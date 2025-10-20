Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC (ACE) and Your Houston Chiropractor, Gregory E. Johnson, D.C., today issued an official statement to address public confusion between the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® (Ring Dinger®) and the y-strap cervical traction maneuver, and to clarify scope-of-practice questions currently circulating among U.S. state chiropractic boards.

According to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners (TBCE), multiple complaints filed over the past decade alleging that Dr. Johnson's Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® was "out of scope" have been dismissed. ACE notes that these dismissals indicate the Board has not found grounds for disciplinary action against Dr. Johnson in Texas regarding his use of this procedure. ACE states these dismissals reflect that the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® is within the scope of practice for Texas-licensed chiropractors under Texas law.

"There's been a lot of confusion between a chiropractic adjustment on the Y-Axis and a traction device applied to the neck," said Gregory E. Johnson, D.C., developer of the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® and founder of Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC. "This statement sets the record straight: the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® is a manual, non-incisive chiropractic procedure delivered to the entire spine on the Y-axis and, in Texas, it is in scope under TBCE's oversight."

What Texas Law Says (Summary)

Under Texas Occupations Code, Chapter 201 (Chiropractors), the practice of chiropractic includes using objective/subjective means to evaluate the spine and performing non-surgical, non-incisive procedures-including adjustment and manipulation-to improve the subluxation complex or musculoskeletal biomechanics. The statute explicitly excludes surgical/incisive procedures and the prescription of controlled substances or radiation therapy.

ACE's position: The Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® is a manual, non-incisive chiropractic adjustment meeting the statutory criteria. TBCE's dismissal of complaints filed against Dr. Johnson regarding use of this technique supports that it is in scope in Texas.

"Every complaint brought against me for using the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® in Texas has been dismissed by TBCE," added Dr. Johnson. "To our knowledge, no patient injuries and no malpractice claims have been recorded against me in Texas since 1981." (Statement attributed to Dr. Johnson.)

Ring Dinger® vs. Y-Strap: Key Technical Differences

The Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment®, commonly known as the Ring Dinger®, is a global, full-spine chiropractic adjustment delivered strictly on the Y-axis. It is performed manually, with the chiropractor's hands contacting the occiput and mandible via a towel, bringing the entire spine to tension and delivering a high-velocity, low-amplitude thrust on the Y-axis only. The procedure is carried out on a specially designed Ring Dinger® table, manufactured by Hill Laboratories, which locks the pelvis with steel-pin supports at the iliac crests. The table's leg-elevation system flattens lumbar lordosis and relaxes paraspinal muscles, maintaining a true Y-axis line of drive for precision and control.

By contrast, the y-strap cervical traction method-originally developed by Dr. Burl Pettibon-was designed as a traction tool rather than a chiropractic adjustment. The strap is applied to the mandible and mid-cervical area and may introduce flexion or extension forces during traction pulls. Because the patient's pelvis is not locked, the body may slide on the table surface, dissipating forces and introducing non-Y-axis vectors. ACE emphasizes that this technique is traction-focused and not pelvis-stabilized; it is therefore not equivalent to the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® and should not be represented as such.

Background & Provenance

Dr. Johnson first developed the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® in 1981, and in 2018 collaborated on the dedicated Ring Dinger® table to ensure true Y-axis biomechanics and provider control. He reports continuous chiropractic practice in Texas since 1981 with no patient injuries or malpractice claims related to this procedure. While long-axis spinal traction has existed since antiquity-from early Hippocratic and Galenic methods to modern decompression devices-the Ring Dinger® remains distinct as a manual, full-spine HVLA chiropractic adjustment performed exclusively on the Y-axis.

Trademarks & Authorized Use

Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® and Ring Dinger® are federally registered trademarks owned by Gregory Eugene Johnson. Their use on digital platforms is prohibited without a license. Licensed providers must complete ACE's certification seminar in Houston, Texas, and maintain compliance with trademark licensing terms, including a monthly license fee. The ACE Seminar is held at Advanced Chiropractic Relief, 363 N. Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite 1060, Houston, TX 77060.

ACE's Call for Clarity

ACE urges chiropractors and clinics to avoid conflating the y-strap traction maneuver with the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment®. Clinics and marketers who represent the y-strap as the Ring Dinger® or use Dr. Johnson's trademarks without license may face enforcement actions to protect the integrity and quality standards of the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment®.

About Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC

Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC (ACE) designs and distributes equipment and training for the Johnson Y-Axis Adjustment® (Ring Dinger®), a proprietary, full-spine Y-axis chiropractic adjustment developed by Gregory E. Johnson, D.C. ACE provides certification and licensing for authorized providers worldwide.

Media & Licensing Contact

Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC (ACE)

Attn: Licensing & Media Relations

Email: forms@advancedchiropracticequipmentllc.com

Phone: (713)417-6091

Location: Houston, Texas

Important Legal Note

This release summarizes ACE's position and Dr. Johnson's statements and describes TBCE complaint dismissals concerning Dr. Johnson in Texas. Scope-of-practice laws vary by state. Chiropractors outside Texas should consult their own state board and applicable statutes/regulations regarding technique use.

