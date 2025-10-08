Anzeige
WKN: A3C9WK | ISIN: GB00BNYM9W73 | Ticker-Symbol: NN10
Frankfurt
06.10.25 | 09:59
1,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWMARK SECURITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
08.10.2025 09:03 Uhr
08.10.2025 09:03 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter to Newmark Security plc (NWT) Shareholders -5-

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter to Newmark Security plc (NWT) Shareholders 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter to Newmark Security plc (NWT) Shareholders 
08-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") 
 
Trading Update 

The Company wishes to publish the following letter to the shareholders of Newmark Security plc (ticker: NWT), in which 
the Company owns 21.3% of the issued shares. 
 
The full documentation will be available in due course on the Company's website. If any person would like to receive 
pdf copies of the full document, then please contact: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 

__________________________________ 

8 October 2025 
Newmark Shareholders 

Dear Fellow Shareholders 

I am writing to you on behalf of Thalassa Holdings Ltd. ("THAL"), the largest (21.3%), but nonetheless, a concerned 
shareholder of Newmark Security Plc ("NWT"). 
 
THAL has been a long-term holder of NWT, having held shares since 2019. We have corresponded and met with Messrs M and 
M-C Dwek on several occasions and expressed our increasing concerns regarding Excess Pay, Governance and Financial 
Performance (or rather lack thereof). 
 
Below, I include our letter of 25 April 2025 to the NWT Board in which I believe we clearly and succinctly outline some 
of our concerns. I believe that we are responsible and considerate shareholders and have attempted, without success, to 
engage with NWT's Chairman and CEO board discretely in a constructive manner, but to no avail. 
 
Notwithstanding the fact that we are the Company's largest shareholder, our request for Board representation was 
rejected out of hand. At our last meeting with the Dweks, we agreed that we would not agitate for change if the Dwek's 
addressed our concerns. Sadly, nothing has changed, Compensation continues to far outstrip Net Income, and Management 
continue to focus on a failed physical security business (Safetell) that has experienced a 51.3% decline in Revenues 
since the current CEO, M-C Dwek's appointment, rather than focusing resources on a rapidly growing business 
(Grosvenor). 

As NWT's largest shareholder, we are no longer willing to support the Status Quo 
 
In our opinion, the NWT Board continue to run the Company for the benefit of the Dwek family, with little or, in our 
opinion, no consideration for shareholders other than themselves. If you as fellow shareholders have any doubt about 
the facts, please see the attached xl spreadsheets which cover the relevant numbers since the Company went public. The 
original version of this spreadsheet, which has now been updated with the 2025 figures, was attached to our letter of 
25 April 2025. We believe that the numbers are correct but are happy to consider changes in the event of errors or 
emissions. 
 
The results, both since inception and during M-C Dwek's tenure as CEO, have been nothing short of disastrous, and even 
during our tenure as a shareholder since 2019, executive compensation, including subsidiary executives, amounted to 
GBP7.759m, or an astonishing and, in our opinion, unacceptable 4.8x Net Income to shareholders of 
 
GBP1.623m. 
 
  
In any normal situation Executive Compensation is calculated as a fraction of Net Income, NOT a multiple thereof 
 
I should also like to point out that the trite responses that I have received when challenging Group compensation 
simply ignore any measure of performance, Efficiency, or the generation of Shareholder Value, such as EVA, ROE, ROCE, 
ROA or P/BV, EV/BV, EV/FCF, and all Turnover and Debt Ratios. To put this point into stark relief, and for anyone who 
believes that I am being unfair, I would suggest a detailed read of NWT's Annual Report (AR), and specifically a read 
of the Directors' Remuneration Report on page 34 of the 2025 AR. The second to last paragraph headed "Annual 
performance bonuses" sums up our frustration and concerns, which reads as follows: 

"Performance bonuses are awarded based on annual Company performance. Targets are set by the Remuneration Committee to 
deliver financial and strategic objectives. Targets for FY25 included group revenues, HCM annual recurring revenues and 
group profit from operations" 

My message to the Remuneration Committee is that based on the above, you are, in our opinion, incompetent and your KPI 
Targets, as stated, are quite simply unfit for purpose. The first sentence states that bonuses are based on "Company 
Performance". The second sentence deviates from the concept of performance by stating that the Remuneration Committee 
set targets to "deliver financial and strategic objectives". 
 
