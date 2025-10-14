Truecaller AB: Truecaller crosses 450 Million active users on Android globally

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global communication platform and Caller ID and spam-blocking service, today announced that it has surpassed 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) on Android. This is equivalent to approximately 10% of the global Android smartphone population. This milestone underscores Truecaller's continued momentum in mobile user growth, adoption across markets, and its strengthening role in securing everyday phone communications.

On the 9th of October, Truecaller's Android user base exceeded 450 million monthly active users, which is equivalent to a growth of approximately 50 million users on Android since the end of 2024. The company continues to see robust growth both in core markets like India, the Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America as well as a growing traction in Europe and the US.

The key success factor for Truecaller is the ability to identify incoming calls, block bad calls, and protect its community from fraud and other nuisances. On top of that, Truecaller's growth has also been to evolve beyond caller identification, over the last years investing heavily in AI, fraud protection, and verified business identity solutions, strengthening its moat and value proposition for both users and enterprises.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller, says: "Crossing this milestone is a proud moment for Truecaller and a reflection of the trust people place in us every day. Building trust in communication has always been at the heart of what we do. As we expand globally, we'll keep deepening that trust through technology that makes everyday communication safer and more reliable. Adding iOS on top of these numbers means that we are approaching the next target of reaching half a billion users globally".

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/truecaller-crosses-450-million-active-users-on-android-globally,c4249809

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4249809/3721004.pdf Press release 450m Android eng https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/450m-mau-android-pressrelease-en-1,c3477376 450M-MAU-Android PressRelease EN 1

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truecaller-crosses-450-million-active-users-on-android-globally-302583182.html