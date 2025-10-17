Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 09:59
1,370 Euro
-2,84 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,46020:34
Dow Jones News
17.10.2025 19:21 Uhr
251 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Oct-2025 / 17:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

17 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  17 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         54,999 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.20p 
 
                           120.7738p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 158,645 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,582,931 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,582,931 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.7738p                        54,999

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
582             124.00          08:00:25         00357403993TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.00          08:18:00         00357415539TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             122.00          08:40:44         00357431089TRLO1     XLON 
 
1335             122.00          08:40:44         00357431090TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             121.40          08:43:09         00357432794TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             121.40          08:50:10         00357437950TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              121.40          08:50:10         00357437951TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             121.40          08:50:10         00357437952TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             122.00          08:59:37         00357446595TRLO1     XLON 
 
1230             122.00          08:59:37         00357446596TRLO1     XLON 
 
1075             121.60          08:59:47         00357446755TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             121.60          09:00:19         00357447272TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              121.60          09:00:19         00357447275TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             121.40          09:09:25         00357455363TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             121.20          09:09:25         00357455364TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             121.00          09:11:03         00357456696TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             120.80          09:17:52         00357462695TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              120.80          09:17:52         00357462696TRLO1     XLON 
 
437             120.80          09:17:52         00357462697TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              120.60          09:30:24         00357473798TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             120.60          09:41:00         00357481576TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              120.60          09:41:00         00357481577TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             120.60          09:41:00         00357481579TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             120.40          09:45:00         00357484895TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             120.40          09:45:00         00357484896TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             120.40          09:45:00         00357484897TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             120.40          09:45:04         00357484943TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             120.20          09:45:12         00357485050TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             120.20          09:45:12         00357485051TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             120.20          09:49:00         00357487802TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             120.00          09:51:26         00357489615TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             120.00          09:51:26         00357489616TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             120.20          10:17:38         00357508579TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             120.00          10:26:25         00357514813TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             120.60          10:28:00         00357515917TRLO1     XLON 
 
16              120.60          10:29:45         00357517168TRLO1     XLON 
 
446             120.60          10:32:01         00357518338TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             120.60          10:32:01         00357518339TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             120.40          10:47:25         00357525676TRLO1     XLON 
 
471             121.00          10:59:55         00357530251TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             120.40          10:59:57         00357530253TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             120.20          11:16:04         00357530948TRLO1     XLON 
 
444             120.20          11:16:04         00357530949TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              121.00          11:34:58         00357531912TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             121.00          11:34:58         00357531913TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             120.60          11:47:46         00357532446TRLO1     XLON 
 
322             120.60          11:48:54         00357532468TRLO1     XLON 
 
306             120.60          11:48:54         00357532469TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             120.40          11:49:11         00357532476TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             121.20          11:57:55         00357532874TRLO1     XLON 
 
955             121.20          11:57:55         00357532875TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             121.20          11:57:55         00357532876TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             120.80          12:00:00         00357533019TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              120.60          12:03:24         00357533159TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             120.60          12:03:24         00357533160TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             120.60          12:03:24         00357533161TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              120.60          12:03:24         00357533162TRLO1     XLON 
 
1101             120.60          12:09:16         00357533335TRLO1     XLON 
 
391             120.60          12:09:34         00357533361TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             121.00          12:17:01         00357533854TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             122.00          12:26:34         00357534268TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             122.00          12:26:34         00357534269TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             122.00          12:26:34         00357534270TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              122.00          12:26:34         00357534271TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             122.00          12:26:34         00357534272TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              121.20          12:40:10         00357534958TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             121.20          12:40:16         00357534963TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             122.00          13:07:02         00357536144TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

596             121.60          13:07:02         00357536145TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             121.40          13:20:56         00357536748TRLO1     XLON 
 
371             121.40          13:25:32         00357536906TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             121.40          13:25:32         00357536907TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.20          13:25:34         00357536908TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             121.20          13:25:34         00357536909TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             121.20          13:25:34         00357536910TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             121.60          14:08:43         00357538529TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             121.20          14:15:01         00357538862TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             121.20          14:22:05         00357539149TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             121.20          14:27:21         00357539333TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             121.40          14:30:32         00357539575TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             121.40          14:30:35         00357539579TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              121.40          14:30:44         00357539585TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              121.40          14:32:56         00357539731TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             121.40          14:44:19         00357540539TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              121.20          14:44:27         00357540540TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             121.20          14:44:27         00357540541TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              121.20          14:44:27         00357540542TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             121.20          14:54:46         00357541389TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             121.20          15:18:40         00357542909TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             121.20          15:20:45         00357543037TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             121.00          15:30:11         00357543563TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             121.00          15:33:48         00357543771TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             121.00          15:33:54         00357543776TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             120.80          15:34:11         00357543809TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             120.80          15:34:17         00357543812TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             120.80          15:34:17         00357543813TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              120.80          15:34:17         00357543814TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             120.60          15:34:17         00357543815TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             120.60          15:34:24         00357543819TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             120.60          15:34:24         00357543820TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             120.40          15:34:26         00357543822TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             120.40          15:34:27         00357543823TRLO1     XLON 
 
1287             120.40          15:34:27         00357543824TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             120.40          15:34:27         00357543825TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             120.40          15:35:32         00357543884TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             120.20          15:39:36         00357544123TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              120.20          15:39:49         00357544135TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             120.20          15:39:49         00357544136TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             120.20          15:40:06         00357544155TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             120.20          15:42:25         00357544260TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             120.20          15:42:33         00357544275TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             120.20          15:51:10         00357544783TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             120.20          15:51:15         00357544789TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             120.20          15:55:50         00357545105TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             120.00          15:55:56         00357545114TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             120.00          15:56:00         00357545119TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              120.00          15:56:06         00357545123TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              120.00          15:56:14         00357545139TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             119.80          15:58:24         00357545301TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             119.80          15:58:24         00357545302TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             119.80          15:58:24         00357545303TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             119.40          16:04:20         00357545676TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              119.40          16:04:53         00357545726TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             119.80          16:06:42         00357545827TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             120.00          16:06:52         00357545850TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              120.20          16:07:00         00357545857TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             120.20          16:07:02         00357545860TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             120.00          16:07:03         00357545862TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             119.80          16:07:09         00357545872TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             119.40          16:07:40         00357545901TRLO1     XLON 
 
1117             119.80          16:08:17         00357545952TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             119.80          16:08:17         00357545953TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             119.80          16:08:17         00357545954TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              119.80          16:08:17         00357545955TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             119.40          16:08:22         00357545959TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             119.20          16:09:35         00357546039TRLO1     XLON 
 
1559             119.60          16:10:05         00357546081TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             119.60          16:10:05         00357546082TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              119.80          16:10:43         00357546158TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405506 
EQS News ID:  2215120 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215120&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.