The third sentence makes a complete mockery of inclusion of the concept of "Performance" as the first two measures, 
upon which the Compensation Committee hang their hat, are "group revenues" and "HCM annual recurring revenues". 

Revenues are not a measure of performance, 
 
and if they fall into the second category of 'financial and strategic objectives', we suggest that the entire 
Remuneration Committee needs to be replaced with people who understand that it is Free Cash Flow, ROCE and EVA that 
they should be reviewing not revenues and certainly not the selective revenues of HCM! We have not had access to the 
Directors' Remuneration and bonus scheme documents but are advised that they were prepared "with the help of expert 
consultants MM&K who were recommended by Allenby Capital". I am sure that we, and other shareholders would like line of 
sight of these documents, which I would recommend are circulated to shareholders, other than Board and Executive 
members, for shareholder approval. 
 
I have attached a relatively comprehensive, updated financial analysis of NWT which includes EVA and WACC calculations. 
Also attached is a sheet of ratios with room for expansion…once we have more time. Unsurprisingly, the results show 
that the only shareholders making money on their investment in NWT are the Dweks. The figures clearly show that all 
other shareholders (not receiving compensation, consultancy fees nor dividends) are simply irrelevant. 
 
Our calculations have been checked by a gentleman ("pc") with a Master's Degree (Msc) in Investment Analysis, who also 
studied Mathematics, Economics and Computer Science as an undergraduate. I have known 'pc' many years and can vouch for 
his financial acumen. I believe that the analysis we have undertaken is robust. If there are any errors or omissions, 
we will reflect upon comments received and adjust as appropriate. 
 
Whilst there are a couple of metrics that may be open to subjective interpretation, the conclusions are the same, 
namely that the Management team have produced negative EVA results. As I explain (in the 'EVA' enclosure) a negative 
EVA number suggests that the Board/Management of a company are destroying shareholder value. 
 
Economic value added (EVA) calculates the profits that remain after deducting a company's cost of capital. 
 
A negative EVA number suggests destruction of shareholder value. 

On behalf of the THAL Board, our message to the NWT Board is that we will no longer stand by while they reward mediocre 
or, worse, in our opinion, poor or non- existent performance. 
 
Our short-term objectives are threefold: 
 
 1. to alert fellow NWT shareholders to the fact that THAL will no longer support nor tolerate the Dweks' closed shop 
  approach to running NWT as a private company; 
 2. to advise NWT shareholders that Thalassa, as the largest shareholder, will no longer support the appointment of the 
  current independent Directors, as we do not consider them to be independent; and 
 3. to suggest to NWT shareholders that if they, like us, are frustrated and concerned that they 
   a. let the NWT Board know of their frustration, and 
 b.   vote against a continuation of what we consider to be a self-serving agenda of the Dweks at the upcoming AGM. 
Our longer-term objectives are also clear, it is our intention to seek changes to the NWT Board, and to have 
Independent Directors appointed who represent the interest of ALL shareholders not just a minority of two. If, 
therefore, any shareholder reading this letter would be willing to serve on the Board of NWT or would like to recommend 
an individual willing to serve as a Director of NWT, please contact us with a C.V. / Bio., for potential inclusion as 
Nominees for a new Board. In the event that the Dwek's do not accede to 1. our request for Board representation and 2. 
the appointment of (replacement) Independent Directors, we shall seek to replace the entire Board with representatives 
willing to represent ALL shareholders. 
 
