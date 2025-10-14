Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 14 October 2025 at the request of the company.
Richmond Hill Resources Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SHNJ
ISIN: GB00BNTBWF32
