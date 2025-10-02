C O R R E C T I O N -- Nium

In the news release, Nium and Emirates NBD Deepen Partnership to Power Real-Time Cross-Border Payments in MENAT, issued 01-Oct-2025 by Nium over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there are many changes in the release content including the headline as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nium and Emirates NBD Expand Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Across the Middle East

Expanded partnership now enables seamless payouts across Emirates NBD Group in the UAE, with KSA launch underway

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, announced significant progress in their strategic partnership first unveiled in 2024.

Since its inception, the collaboration has empowered Emirates NBD customers with seamless, cost-effective and reliable international transfers. The service has now been extended across Emirates NBD Group in the UAE, further broadening access to real-time payouts across the region. Emirates NBD is also exploring to expand this offering to its customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Emirates NBD KSA.

"Over the past year, our partnership with Emirates NBD has continued to scale, enabling real-time money movement from the Middle East to the world," said Anupam Pahuja, Chief Revenue Officer at Nium. "With the extension of the service across the wider Emirates NBD Group in the UAE and preparations in Saudi Arabia, we are delivering on our vision to make global payments instantaneous, accessible and cost-efficient for all."

Yousuf Saeed Mohd, Group Head of Priority and Personal Banking and Retail Banking Sales at Emirates NBD, commented: "Emirates NBD has always embraced innovation to enhance customer experience. Our deepening collaboration with Nium strengthens our ability to provide fast, secure and affordable remittance services across multiple markets. Extending the partnership to the wider Emirates NBD Group in the UAE and soon to Saudi Arabia reflects our commitment to leading the next chapter of cross-border payments in the region."

The UAE continues to be one of the world's largest remittance hubs, with outbound flows surpassing USD 50 billion in 2023 according to the World Bank. With expatriates making up nearly 90% of the UAE population, demand for faster and more affordable international transfers continues to rise.

Nium's white paper, Payments in the Middle East: The Next Frontier, highlights the region's increasing reliance on strategic collaborations between banks and Fintechs to unlock efficiency, inclusion and growth. This expansion of the Emirates NBD-Nium partnership embodies that vision, paving the way for innovation and harmonized regulation across MENAT.

The update is being made live from Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, where Nium is showcasing the latest developments in its global payment's infrastructure.

About Nium

Nium, the leading global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow, today. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure is shaping how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, 100 of which in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 40 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realize their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE's main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE's Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