Finally, we wish to advise NWT shareholders that we have voted AGAINST Resolution 3. the re-appointment of Mr Yap. We 
are concerned that Mr Yap's apparent support for the compensation/remuneration, performance bonuses, and, in our 
opinion, appalling Governance decisions do not reflect independence from the Dwek family and, therefore, appear only to 
favour the Dwek's not ALL shareholders. We have also voted AGAINST Resolutions 5 and 6. Resolution 5 allows for the 
Directors to 'generally and unconditionally allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security 
into shares' (read options) approval of which will not have been put to shareholders for their approval. Resolution 5 
is an Ordinary Resolution. We have also voted AGAINST Resolution 6 the disapplication of pre- emption rights. 
Resolution 6 is a Special Resolution which requires 75% of votes cast at the meeting to vote in favour of the 
Resolution or for, in excess of 80% of the total number of shares outstanding to be voted at the AGM to out-vote us. We 
think it unlikely that even the incumbent Board will succeed in mustering that number of shares to support such an

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter to Newmark Security plc (NWT) Shareholders -2- 

abusive and ill-advised proposal, guaranteed only to harm current shareholders. 
 
Our actions are a warning shot to the Board. The NWT Board now have their last opportunity to replace the current 
independent Directors with shareholder nominees or face the reality and consequences of their actions and engage with 
us in a needless Proxy Battle. Unlike the Dwek's, we have no personal agenda for self- enrichment at the expense of 
NWT's independent shareholders our sole objective is for equitable treatment and the creation of Value for ALL of NWT's 
shareholders. 
 
Sincerely, 

Duncan Soukup 
 
email: duncan.soukup@thalassaholdingsltd.com mob. +33 6 76 84 50 51 
 
Encs: Letter to NWT Board, 25.4.2025, Financial Analysis, Sales Analysis, WACC, EVA, Stock Price, Ratio Analysis 

25 April 2025 
 
Newmark Security Plc - by email 

Dear Members of the Board, 
 
As you are aware Thalassa Holdings Ltd owns 2 million shares of NWT (21.3%) making us the Company's largest 
shareholder. Whilst we have a strong conviction in the opportunities present at the Company, we are disappointed with 
the Company's Financial-, Operational- and Share Price performance and the Board's indefensible Governance Record that 
has constantly rewarded Leadership for negative shareholder returns. 
 
 1. Excessive Compensation, and complete Lack of Corporate Governance 
  
 
We consider the compensation of the Dwek family, at the expense of shareholders, to be wholly unacceptable, which was 
only achievable with the explicit support of the Independent Directors. In our opinion, Messrs Rapoport and Yap's 
actions have compromised their status as Independent Directors and forsaken all consideration for the financial health 
of the stakeholders they are supposed, as independent directors, to represent, namely ALL the Company's shareholders. 

To be clear, we consider the compensation of Messrs. M and M-C Dwek to be not only unrelated to any normal 3 year 
rolling performance KPI's such as ROCE, ROA, Net Income, Free Cashflow, Book Value, and Share Price performance, but 
also excessive given the additional costs of the other Executive Director(s) and the Subsidiary Executive Directors. 
 
The Company Leadership's (Executive and Subsidiary Executive Directors) compensation is, frankly, wholly inappropriate 
as well as disproportionate to NWT's size and financial performance whether measured from the time of listing, or over 
the past 12 years since M-C Dwek was appointed CEO. We would point out that the figures include our rather hopeful, 
positive estimates for 2025E. 

We would draw the Board's attention to the enclosed xl spreadsheet, which starkly illustrates the Company's excessive 
compensation and cost structure. The following extract from our xl spreadsheet highlights the Company's inequitable and 
clearly uneconomical compensation policy. 

