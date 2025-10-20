Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 03:36 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hindustan Zinc Achieves Highest Ever 2Q Revenue and EBITDA; PAT Surges 19% QoQ

UDAIPUR, India, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India based Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, announced its financial results on 17th October 2025 for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025.The company reported its best-ever second quarter mined metal production of 258 Kt, alongside five-year lowest zinc cost of production excluding royalty at $ 994 per tonne. The company also recorded its highest-ever 2Q revenue from operations of US$ 979 million, up 10% QoQ and 4% YoY, and best-ever second-quarter EBITDA of US$ 512 million, up 16% QoQ and 7% YoY, maintaining industry-leading EBITDA margin of 52%. Resultantly, profit after tax stood at US$ 303 million, rising 19% QoQ and 14% YoY.

Hindustan Zinc employees with ingots

Silver remained a strong contributor, driving approximately 40% of overall profitability. During the quarter, Hindustan Zinc also delivered superior total shareholder returns of 7%, underscoring its consistent value creation. Reflecting strong market performance and investor confidence, the company was included in Nifty 100 and Nifty Next 50 indices, effective September 30, 2025. The Board approved India's first 10 Mtpa Zinc Tailings Reprocessing Plant, a milestone in advancing resource circularity and sustainable growth.

Commenting on Hindustan Zinc's performance, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"I am delighted to share that we have delivered the best-ever second quarter mined metal production with a 5-year lowest zinc cost of production of $994 per tonne, reflecting the continuous operational excellence, technology intervention and dedication of our people. Our inclusion into the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) as the first-ever from India reiterates our deep commitment to responsible and sustainable mining. As we embark on our next phase of 2x growth expansion, recovering value from every resource, reusing materials through circular processes and growing portfolio of energy transition metals, we are driving India's journey towards clean energy independence."

USD-INR rate is 87.31

About Hindustan Zinc Limited:

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. The company has been recognized as the world's most sustainable metals & mining company by the S&P Global CSA 2024 and the first Indian company to become an ICMM member.

Media Contact:
Maitreyee Sankhla (Head Corporate Communications)
maitreyee.sankhla@vedanta.co.in

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that may differ from actual results. We undertake no obligation to update them.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799232/HZL_Employees_Ingots.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674519/Hindustan_Zinc_and_Vedanta_Group_Logo.jpg

Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hindustan Zinc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-achieves-highest-ever-2q-revenue-and-ebitda-pat-surges-19-qoq-302587682.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.