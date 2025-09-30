DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 385.20p Highest price paid per share: 372.00p Lowest price paid per share: 376.1510p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,056,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,990,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 376.1510

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,148 381.20 08:18:59 00030185157TRDU0 XLON 612 385.20 08:24:36 00030185238TRDU0 XLON 518 383.80 08:28:00 00030185248TRDU0 XLON 854 382.20 08:28:01 00030185249TRDU0 XLON 533 379.80 08:44:59 00030185369TRDU0 XLON 418 379.20 08:44:59 00030185370TRDU0 XLON 573 378.80 08:54:10 00030185416TRDU0 XLON 658 378.40 08:59:37 00030185461TRDU0 XLON 582 380.00 09:17:17 00030185497TRDU0 XLON 21 379.80 09:24:19 00030185525TRDU0 XLON 271 379.80 09:24:19 00030185526TRDU0 XLON 973 378.60 09:24:19 00030185527TRDU0 XLON 478 378.60 09:24:19 00030185528TRDU0 XLON 128 378.60 09:24:19 00030185529TRDU0 XLON 541 375.40 09:35:04 00030185600TRDU0 XLON 606 375.00 09:54:08 00030185660TRDU0 XLON 1,009 374.20 09:54:46 00030185668TRDU0 XLON 584 374.60 10:05:57 00030185720TRDU0 XLON 559 374.40 10:05:57 00030185721TRDU0 XLON 262 377.20 10:39:43 00030185822TRDU0 XLON 934 377.20 10:39:43 00030185823TRDU0 XLON 507 377.20 10:47:15 00030185867TRDU0 XLON 609 377.20 10:54:16 00030185884TRDU0 XLON 1,748 376.40 11:02:48 00030185892TRDU0 XLON 555 376.80 11:29:09 00030185974TRDU0 XLON 200 375.40 11:37:39 00030185993TRDU0 XLON 550 375.40 11:40:43 00030185994TRDU0 XLON 601 375.40 11:48:59 00030186020TRDU0 XLON 516 374.80 11:51:01 00030186028TRDU0 XLON 527 374.80 11:51:01 00030186029TRDU0 XLON 527 376.20 12:13:33 00030186053TRDU0 XLON 530 376.20 12:21:10 00030186055TRDU0 XLON 92 376.40 12:28:45 00030186062TRDU0 XLON 319 376.40 12:28:45 00030186063TRDU0 XLON 159 376.40 12:28:45 00030186064TRDU0 XLON 553 375.60 12:29:46 00030186066TRDU0 XLON 587 375.60 12:29:46 00030186067TRDU0 XLON 263 375.60 12:52:48 00030186089TRDU0 XLON 1,809 376.40 13:15:42 00030186144TRDU0 XLON 1,683 376.40 13:15:42 00030186145TRDU0 XLON 866 376.80 13:31:01 00030186167TRDU0 XLON 254 376.80 13:31:01 00030186168TRDU0 XLON 599 377.00 13:46:59 00030186193TRDU0 XLON 935 377.20 13:47:15 00030186194TRDU0 XLON 508 377.00 13:53:29 00030186205TRDU0 XLON 98 376.60 14:03:32 00030186229TRDU0 XLON 448 376.60 14:03:32 00030186230TRDU0 XLON 574 376.00 14:04:19 00030186233TRDU0 XLON 1,111 376.00 14:18:21 00030186271TRDU0 XLON 579 374.60 14:27:32 00030186288TRDU0 XLON 625 374.20 14:27:32 00030186289TRDU0 XLON 528 374.20 14:34:57 00030186315TRDU0 XLON 463 374.00 14:34:57 00030186316TRDU0 XLON 44 374.00 14:34:57 00030186317TRDU0 XLON 528 373.80 14:34:57 00030186318TRDU0 XLON 511 372.60 14:39:22 00030186334TRDU0 XLON 544 373.00 14:44:52 00030186345TRDU0 XLON 551 373.00 14:44:52 00030186346TRDU0 XLON 508 372.00 14:50:40 00030186385TRDU0 XLON 571 372.80 14:59:26 00030186442TRDU0 XLON 571 373.00 15:04:22 00030186481TRDU0 XLON 544 373.00 15:04:22 00030186482TRDU0 XLON 71 373.40 15:13:18 00030186512TRDU0 XLON 342 373.40 15:13:18 00030186513TRDU0 XLON 251 374.00 15:15:58 00030186540TRDU0 XLON 1,060 375.40 15:21:52 00030186571TRDU0 XLON 560 375.20 15:22:23 00030186576TRDU0 XLON 991 375.00 15:30:32 00030186602TRDU0 XLON 513 375.00 15:30:32 00030186603TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)