Compensation vs. Net Income attributable to Shareholders between 2014 and 2025E 
 
Ms M-C Dwek GBP3.36 million 

Mr M Dwek GBP1.303 million 
 
M-C + M Dwek                                                     GBP4.663 million 
 
Total Board Compensation GBP7.653 million 
Total Executive Directors + Subsidiary Executive Directors   GBP14.410 million                                           
                                   
Net Income attributable to shareholders                             -GBP1.6 million, or 
 
                                                                                               -GBP1.258 million… 
 
                                                                                                …including our 2025E of 
net income of +GBP467,800 

 2. Balance Sheet deterioration 
Erratic Operational performance, unsustainably high fixed costs, and excessive compensation have resulted in a > 30% 
decline in the Company's Book Value between 2014 and 2024. We are astonished, therefore by the reference in the CEO's 
statement in the 2024 AR that Strategic Growth Plans include, "increasing net assets". Why only now? 
 
 3. Upside-only Performance Bonuses 
Performance bonuses that appear to be calculated only on increased Revenues and EBITDA, and based on the result of a 
single year rather than on a three-year rolling basis are a complete waste of time, rewarding Executives for reasonable 
results but never penalising them for poor or worse, bad results. It is like saying "The Executive are only responsible 
for positive-, but not negative results." We would argue that such "Golden Ticket" reward-schemes have are totally 
inappropriate in a public company. 

We would also point out that we have not included Options or warrants in our analysis but note that the Board has 
awarded and replaced lapsed options with gay abandon and with no apparent relevance to the company's long-term 
performance. 

 4. Poor Operational Performance 
Divisional revenues and margins have been inconsistent over the past 12 years, and whilst HCM growth, particularly in 
the US, is a stand-out, Access Control and Physical Security revenues have fallen precipitously by 35% and 51% 
respectively. The net result is that total revenue growth over the entire period between 2014 and 2024 of 16.2%, 1.35% 
annually, has not even kept pace with inflation. 

Revenue collapse of these magnitudes is often symptomatic of redundant or obsolete technology (Access Control) or a 
mature and declining market (Physical Security). 
 
Given the Company's results we question the Board's strategy, particularly in respect of allocation of capital to the 
Group's subsidiaries, which suggest to us the immediate need for a Strategic Review. 
 
 5. Stagnant share Price Performance 
  
 
Given NWT's economic performance and the Board's incomprehensible decision to reward such poor performance, it is 
hardly surprising that the Company's shares have languished, and why we have been able to increase our holding in the 
Company. 
 
Frankly, it strikes us that NWT's Board has forgotten that the Company is Public. To wit, during a recent meeting with 
M-C Dwek, post Thalassa's acquisition of the Reid stake, the only question I was asked was "what are our intentions"? 
Sadly, not whether we consider the Company's performance to be satisfactory or whether we consider the share price 
performance to have met or exceeded our expectations! 
 
In summary, we fully understand the issues of running a public company, as well as the challenges of Covid and other 
unpredictable economic potholes. Whilst we can live with those bumps in the road, we cannot tolerate leadership's 
enrichment at the expense of shareholders which we consider both morally and financially unacceptable. We are, in 
principle, supportive of performance related compensation, but only when based on 'real' not fictitious performance 
measures, such as Revenue Growth, and EBITDA, neither of which measure performance, nor enhance shareholder value. 

 6. Conclusion 
  
 
We consider the current Board to be compromised, unfit for purpose, and in immediate need of change. It is our firm 
opinion that there is a long overdue need for accountability at Newmark, which can only be achieved by the appointment 
of 
 
  
Directors willing to serve all stakeholders not just a select few. We would suggest that Messrs Rapoport and Yap 
'retire' and be replaced by me and two other nominees including one from the ranks of current shareholders and one from 
industry or finance. 

Maurice, if you and the Board are willing to agree to our proposal, including a full Strategic Review, then we see no 
need for an avoidable public spat. If, however, the Board seeks to justify or defend their record or dismiss our 
constructive approach, as you did when we first met pre-Covid, we will seek shareholder support to replace the entire 
board. 
 
We fully understand that you may not welcome our forthright approach, but we have watched and waited for over 5 years 
during which time we have seen no improvement in results, nor governance. We are unwilling to sit by any longer whilst 
you and the current board treat shareholders with utter disdain and run NWT as a private company. 
 
