Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares* -2

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares* 10-Oct-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 10 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 10 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 95,165 Highest price paid per share: 125.80p Lowest price paid per share: 121.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.3344p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 304,955,178 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (304,955,178) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.3344p 95,165

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 143 124.00 08:20:55 00356454715TRLO1 XLON 14 124.00 08:20:55 00356454714TRLO1 XLON 658 123.60 08:20:55 00356454716TRLO1 XLON 55000 123.00 08:31:05 00356458781TRLO1 XLON 86 123.60 08:31:24 00356458923TRLO1 XLON 200 123.60 08:35:49 00356460926TRLO1 XLON 67 123.40 08:36:06 00356461062TRLO1 XLON 61 123.40 08:37:07 00356461545TRLO1 XLON 18 123.40 08:37:07 00356461546TRLO1 XLON 96 123.40 09:00:41 00356469747TRLO1 XLON 1 123.40 09:05:36 00356471472TRLO1 XLON 74 123.40 09:05:57 00356471565TRLO1 XLON 120 123.40 09:11:39 00356474121TRLO1 XLON 61 123.20 09:30:08 00356485565TRLO1 XLON 28 123.20 09:30:08 00356485566TRLO1 XLON 572 123.20 09:30:08 00356485567TRLO1 XLON 7 123.60 10:41:46 00356543226TRLO1 XLON 230 123.60 10:57:04 00356557003TRLO1 XLON 23 123.80 11:12:45 00356558589TRLO1 XLON 100 123.80 11:12:45 00356558590TRLO1 XLON 1075 123.80 11:12:45 00356558591TRLO1 XLON 248 123.80 11:12:45 00356558592TRLO1 XLON 240 123.80 11:12:45 00356558593TRLO1 XLON 311 123.80 11:12:50 00356558594TRLO1 XLON 658 123.60 11:12:54 00356558596TRLO1 XLON 273 123.80 11:12:54 00356558597TRLO1 XLON 589 124.00 11:13:15 00356558603TRLO1 XLON 328 124.20 11:13:16 00356558604TRLO1 XLON 235 124.20 11:13:16 00356558605TRLO1 XLON 132 124.20 11:13:16 00356558606TRLO1 XLON 265 124.20 11:13:16 00356558607TRLO1 XLON 615 124.00 11:13:16 00356558608TRLO1 XLON 125 124.00 11:13:30 00356558613TRLO1 XLON 184 124.00 11:13:30 00356558614TRLO1 XLON 175 124.20 11:13:31 00356558615TRLO1 XLON 41 124.20 11:41:28 00356559512TRLO1 XLON 300 124.20 12:34:32 00356561271TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 12:34:48 00356561275TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 12:37:21 00356561350TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 12:48:33 00356561759TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 12:50:08 00356561846TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 13:01:30 00356562288TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 13:05:34 00356562377TRLO1 XLON 200 124.20 13:07:59 00356562483TRLO1 XLON 6 124.20 13:16:33 00356562630TRLO1 XLON 60 124.20 13:17:00 00356562637TRLO1 XLON 180 124.40 14:33:46 00356564980TRLO1 XLON 192 124.40 14:33:50 00356564982TRLO1 XLON 129 124.40 14:33:56 00356564989TRLO1 XLON 99 124.40 14:34:19 00356565000TRLO1 XLON 62 124.40 14:34:29 00356565021TRLO1 XLON 55 124.40 14:34:29 00356565022TRLO1 XLON 484 124.40 14:34:36 00356565031TRLO1 XLON 143 124.40 14:34:55 00356565043TRLO1 XLON 658 124.40 15:01:15 00356566784TRLO1 XLON 903 124.40 15:01:15 00356566785TRLO1 XLON 61 124.20 15:16:12 00356567860TRLO1 XLON 10 124.20 15:16:12 00356567861TRLO1 XLON 533 124.20 15:16:27 00356567878TRLO1 XLON 61 124.20 15:19:54 00356568032TRLO1 XLON 10 124.20 15:19:54 00356568033TRLO1 XLON 533 124.20 15:19:54 00356568034TRLO1 XLON 61 124.20 15:49:29 00356569943TRLO1 XLON 27 124.20 15:49:29 00356569944TRLO1 XLON 370 124.60 15:50:46 00356570052TRLO1 XLON 212 125.00 15:53:46 00356570249TRLO1 XLON 93 125.00 15:53:59 00356570279TRLO1 XLON 624 125.80 15:55:02 00356570369TRLO1 XLON 145 125.60 15:56:05 00356570412TRLO1 XLON

