:32          00030186229TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               376.60     14:03:32          00030186230TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               376.00     14:04:19          00030186233TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,111              376.00     14:18:21          00030186271TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               374.60     14:27:32          00030186288TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               374.20     14:27:32          00030186289TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               374.20     14:34:57          00030186315TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               374.00     14:34:57          00030186316TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                374.00     14:34:57          00030186317TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               373.80     14:34:57          00030186318TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               372.60     14:39:22          00030186334TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               373.00     14:44:52          00030186345TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               373.00     14:44:52          00030186346TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               372.00     14:50:40          00030186385TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               372.80     14:59:26          00030186442TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               373.00     15:04:22          00030186481TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               373.00     15:04:22          00030186482TRDU0      XLON 
 
71                373.40     15:13:18          00030186512TRDU0      XLON 
 
342               373.40     15:13:18          00030186513TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               374.00     15:15:58          00030186540TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,060              375.40     15:21:52          00030186571TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               375.20     15:22:23          00030186576TRDU0      XLON 
 
991               375.00     15:30:32          00030186602TRDU0      XLON 
 
513               375.00     15:30:32          00030186603TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