During my conversation with M-C Dwek following our recent acquisition of shares, I was offered the opportunity of 
meeting with the Chairman during his annual trip to Monaco but, sadly, I have heard nothing further, which is 
completely consistent with the general treatment of shareholders. 

Please be advised that if we do not hear from you by close of business on Wednesday 30 April 2025 that we will go 
public and seek shareholder approval to reconstitute the Board. 
 
Sincerely, 
 
Duncan Soukup Chairman 

Encl.: 
 
Share price chart, Xl spreadsheet 

                Total     Total     Total     Total     Total     THAL Estimate 
 
Board Compensation GBP'000 
             1997 - 2025A  1997 - 2025E  1997 - 2013A  2014 - 2025A  2014 - 2025E  2025A 2025E 
Executive Directors

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter to Newmark Security plc (NWT) Shareholders -3- 

M-C Dwek            3,407      3,368     8       3,399     3,360     345 306 
 
P Campbell-White       849      840      -       849      840      257 248 
 
G Feltham           354      354      -       354      354      - - 
 
B Beercraft          2,569     2,569     1,541     1,028     1,028     - - 
 
D Blethyn           725      725      663      62       62       - - 
 
S Rajwan           783      783      783      -       -       - - 
 
M Veldhoen          141      141      141      -       -       - - 
 
S Foot            39       -       39       -       -       - - 
 
Non-Executive Directors                                              
 
 M Dwek  GBP'000        3,517      3,514     2,211     1,306     1,303     136 133 
 
M Rapoport          513      512      201      312      311      31 30 
 
R Waddington         311      280      25       286      255      31 
 
T Yap             106      136      0       106      136      30 
 
N Medlam           78       78       74       4       4       - 
 
M-C Dwek  GBP'000        24        24      24       -       -       - - 
 
M David            19       19       19       -       -       - - 
 
A Reid            174      174      174      -       -       - - 
 
D Ishag            4       4       4       -       -       - - 
 
Total Board Comp.       13,613     13,560     5,907     7,706     7,653     800 747 
 
 M+M-C Dwek  GBP'000      6,948     6,906     2,243     4,705     4,663     481 439 

 Exec + Subsidiary Exec Dir.  25,316     25,122     10,712     14,604     14,410     1,443 1,339 
 
?%                                                      7.8% 
 
 Aggregate 2020 - 2025                                              GBP7,759 
 
Mkt Cap GBP millions                                              8.67 6.5 
 
                                                        
People & Data Mnagement HCM 
Total                                             
                              92,685          15,380 
 
?%                                                      14.3% 
 
Access Control Total                            39,267            2,719 
 
?%                                                        
 
PDM + AC Total                               131,952            18,099 
 
?%                                                     9.90% 
 
Physical Security                                                 
 
Products                                  56,236            2,194 
 
Services                                   29,358             2,744 
                 Total     Total     Total     Total     Total     THAL Estimate 
 
Board Compensation GBP'000     1997 - 2025A 1997 - 2025E 1997 - 2013A 2014 - 2025A 2014 - 2025E 2025A 2025E 
 
Executive Directors                                                 
 
Physical Security Total                             85,594            4,938 
 
?%                                                        -14.98% 
 
Total Group Revenue       426,473    426,827    189,756    236,717    237,071    23,037 23,390.9 
 
?%                                                        3.4% 
 
Gross profit           167,523    167,494    77,147    90,376    90,347    9,385 9,356 
 
Gross Margin                                   38.2%     38.1%     40.7% 40.0% 
 
?% Gross Profit                                         26.3%     3.2% 
 
Profit from Opertions/(Loss)   1,502     1,742     3,148     (1,646)    (1,406)    930 1,170 
(EBIT) 
 
 
Operating Margin                                 -0.70%    -0.59%    4.04% 5.0% 
 
?%                                                8.5%       
 
Net Income/(Loss)        (1,283)    (1,445)    (218)     (1,065)    (1,227)    662 500.0 
 
