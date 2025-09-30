Housing Authority of Cook County Achieves 73% Increase in PHAS Score Performance Rating and Upgraded Status Designation

HACC Ascends from HUD's Troubled Status up to Standard Performer.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The Housing Authority of Cook County (HACC) announced today that it has successfully upgraded its designation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for fiscal year 2024. Under new leadership from Executive Director Danita W. Childers, HACC increased its Public Housing Assessment System (PHAS) total composite score by 30 points, ascending from Troubled status up to Standard Performer.

Annually HUD reviews and evaluates the performance of over 3,300 public housing authorities using its PHAS scoring system, which includes four components relating to physical condition of housing units, financial stability, management, and use of capital funds.

"The significant increase in PHAS results can be attributed to a renewed commitment to property details, data reporting accuracy, and timely audit submissions," said Danita W. Childers, Executive Director. "We have worked tirelessly to rebuild trust, strengthen operations, and deliver essential resources with care and excellence to suburban Cook County residents."

HACC's Board of Commissioners also recognized the progress as a collaborative success. "This not only restores HACC's long-standing reputation, but it also represents a great example of stellar executive leadership and remarkable teamwork by the staff," said Wendy Walker Williams, Board Chair. "HACC is known for being a good steward of public funds and we have a great working relationship with HUD and appreciate their continued partnership."

HACC's three-year strategic plan outlines actions for modernizing operations, investing in the professional staff and increasing the use of technology to support paperless workflows. The plan also calls for expanding affordable housing opportunities, increasing landlord participation in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, and fostering stronger partnerships with government agencies, community organizations, and stakeholders throughout Suburban Cook County.

Contact Information

Lizzie Kane

Housing Reporter

lizziek17@gmail.com

SOURCE: Housing Authority of Cook County

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/housing-authority-of-cook-county-achieves-73-increase-in-phas-score-performance-rating-a-1079632