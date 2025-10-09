Patrimoine & Commerce: Q3 2025 RESULTS +9.5% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR43.3M

DJ PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2025 RESULTS +9.5% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR43.3M

PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE: Q3 2025 RESULTS +9.5% IN GROSS RENTAL INCOME AT EUR43.3M 09-Oct-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Q3 2025 RESULTS +9.5% in gross rental income at EUR43.3m Paris, October 9, 2025 The gross rental income of the real estate portfolio of Patrimoine & Commerce reached 43.3 million of euros for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of +9.5% compared to the first nine months of 2024. GROSS RENTAL INCOME in millions of euros - 9 months 30/09/25 30/09/24 Var. Var. % Constant Perimeter 40.5 39.2 +1.3 +3.3% Acquisitions 2.7 - +2.7 n/a Disposals 0.0 0.3 (0.3) n/a Gross rental income 43.3 39.5 +3.8 +9.5%

This increase in gross rental income is explained by (i) the asset portfolio movements (+EUR 2.5m), mainly with the acquisition of a 13 assets portfolio end of 2024 and (ii) a like-for-like increase of +3.3%, mainly due to the contractual indexation of rents.

Acquisitions

During the third quarter of 2025, Patrimoine & Commerce completed the acquisition of a commercial asset in Plérin (Brittany), with a leasable area of 4,500 sqm, fully let.

Refinancing

During the third quarter of 2025, Patrimoine & Commerce secured the refinancing of a bond loan for an amount of EUR35 million. The loan was extended in two equal tranches of EUR17.5 million, with maturities of 6 and 8 years, thereby increasing the average maturity of the company's debt to support its continued growth.

Outlook

Eric Duval, Founder and Director of Patrimoine & Commerce declared: "Patrimoine & Commerce recorded a +9.5% increase in gross rental income over the current fiscal year, driven by a proactive asset enhancement strategy and rigorous management. This performance reflects the strength of our business model and our ability to generate sustainable value. We remain committed to consolidating our position as the leading retail park operator in France, building on solid fundamentals and a long-term vision".

Agenda

February 18, 2026 2025 Full-Year Results

------------------------------------

About Patrimoine & Commerce

Patrimoine & Commerce owns and operates a real estate portfolio, largely comprising retail property, covering a total surface area of more than 560,000 sqm. The assets are mainly located in retail parks near mid-sized towns throughout France. Patrimoine & Commerce benefits from a significant identified deal flow that will enable it to feed its growth, in terms of both assets under development and operating assets.

Patrimoine & Commerce is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

ISIN code: FR0011027135 - Mnémo code: PAT

For further information, go to: www.patrimoine-commerce.com

For information, please contact:

For information, please contact:

PATRIMOINE & COMMERCE PRESS - INVESTORS RELATIONS Eric DUVAL CYLANS Managing Director Tél.: +33 (0)7 88 09 17 29 +33 (0)1 46 99 47 79 patrimoine-commerce@cylans.fr