Net Margin                                    -0.45%    -0.52%    2.87% 2.14% 
 
?%                                                          
 
Tax Rate                                                     25% 
 
Net Operating Profit after Tax                                          697,500 
(NOPAT) 
 
 
Invested Capital Equity + (Debt + Capital Leases) + Non Operationg Cash/                    
Assets 

EPS / Basic GBP                                         0.0706 0.05 
 
EPS / Diluted GBP                                              0.0665 
 
Dividend pence 
# Employees                                              109       
 
Personnel Expenses      GBPmillions   21,364.34   12,478.8   9,039   8,885.6   8,953    8,800 
 
Net Equity (BV) BV since 2013 GBPmillions                               8.7     8.3 
 
shs o/s                                                9.374647   9.374647 
 
BV/Shr.                                                0.93     0.89 

Years                                   28 
 
Years                                                 12 
Board Compensation 
            2024   2023   2022   2021   2020   2019   2018   2017   2016   2015 
Executive Directors 
 
M-C Dwek          306    289   260   337   332   310   231   232   237   239 
 
P Campbell-White      248    214   130   -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
G Feltham         -     -    115   141   98    -    -    -    -    - 
 
B Beercraft        -     -    -    -    89    163   163   163   160   150 
 
D Blethyn         -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
S Rajwan          -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
M Veldhoen         -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
S Foot           -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
Non-Executive Directors                                                  
 
M Dwek           133    118   114   85    112   110   106   103   101   96 
 
M Rapoport         30    26    25    25    25    25    25    25    25    25

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter to Newmark Security plc (NWT) Shareholders -4- 

R Waddington              30    25    25    25    25    25    25    25    25 
 
T Yap           30    26    25    25    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
N Medlam          -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
M-C Dwek          -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
M David          -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
A Reid           -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
D Ishag          -     -    -    -    -    -    -    -    -    - 
 
Total Board Comp.     747    703   694   638   681   633   550   548   548   535 
 
M+M-C Dwek         439    407   374   422   444   420   337   335   338   335 

 Exec + Subsidiary Exec  1,339   1,010  1,025  1,407  1,535  1,194  1,191  1,004  1,033  1,084 
Dir.  

?% 

 Aggregate 2020 - 2025  
Mkt Cap 
            8.0    5.3   3.1   5.6   5.2   4.0   4.5   6.4   13.2   13.3 
 
                                                              
People & Data Mnagement 
HCM Total 
            13,452  12,551  11,442  9,659  9,142  6,908  4,118  3,291  3,278  3,464 
 
?%             7.2%   9.7%   18.5%  5.7%   32.3%  67.8%  25.1%  0.4%   -5.4%  9.1% 
 
Access Control Total    3,017   3,023  3,117  2,988  4,215  4,071  3,842  3,801  4,361  4,113 
 
?%             -25.69%                                            
 
PDM + AC Total       16,469  15,574  14,559  12,647  13,357  10,979  7,960  7,092  7,639  7,577 
 
?%             127.7%                                            
 
Physical Security                                                     
 
Products          3,690   2,840  3,131  3,220  2,695  4,810  4,874  5,870  10,721  12,191 
 
Services          2,118   1,900  1,455  1,791  2,715  3,794  3,218  3,074  3,463  3,086 
Board Compensation    2024   2023   2022   2021   2020   2019   2018   2017   2016   2015 
 
Executive Directors                                                   
 
Physical Security Total  5,808  4,740  4,586  5,011  5,410  8,604  8,092  8,944  14,184  15,277 
 
?%            -51.34%                                           
 
Total Group Revenue    22,277  20,314  19,145  17,658  18,767  19,583  16,052  16,036  21,823  22,854 
 
?%            9.7%   6.1%   8.4%   -5.9%  -4.2%  22.0%  0.1%   -26.5%  -4.5%  19.2% 
 
Gross profit       8,585  7,638  6,419  6,629  7,449  7,765  5,792  4,474  9,098  9,712 
 
Gross Margin       38.5%  37.6%  33.5%  37.5%  39.7%  39.7%  36.1%  27.9%  41.7%  42.5% 
 
