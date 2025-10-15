Anzeige
Dow Jones News
15.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      415.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      406.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      411.3192p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,395,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,650,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 411.3192

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                       408.40    08:25:49      00030232634TRDU0  XLON 
75 
 
 
                                                    254 408.40    08:25:49      00030232635TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,000  408.40    08:25:49      00030232636TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    569 409.40    09:03:12      00030232801TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    359 413.80    09:56:07      00030232892TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       413.80    09:56:07      00030232893TRDU0  XLON 
72 
 
 
                                                1,098  415.20    10:12:03      00030232945TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    584 412.60    10:37:30      00030233003TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    580 411.00    10:59:08      00030233036TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       408.60    11:17:56      00030233094TRDU0  XLON 
24 
 
 
                                                        408.60    11:17:56      00030233095TRDU0  XLON 
1 
 
 
                                                       408.60    11:17:56      00030233096TRDU0  XLON 
17 
 
 
                                                    598 408.60    11:28:52      00030233132TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    139 406.20    11:53:38      00030233221TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    113 406.20    11:53:38      00030233222TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    312 406.20    11:53:38      00030233223TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    456 409.20    12:27:01      00030233290TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    133 409.20    12:27:01      00030233291TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    540 409.20    12:49:46      00030233326TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    518 409.20    13:30:49      00030233590TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
