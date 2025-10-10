TripGift®: TripGift Unlocks Glocal Bucket List' Dreams With Launch of New Destination Gift Card SKUs and Marketplaces for Cities, Destinations and Experiences

Travel Commerce Innovation Winner delivers New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Paris, Dubai, Tokyo Destination Marketplaces and Bucket List Experience Packages in 103 currencies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / TripGift®, the international multi-award-winning leader in multi-brand, multi-currency closed-loop travel gift cards and digital experience redemption marketplace, today announced the launch of a new line of Bucket List Destination Gift Cards and Marketplaces. Featuring the world's most sought-after cities-New York, London, Paris, Dubai, Tokyo and many more -these gift cards, promo vouchers and marketplaces deliver a unique, flexible and personalized value proposition and destination-themed closed-loop gifting and redemption experience.

Leveraging TripGift's recent 'Travel Commerce Innovation of the Year Award' and its robust technology, these personalized gift cards provide truly targeted travel opportunities, all managed within TripGift's unique travel experience redemption marketplace, which operates seamlessly across an industry-first, market leading 103 currencies.

The expansion is strategically rolling out with key global strategic partners, designed to unlock global marketing reach, drive targeted and personalized travel experience spend, and stimulate in-destination economic activity. This initiative is powered by the company's proprietary micro-services and innovative closed-loop marketplace ecosystem, which continues to supercharge the global market with accessible, multi-currency travel gifting and redemption.

"The demand for experiential and 'bucket list' travel remains robust, and we are perfectly positioned to capitalize on this global desire with our new destination and bucket list experience-focused gift cards," said Cary George, CEO of TripGift®. "By personalizing the gift of travel to iconic cities like New York, Dubai, London, and Tokyo, and supporting it with the power of our 103-currency redemption platform, we are making global travel dreams more accessible and easier to achieve for everyone, everywhere. This strategic expansion is a testament to the strength and unique scalability of the TripGift® infrastructure and closed-loop ecosystem."

The new destination gift cards are designed for self-use or 3rd party gifting locally or cross-border with maximum flexibility, allowing recipients to redeem them for hotels, car rentals, tours, and bucket list experiences all in the named city, leveraging the full technological capability of the TripGift® marketplace exclusively for redemption online.

"Our continuous innovation, particularly within our micro-services and flywheel model, is what allows us to rapidly introduce highly relevant, meaningful products and marketplaces, driving economic stimulus in these key global destinations," added George.

About TripGift® TripGift® is the international multi-award-winning market leader in multi-brand, multi-currency travel 'anywhere' closed-loop digital gift cards and a digital self-serve online travel booking redemption marketplace. Headquartered in London, UK, operating globally, the company is debt-free and profitable, operating a portfolio of 'hero brand' gift cards including AirlineGift, BucketlistGift, HotelsGift, eLearnGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, ToursGift and TripGift opening doors to over 1.5 million bookable travel experiences exclusively in its online marketplace. The platform encompasses major airlines, hotels, and car rentals, as well as extraordinary local and global bucket list experiences, VIP sporting events, and cultural and music events.

TripGift® B2B solutions, offers an industry-first, security-minded, 103 transactional currency closed-loop gift card processor, gift card API and global experiential redemption marketplace, with split-tender for travel anywhere, its retail digital travel gift cards, are ideal for local, regional and global travel gifting, travel rewards, loyalty rewards, employee rewards, promotions, incentives, wedding gifts, destination marketing, bundles, cash back and sweepstake prizes.