?% Gross Profit      12.4%  19.0%  -3.2%  -11.0%  -4.1%  34.1%  29.5%  -50.8%  -6.3%  30.7% 
 
Profit from Opertions/  774   284   (1,214) (33)   305   220   (1,877) (5,233) 1,198  2,143 
(Loss) (EBIT) 
 
 
Operating Margin     3.47%  1.40%  -6.34%  -0.19%  1.63%  1.12%  -11.69% -32.63% 5.49%  9.38% 
 
?%            -9.68%                                            
 
Net Income/(Loss)     134   353   (804)  151   1,127  189   (1,868) (5,236) 1,227  2,143 
 
Net Margin        0.60%  1.74%  -4.20%  0.86%  6.01%  0.97%  -11.64% -32.65% 5.62%  9.38% 
 
?%            -84.36%                                           
 
Tax Rate                                                        
 
Net Operating Profit                                                  
after Tax (NOPAT) 
 
 
Invested Capital                                                    

EPS / Basic GBP       0.01   0.04   (0.32)  0.03   0.24   0.04   (0.40)  (1.11)  0.26   0.48 
 
EPS / Diluted GBP                                                     
 
Dividend pence                                              0.1   0.1 

# Employees        102   99    103   112   115   128   142   158   161   155 
 
Personnel Expenses    8.292  7.274  7.119  6.781  6.979  7.931  7.967  8.902  8.962  8.097 
 
              14.4%                                            
 
Net Equity (BV)      8.1   7.9   7.6   8.2   8.3   7.1   6.9   8.8   14.5   13.6 
 
BV since 2013       -30.17%                                           
 
shs o/s          9.374647 9.374647 9.374647 9.374647 9.374647 9.374647 9.374647 9.374647 9.374647 9.200000 
 
BV/Shr.          0.86   0.84   0.81   0.87   0.89   0.76   0.74   0.94   1.54   1.48 
 
              -32.96%                                           
 
Years           27    26    25    24    23    22    21    20    19    18 
 
Years           11    10    9    8    7    6    5    4    3    2 
M-C Dwek         -         24    24 
 
M David          -         19    - - - - - - - - 
 
A Reid          -    174       -    -    -    11    15    15    15    15 
 
D Ishag          -         4    -    -    -    4    -    -    -    - 
 
Total Board Comp.     629        5,907  548   406   402   426   193   188   184   403 
 
M+M-C Dwek        373        2,243  171   75    75    75    50    50    50    274 

 Exec + Subsidiary Exec  1,249    10,712  1,124  1,074  932   862   946   908   945   764 
Dir.  
 
 
                                                         Note 5    
?% 

 Aggregate 2020 - 2025  
Mkt Cap 
           7.3            6.6   3.5   6.3   8.3   5.5   7.3   5.7   3.8 
 
                             
People & Data Mnagement 
HCM Total                                                        
           3,174       2,871 
 
?%                            
                                                           
Access Control Total   4,060       3,744 
 
?%                                                               
                     
PDM + AC Total      7,234       6,615  6,039  6,142  6,325  6,631  7,494  7,441  6,407 
 
?%

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Letter to Newmark Security plc (NWT) Shareholders -5- 

Physical Security                                                         
 
Products         8,719           8,295 
 
Services         3,218            3,406

?% 

Board 
Compensation 
      2005       2004      2003       2002      2001       2000       1999       1998 
Executive 
Directors 
 
M-C Dwek                                                                           
 
P Campbell-  -              -    -         -        -         -         -         - 
White 
 
 
G Feltham                -             -                                
      -             -            -      -      -      - 
B Beercraft    99     99     95   107         80     70     58 
 
D Blethyn   - -                -        -        -        -        -         -      
 
S Rajwan    -            64   174       157       123       102            83        80 
 
M Veldhoen   -             - -       -            - 30 77 34 
 
S Foot     -             - -       -            - - - 39 

Non-Executive 
Directors 
 
M Dwek          198        198        274        319        121        146        99        68 
 
