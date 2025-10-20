DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 398.80p Highest price paid per share: 387.20p Lowest price paid per share: 393.8655p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,440,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,605,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 393.8655

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 537 398.80 15:19:26 00030244830TRDU0 XLON 500 398.00 15:00:02 00030244649TRDU0 XLON 500 398.00 15:00:02 00030244650TRDU0 XLON 287 398.00 15:00:02 00030244651TRDU0 XLON 956 397.60 13:39:34 00030244097TRDU0 XLON 602 397.60 15:34:37 00030245056TRDU0 XLON 175 397.60 16:24:39 00030245817TRDU0 XLON 596 397.60 16:24:39 00030245818TRDU0 XLON 586 397.20 14:33:21 00030244377TRDU0 XLON 397.20 16:19:24 00030245725TRDU0 XLON 58 500 397.20 16:19:24 00030245726TRDU0 XLON 397.20 16:19:24 00030245727TRDU0 XLON 6 585 396.60 13:57:18 00030244156TRDU0 XLON 462 396.60 14:33:21 00030244378TRDU0 XLON 1,321 396.40 15:56:06 00030245472TRDU0 XLON 396.00 08:11:08 00030241220TRDU0 XLON 14 396.00 08:11:08 00030241221TRDU0 XLON 18 396.00 08:11:08 00030241222TRDU0 XLON 18 396.00 08:11:08 00030241223TRDU0 XLON 20 137 396.00 08:11:08 00030241224TRDU0 XLON

