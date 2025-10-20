Anzeige
Montag, 20.10.2025
Homeland Uranium: Vom Geheimtipp zum potenziellen Entwicklerstar
Dow Jones News
20.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      398.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      387.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      393.8655p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,440,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,605,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 393.8655

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    537 398.80    15:19:26      00030244830TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 398.00    15:00:02      00030244649TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    500 398.00    15:00:02      00030244650TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    287 398.00    15:00:02      00030244651TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    956 397.60    13:39:34      00030244097TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    602 397.60    15:34:37      00030245056TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    175 397.60    16:24:39      00030245817TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    596 397.60    16:24:39      00030245818TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    586 397.20    14:33:21      00030244377TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       397.20    16:19:24      00030245725TRDU0  XLON 
58 
 
 
                                                    500 397.20    16:19:24      00030245726TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        397.20    16:19:24      00030245727TRDU0  XLON 
6 
 
 
                                                    585 396.60    13:57:18      00030244156TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    462 396.60    14:33:21      00030244378TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,321  396.40    15:56:06      00030245472TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241220TRDU0  XLON 
14 
 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241221TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241222TRDU0  XLON 
18 
 
 
                                                       396.00    08:11:08      00030241223TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                    137 396.00    08:11:08      00030241224TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
