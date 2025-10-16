u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox launches UBX-M10150-KB and MAX-M10N: firmware-upgradeable meter-level GNSS with up to 50% lower power consumption



16.10.2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST





u-blox GNSS products with upgradeable firmware, now featuring SPG 5.30 for enhanced IoT performance. Thalwil, Switzerland - October 16, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN) a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today announced the launch of the UBX-M10150-KB chip and the MAX-M10N module - the first M10-platform GNSS hardware designed with firmware upgradeability. Both products run the new SPG 5.30 firmware, introducing Low Energy Accurate Positioning (LEAP) - a mode that reduces power consumption by up to 50 percent while maintaining superior positioning accuracy. Designed for battery-powered devices, the new chip offers ultra-low power consumption of just 8 mW in continuous tracking. The new products are ideally suited for vehicle, people, and pet tracking, as well as livestock monitoring and wearable applications. The UBX-M10150-KB and MAX-M10N extend the capabilities of the M10 family beyond previous ROM-based products. With SPG 5.30, they offer a set of new technical features: LEAP replaces cyclic tracking mode to achieve significant energy savings including external LNA power cycling, and RTCM corrections input supports positioning accuracy down to the sub-meter level. In addition, the firmware adds data logging and geo-fencing functions, enabling more autonomous tracking and monitoring directly on the device. By combining these improvements with firmware upgradeability, the new hardware provides a future-proof solution. Customers can benefit from future firmware releases that deliver ongoing performance enhancements and new functionality throughout the product lifecycle. Both products include lifetime access to AssistNow Predictive Orbits and Live Orbits, which accelerate start-up times and improve positioning performance when using small antennas or operating in weak-signal environments. The EVK-M102 evaluation kit and u-center 2 software are available to simplify the design-in phase for developers. The UBX-M10150-KB and MAX-M10N, running SPG 5.30 firmware, are available as engineering samples now and will be fully available later in October 2025. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and proven solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



