WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
21.10.25
21.10.25 | 15:29
1,360 Euro
-6,85 % -0,100
21.10.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Oct-2025 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

21 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  21 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         56,530 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.40p 
 
                           121.4295p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 270,892 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,470,684 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,470,684 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      121.4295p                       56,530

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
494             120.80          09:03:49         00357773178TRLO1     XLON 
 
1561             120.80          09:03:49         00357773179TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             120.20          09:04:28         00357773258TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             120.40          09:07:03         00357773372TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              120.40          09:07:03         00357773373TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             120.40          09:07:03         00357773374TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             119.80          09:18:14         00357775387TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             120.20          09:18:14         00357775388TRLO1     XLON 
 
900             120.40          09:18:14         00357775389TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             120.40          09:18:14         00357775390TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             121.00          09:24:54         00357778592TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             121.00          09:24:54         00357778593TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             121.40          09:32:34         00357780945TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             121.00          09:34:56         00357782527TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             121.20          09:34:56         00357782528TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             121.40          09:34:56         00357782529TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             121.00          09:34:56         00357782530TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             120.60          09:36:19         00357782965TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             120.60          10:15:03         00357802180TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             120.60          10:15:27         00357802225TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             120.60          10:16:14         00357802255TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              120.60          10:16:14         00357802256TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              120.60          10:21:30         00357802469TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             121.80          11:00:08         00357804162TRLO1     XLON 
 
205             122.00          11:20:09         00357805059TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             122.00          11:20:09         00357805060TRLO1     XLON 
 
974             122.00          11:20:09         00357805061TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             122.20          11:37:25         00357805866TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             122.20          11:37:25         00357805867TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             122.20          11:37:25         00357805868TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             122.20          11:37:33         00357805873TRLO1     XLON 
 
685             122.00          11:40:46         00357805986TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             122.00          11:54:45         00357806485TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              122.00          11:54:45         00357806486TRLO1     XLON 
 
1086             122.20          11:58:08         00357806609TRLO1     XLON 
 
1254             122.20          11:58:08         00357806610TRLO1     XLON 
 
1305             122.20          12:06:57         00357806958TRLO1     XLON 
 
4917             122.60          13:01:40         00357809889TRLO1     XLON 
 
854             122.60          13:01:40         00357809890TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             122.60          13:01:40         00357809891TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             122.60          13:01:40         00357809892TRLO1     XLON 
 
3945             123.00          13:13:49         00357810432TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             123.00          13:14:38         00357810469TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              123.00          13:14:38         00357810470TRLO1     XLON 
 
336             123.40          13:19:48         00357810649TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             123.00          13:24:52         00357810784TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             122.80          13:31:53         00357811025TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             122.40          13:33:27         00357811085TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.00          13:45:07         00357811483TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             123.00          13:47:50         00357811666TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             122.80          13:47:50         00357811667TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             122.80          13:48:05         00357811676TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             122.80          13:48:05         00357811677TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              122.80          13:48:55         00357811702TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             122.80          13:48:55         00357811703TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             122.80          13:48:55         00357811704TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             122.40          13:54:58         00357811951TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             122.20          13:54:59         00357811953TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             122.20          13:54:59         00357811954TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             122.00          14:00:39         00357812209TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             121.60          14:01:13         00357812251TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             121.00          14:11:26         00357812819TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             121.00          14:11:26         00357812820TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             120.80          14:11:26         00357812821TRLO1     XLON 
 
1900             121.20          14:14:42         00357812982TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              121.00          14:32:17         00357814231TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             121.00          14:32:17         00357814232TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             120.60          14:54:19         00357816022TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2025 11:56 ET (15:56 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
