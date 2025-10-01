Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.10.2025
Starkes Upside-Potenzial: Wachstumsstory mit starken Gehalten und großem Explorationspotenzial
WKN: A40YLC | ISIN: US48576U2050 | Ticker-Symbol: 25K0
01.10.25 | 20:50
5,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 22:05 Uhr
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.: Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that the Company granted an aggregate of 333 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one newly-hired employee. This RSU award was granted as of September 30, 2025 (the "Grant Date") pursuant to the Company's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as amended, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Karyopharm in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSU award will vest over three years, with 33 1/3% of the shares underlying the RSU award vesting on each of the three consecutive anniversaries of the Grant Date. The vesting of the RSU award is subject to the employee's continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Karyopharm through the applicable vesting dates.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis. Karyopharm's lead compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in 50 ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