514 125.80 15:56:05 00356570413TRLO1 XLON 612 125.20 15:56:05 00356570414TRLO1 XLON 30 125.20 15:56:25 00356570442TRLO1 XLON 42 125.20 15:56:25 00356570443TRLO1 XLON 612 125.00 15:56:25 00356570444TRLO1 XLON 617 124.80 15:56:25 00356570445TRLO1 XLON 91 124.80 15:56:38 00356570451TRLO1 XLON 226 124.80 15:56:38 00356570452TRLO1 XLON 1103 124.80 15:56:42 00356570454TRLO1 XLON 617 124.60 15:56:42 00356570455TRLO1 XLON 161 124.80 15:56:42 00356570456TRLO1 XLON 616 124.80 15:57:13 00356570469TRLO1 XLON 161 124.80 15:57:13 00356570470TRLO1 XLON 627 124.60 15:57:13 00356570471TRLO1 XLON 643 124.00 15:59:06 00356570889TRLO1 XLON 211 124.00 15:59:06 00356570890TRLO1 XLON 161 124.00 15:59:06 00356570891TRLO1 XLON 239 124.60 15:59:59 00356571094TRLO1 XLON 336 124.80 16:00:23 00356571176TRLO1 XLON 605 124.80 16:00:23 00356571177TRLO1 XLON 73 124.40 16:00:58 00356571293TRLO1 XLON 363 124.40 16:00:58 00356571294TRLO1 XLON 146 124.40 16:00:58 00356571295TRLO1 XLON 2596 124.40 16:01:04 00356571337TRLO1 XLON 327 124.40 16:01:04 00356571338TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 16:04:01 00356571875TRLO1 XLON 377 124.00 16:04:01 00356571876TRLO1 XLON 328 124.00 16:04:01 00356571877TRLO1 XLON 400 124.00 16:04:06 00356571888TRLO1 XLON 335 124.00 16:04:06 00356571889TRLO1 XLON 384 123.60 16:04:07 00356571890TRLO1 XLON 363 123.60 16:04:07 00356571891TRLO1 XLON 372 123.60 16:04:07 00356571892TRLO1 XLON 608 123.60 16:04:07 00356571893TRLO1 XLON 636 123.00 16:04:22 00356571937TRLO1 XLON 647 123.00 16:04:35 00356572023TRLO1 XLON 348 123.00 16:04:35 00356572024TRLO1 XLON 200 123.00 16:04:38 00356572044TRLO1 XLON 631 122.40 16:04:38 00356572045TRLO1 XLON 1 122.40 16:07:24 00356572332TRLO1 XLON 371 122.40 16:07:24 00356572333TRLO1 XLON 441 122.40 16:08:19 00356572419TRLO1 XLON 62 122.20 16:12:07 00356572755TRLO1 XLON 199 122.20 16:12:07 00356572756TRLO1 XLON 626 122.20 16:12:28 00356572790TRLO1 XLON 361 122.00 16:12:28 00356572791TRLO1 XLON 361 122.00 16:13:27 00356572851TRLO1 XLON 210 121.60 16:13:35 00356572857TRLO1 XLON 195 122.00 16:13:49 00356572870TRLO1 XLON 283 122.00 16:13:57 00356572873TRLO1 XLON 85 122.00 16:14:01 00356572886TRLO1 XLON 166 121.80 16:14:07 00356572895TRLO1 XLON 436 121.80 16:14:07 00356572896TRLO1 XLON 161 121.80 16:15:07 00356572944TRLO1 XLON 358 122.00 16:15:29 00356572959TRLO1 XLON 615 122.00 16:15:29 00356572960TRLO1 XLON 416 122.00 16:15:31 00356572962TRLO1 XLON 610 121.80 16:15:33 00356572964TRLO1 XLON 433 121.80 16:17:00 00356573074TRLO1 XLON 636 121.60 16:18:12 00356573154TRLO1 XLON 117 121.80 16:19:48 00356573335TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

