u-blox GNSS products with upgradeable firmware, now featuring SPG 5.30 for enhanced IoT performance.
Thalwil, Switzerland - October 16, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN) a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the launch of the UBX-M10150-KB chip and the MAX-M10N module - the first M10-platform GNSS hardware designed with firmware upgradeability. Both products run the new SPG 5.30 firmware, introducing Low Energy Accurate Positioning (LEAP) - a mode that reduces power consumption by up to 50 percent while maintaining superior positioning accuracy. Designed for battery-powered devices, the new chip offers ultra-low power consumption of just 8 mW in continuous tracking. The new products are ideally suited for vehicle, people, and pet tracking, as well as livestock monitoring and wearable applications.
The UBX-M10150-KB and MAX-M10N extend the capabilities of the M10 family beyond previous ROM-based products. With SPG 5.30, they offer a set of new technical features: LEAP replaces cyclic tracking mode to achieve significant energy savings including external LNA power cycling, and RTCM corrections input supports positioning accuracy down to the sub-meter level. In addition, the firmware adds data logging and geo-fencing functions, enabling more autonomous tracking and monitoring directly on the device.
By combining these improvements with firmware upgradeability, the new hardware provides a future-proof solution. Customers can benefit from future firmware releases that deliver ongoing performance enhancements and new functionality throughout the product lifecycle.
Both products include lifetime access to AssistNow Predictive Orbits and Live Orbits, which accelerate start-up times and improve positioning performance when using small antennas or operating in weak-signal environments. The EVK-M102 evaluation kit and u-center 2 software are available to simplify the design-in phase for developers.
The UBX-M10150-KB and MAX-M10N, running SPG 5.30 firmware, are available as engineering samples now and will be fully available later in October 2025.
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and proven solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
