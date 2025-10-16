DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Oct-2025 / 18:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 16 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 57,486 Highest price paid per share: 128.20p Lowest price paid per share: 123.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.9937p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 103,646 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,637,930 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,637,930 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.9937p 57,486

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 614 128.20 08:00:24 00357202511TRLO1 XLON 58 126.80 08:35:06 00357223761TRLO1 XLON 542 126.80 08:35:06 00357223762TRLO1 XLON 637 127.40 10:15:06 00357301061TRLO1 XLON 636 127.40 10:15:06 00357301062TRLO1 XLON 637 127.40 10:15:06 00357301063TRLO1 XLON 636 127.40 10:15:06 00357301064TRLO1 XLON 439 127.20 10:15:38 00357301371TRLO1 XLON 564 127.20 10:15:38 00357301372TRLO1 XLON 663 127.20 10:15:38 00357301373TRLO1 XLON 186 127.20 10:16:14 00357301749TRLO1 XLON 1231 127.00 10:17:25 00357302369TRLO1 XLON 1192 127.00 10:17:25 00357302370TRLO1 XLON 156 127.00 10:17:25 00357302371TRLO1 XLON 647 127.00 10:17:25 00357302372TRLO1 XLON 386 127.00 10:17:35 00357302463TRLO1 XLON 353 127.00 10:18:22 00357302862TRLO1 XLON 80 127.00 10:22:06 00357305023TRLO1 XLON 267 127.20 10:22:16 00357305126TRLO1 XLON 267 127.20 10:22:16 00357305127TRLO1 XLON 224 127.60 10:23:10 00357305674TRLO1 XLON 592 127.40 10:26:02 00357307471TRLO1 XLON 1032 127.40 10:26:03 00357307482TRLO1 XLON 91 127.20 10:27:02 00357307979TRLO1 XLON 531 127.20 10:27:02 00357307980TRLO1 XLON 3036 127.60 10:37:43 00357314983TRLO1 XLON 478 127.20 11:06:52 00357326563TRLO1 XLON 113 127.20 11:06:52 00357326564TRLO1 XLON 57 127.20 11:06:57 00357326565TRLO1 XLON 109 126.80 11:11:06 00357326697TRLO1 XLON 216 126.80 11:11:06 00357326698TRLO1 XLON 281 126.80 11:11:06 00357326699TRLO1 XLON 586 126.80 11:11:17 00357326708TRLO1 XLON 56 126.60 11:11:23 00357326712TRLO1 XLON 624 126.40 11:11:23 00357326713TRLO1 XLON 619 126.20 11:11:23 00357326714TRLO1 XLON 131 126.20 11:11:31 00357326717TRLO1 XLON 436 126.20 11:11:31 00357326718TRLO1 XLON 29 126.00 11:11:37 00357326739TRLO1 XLON 83 126.20 11:15:43 00357326900TRLO1 XLON 354 126.80 12:05:13 00357329321TRLO1 XLON 158 126.80 12:05:13 00357329322TRLO1 XLON 797 126.80 12:05:13 00357329323TRLO1 XLON 93 126.80 12:05:13 00357329324TRLO1 XLON 1166 126.60 12:06:58 00357329377TRLO1 XLON 359 126.60 12:06:58 00357329378TRLO1 XLON 582 126.60 12:06:58 00357329379TRLO1 XLON 19 126.60 12:06:58 00357329380TRLO1 XLON 300 126.60 12:07:01 00357329383TRLO1 XLON 92 126.80 12:22:59 00357329972TRLO1 XLON 184 126.80 12:22:59 00357329973TRLO1 XLON 7 126.80 12:22:59 00357329977TRLO1 XLON 359 126.60 12:31:02 00357330157TRLO1 XLON 224 126.60 12:31:02 00357330158TRLO1 XLON 583 126.60 12:31:02 00357330159TRLO1 XLON 582 126.60 12:31:02 00357330160TRLO1 XLON 27 126.60 12:31:02 00357330161TRLO1 XLON 103 126.60 12:31:02 00357330162TRLO1 XLON 453 126.60 12:31:02 00357330163TRLO1 XLON 582 126.60 12:31:02 00357330164TRLO1 XLON 583 126.40 12:33:45 00357330231TRLO1 XLON 151 126.40 12:35:05 00357330276TRLO1 XLON 99 126.40 12:37:07 00357330319TRLO1 XLON 379 126.40 12:37:07 00357330320TRLO1 XLON 151 126.40 12:37:07 00357330321TRLO1 XLON 590 126.40 12:39:36 00357330497TRLO1 XLON 156 126.40 12:39:36 00357330498TRLO1 XLON 603 126.40 12:39:36 00357330499TRLO1 XLON 632 126.00 13:19:47 00357332133TRLO1 XLON

October 16, 2025 13:14 ET (17:14 GMT)