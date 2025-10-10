ECRYPT, LP: Correction and Replacement: Ecrypt Inc. Finalizes Move to New Agoura Hills Headquarters, Marking Largest Office Lease in Region in Over Two Years

This press release corrects and replaces the press release issues on 10/9 at 2:40PM. The corrections are in paragraph 2 - the square footage and the value of the transaction.

Fintech Firm Expands Los Angeles Footprint with New Agoura Hills Headquarters

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 10, 2025 / Ecrypt Inc., a leading provider of integrated payment services and financial technology solutions, completed its headquarters relocation to 29899 Agoura Road, Suite 210, Agoura Hills, CA. The move signals Ecrypt's continued growth and commitment to serving merchants nationwide with next-generation, secure payment solutions.

Ecrypt signed a long-term, off-market lease for 23,435 rentable square feet at the landmark property, formerly home to the Los Angeles Rams' headquarters. The transaction, exceeding $6 million in value, represents one of the largest office leases in Agoura Hills in several years and underscores the company's significant regional presence.

"Our new headquarters reflects Ecrypt's mission to cultivate a collaborative and innovative environment, uniting our team under one roof as we build to optimize the Ecrypt platform and pursue new opportunities. This space provides the infrastructure and energy we need to deliver secure, seamless solutions for our clients and to accelerate our growth throughout the region," said Jason Hardy, Chief Operating Officer of Ecrypt Inc.

The relocation comes on the heels of Ecrypt's announcement of the completed merger between BankCard USA Merchant Services Inc. and Preferred Payments Inc.

Ecrypt's new headquarters is tailored to support both staff and technology infrastructure, featuring amenities that promote a dynamic work culture in the heart of the Conejo Valley.

About Ecrypt Inc.

Ecrypt Inc. is a leading payment services provider, offering all-in-one processing services to merchants in the United States. As a registered ISO and FSP, Ecrypt offers merchants a diverse range of processing solutions for credit and debit transactions, including payment processing equipment and software, a PCI Level 1 payment gateway (ecrypt.com), a patented age-verification software (AgeChecker.net), and complimentary support services. Founded in 2004, Ecrypt is based in Agoura Hills, CA, and is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment experiences to merchants and technology partners nationwide.

SOURCE: Ecrypt Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-and-replacement-ecrypt-inc.-finalizes-move-to-new-ago-1085291