M Rapoport                                   -        -        -        - 
      -    15   -    11   -    7    -    8                             
R Waddington                  -      -      -      - 
 
T Yap     -         -         -         -         -         -         -         -      
 
N Medlam    -         -         -         -         -         -         -         -      
 
M-C Dwek                                                                                 
 
M David    -              -    -              -         2         7         5         5 
 
A Reid     15       11       31       21       8             7         5         5 
 
D Ishag    -        -        -        -        -        -         -         -      
 
Total Board  327       383       581       612       334            362        327        231 
Comp. 
 
 
M+M-C Dwek   198       198       274       319       121            146        99        68 
 
 Companies House  
 
Exec + 
Subsidiary   327       383       581       612       334       362       327       231 
Exec Dir. 

?% 

 Aggregate 
2020 - 2025  
Mkt Cap 
        6.9       3.0       2.4       3.9       4.5       9.4       7.4       7.4 
 
 
People & Data            
Mnagement HCM 
Total 
                 
?% 
                 
Access Control                                                            
Total 

?% 

PDM + AC Total 
        6,682      4,032 
 
 
?% 
 
                                                                         
Physical 
Security 
Products 
Services

?% 

Primary Geographic Markets    ?%              2025     2024 
 
UK                -0.85%     (81)     9,434     9,515 
 
USA                -3.20%     (261)    7,886     8,147 
 
Belgium              21.40%     337     1,912     1,575 
 
Canada              116.22%    738     1,373     635 
 
Netherlands            -6.26%     (35)     524      559 
 
Mexico              -5.83%     (36)     581      617 
 
Middle East            -11.27%    (8)     63      71 
 
Sweden              76.47%     78      180      102 
 
Switzerland            -80.00%    (40)     10      50 
 
Ireland              -75.53%    (142)    46      188 
 
Rest of the World         25.67%     210     1,028     818 
 
Total               3.41%     760     23,037    22,277

NWT Economic Value Added (EVA)

EVA = NOPAT - (Invested Capital* WACC) or

Modified Formula NOPAT - (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)* WACC 

Cash Debt Right of use of Land Leasehold     Shareholder's 
                            Improvements                   Equity 
 
NOPAT Net Operating Profit after Taxes                                       
                              
Invested capital Debt + Capital Leases       344,000  4,015,000  2,103,000 424,000 8,672,000 
+ Shareholders' Equity                          Gross 
 
 
WACC Weighted Average Cost of Capital                      Dep'n    1,123,000 376,000   
 
                                         Net BV    980,000  48,000   
 
EVA                                        AR2025pg61              

EVA Modified Formula 
 
NOPAT                                     
                                                     
Total Assets                      344,000  AR2025pg44 
 
Current Liabilities (ex Debt)  
12,800,000.00 
                                          AR2025pg65              
 
 
WACC 
 
EVA

[^ ]

[^EVA Definition]

[^EVA shows how well a company generates true economic profit over its cost of capital by subtracting Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) from Net Operating ProfitAfter Taxes (NOPAT)]

[^ ]

[^EVA encourages management to focus on capital efficiency and value creation, benefiting shareholders]

[^ ]

[^ ]

[^ ]

[^ ]

[^Conclusion]

[^The Calculation of WACC and EVA includes subjectivity and can, therefore, be challenged. However, unless the formulae contain significantly erroneous numbers, the quantum may change whilst the Conclusion will remain the same.]

[^ ]

[^In the case of NWT the Conclusion quite simply confirms the conclusion reached using multiple other ratios, namely that the Company is being run for the benefit of insiders with no consideration for shareholders other than themselves]

[^ ]

[^ ]

[^ ]

[^If the Company or any shareholder wishes to inform us of any errors or omissions, we will readily reflect on the input received, and make appropriate adjustments]

[^ ]

For WACC, Stock Price and Ratio Analysis, see the Company's website in due course.

END

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries:          enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

October 08, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
