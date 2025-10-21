MDaudit Spotlights the Vital Role of Health Information Professionals in Today's Evolving Healthcare Landscape

MDaudit joins AHIMA® and CWP in a landmark digital series spotlighting the critical role of health information in shaping the future of healthcare

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / MDaudit, an award-winning cloud-based continuous risk monitoring platform for RCM that enables the nation's premier healthcare organizations to minimize billing risks and maximize revenues, joins the American Health Information Management Association® (AHIMA) in a dynamic film series that shines a light on the vital work of health information (HI) professionals at the intersection of care, technology, and policy. Health Information: Making Every Patient's Story Matter showcases how HI professionals safeguard sensitive data, improve patient outcomes, and shape smarter and more connected healthcare systems through a series of short films, expert interviews, and real-world case studies.

Revenue Integrity and Care Quality

Produced in partnership with strategic content creator Content With Purpose (CWP) and available to stream online, the series features two films from MDaudit. The first is a short documentary that examines how healthcare professionals at Las Vegas-based Renown Health, Nevada's largest not-for-profit integrated healthcare network, utilize MDaudit's billing compliance and revenue integrity platform to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, ensuring appropriate reimbursement and improving care quality.

The second is an interview with MDaudit CEO Ritesh Ramesh, who shares insights into why some hospitals and health networks with strong profit margins can reinvest capital back into new and existing facilities to expand access and offer exceptional patient care despite surging denial rates. These provider organizations tend to invest in advanced revenue cycle management (RCM) technologies, including AI and automation, to accelerate and improve the processing of health information, achieve revenue integrity, and optimize clinical and administrative operations. This, in turn, provides the financial sustainability necessary to expand provider organizations' services and service footprint, including into traditionally underserved areas.

"The ability to avoid denials and optimize operations and reimbursements by implementing a pre-emptive continuous risk monitoring strategy within RCM is a significant advantage for high-performing healthcare organizations," says Ramesh. "MDaudit plays an essential role in achieving proactive revenue integrity by helping healthcare organizations balance accurate revenue capture with risk mitigation, enabling confident reinvestment in the future of patient care."

Revolutionizing Health Data

Filmed across North America, Health Information: Making Every Patient's Story Matter highlights the innovation, expertise, and collaboration that drive excellence in the profession. It explores themes such as:

Data for Better Health - how patient data powers improved health outcomes and a deeper understanding of social determinants of health.

Emerging Technologies - the role of AI and digital tools in enabling accurate, secure, and accessible records.

Collaboration & Thought Leadership - how partnerships across governments, academia, and industry strengthen health systems.

Skills, Integrity & Certification - the value of credentials and professional standards in advancing healthcare transformation.

Together, these stories bring the HI profession to center stage, demonstrating how health information is revolutionizing the way data is created, exchanged, and utilized across healthcare. Explore the series here.

