Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced the appointment of Chris Feo as Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Programmatic. Feo will lead growth for the company's Audience Hub offering, helping connect the programmatic ecosystem and brand marketers with gaming audiences through privacy-first identity and high-performance advertising solutions across mobile, web, and connected TV (CTV).

Feo brings more than two decades of experience shaping the digital ecosystem space. He was an early executive at Tapad, where he helped pioneer cross-device identity throughout the programmatic ecosystem, and later led global sales, partnerships at Experian, including the recent acquisition of Audigent.

"Gaming is one of the fastest-growing opportunities in programmatic advertising, and I believe Unity is uniquely positioned to partner with the largest brands, agencies, and platforms across the globe. The Unity Audience Hub already shows how a privacy-first identity solution and federated insights can unlock performance at scale," said Chris Feo, SVP of Sales Partnership, Programmatic at Unity." My focus will be on building and enabling new solutions that unlock the full potential of Unity's data at scale while safeguarding the player experience."

Launched in June, Unity's Audience Hub combines insights from Unity's ads ecosystem with leading third-party data providers like Experian and Roku. In beta, campaigns powered by Audience Hub delivered a 103.6% lift in engagement rates, giving brand marketers a new, powerful way to reach relevant, high-value gaming audiences.

"Chris has a proven track record of helping the buy and sell-side navigate the most important shifts in programmatic- whether it was cross-device a decade ago, to signal loss, the rise of connected TV, or the growth of commerce media in recent years," said Alex Blum, COO at Unity. "That experience makes him the perfect leader to scale Unity's programmatic business globally and help advance Unity's vision of a programmatic ecosystem that is privacy-first, omnichannel, and trusted by both developers and marketers alike."

Feo's appointment reflects Unity's continued investment in building its programmatic ads footprint, reinforcing its role as a bridge between the gaming world and the broader advertising ecosystem.

Unity's Audience Hub is available to marketers in the U.S. and Canada, with international expansion planned for later this year.

