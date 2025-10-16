Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 15:29
1,410 Euro
-2,08 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,54019:49
Dow Jones News
16.10.2025 19:45 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Oct-2025 / 18:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

16 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  16 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         57,486 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.9937p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 103,646 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,637,930 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,637,930 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.9937p                       57,486

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
614             128.20          08:00:24         00357202511TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              126.80          08:35:06         00357223761TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             126.80          08:35:06         00357223762TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.40          10:15:06         00357301061TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             127.40          10:15:06         00357301062TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             127.40          10:15:06         00357301063TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             127.40          10:15:06         00357301064TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             127.20          10:15:38         00357301371TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             127.20          10:15:38         00357301372TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             127.20          10:15:38         00357301373TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             127.20          10:16:14         00357301749TRLO1     XLON 
 
1231             127.00          10:17:25         00357302369TRLO1     XLON 
 
1192             127.00          10:17:25         00357302370TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             127.00          10:17:25         00357302371TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             127.00          10:17:25         00357302372TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             127.00          10:17:35         00357302463TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             127.00          10:18:22         00357302862TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              127.00          10:22:06         00357305023TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             127.20          10:22:16         00357305126TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             127.20          10:22:16         00357305127TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             127.60          10:23:10         00357305674TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.40          10:26:02         00357307471TRLO1     XLON 
 
1032             127.40          10:26:03         00357307482TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              127.20          10:27:02         00357307979TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             127.20          10:27:02         00357307980TRLO1     XLON 
 
3036             127.60          10:37:43         00357314983TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             127.20          11:06:52         00357326563TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             127.20          11:06:52         00357326564TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              127.20          11:06:57         00357326565TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             126.80          11:11:06         00357326697TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             126.80          11:11:06         00357326698TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             126.80          11:11:06         00357326699TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             126.80          11:11:17         00357326708TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              126.60          11:11:23         00357326712TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             126.40          11:11:23         00357326713TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             126.20          11:11:23         00357326714TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             126.20          11:11:31         00357326717TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             126.20          11:11:31         00357326718TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              126.00          11:11:37         00357326739TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              126.20          11:15:43         00357326900TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             126.80          12:05:13         00357329321TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             126.80          12:05:13         00357329322TRLO1     XLON 
 
797             126.80          12:05:13         00357329323TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              126.80          12:05:13         00357329324TRLO1     XLON 
 
1166             126.60          12:06:58         00357329377TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             126.60          12:06:58         00357329378TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             126.60          12:06:58         00357329379TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              126.60          12:06:58         00357329380TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             126.60          12:07:01         00357329383TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              126.80          12:22:59         00357329972TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             126.80          12:22:59         00357329973TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              126.80          12:22:59         00357329977TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             126.60          12:31:02         00357330157TRLO1     XLON 
 
224             126.60          12:31:02         00357330158TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             126.60          12:31:02         00357330159TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             126.60          12:31:02         00357330160TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              126.60          12:31:02         00357330161TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             126.60          12:31:02         00357330162TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             126.60          12:31:02         00357330163TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             126.60          12:31:02         00357330164TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             126.40          12:33:45         00357330231TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             126.40          12:35:05         00357330276TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              126.40          12:37:07         00357330319TRLO1     XLON 
 
379             126.40          12:37:07         00357330320TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             126.40          12:37:07         00357330321TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             126.40          12:39:36         00357330497TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             126.40          12:39:36         00357330498TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             126.40          12:39:36         00357330499TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.00          13:19:47         00357332133TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2025 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.