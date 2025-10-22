Oticon A/S: Oticon announces a revolutionary new hearing aid style: Oticon Zeal, the world's most discreet, complete hearing aid

The completely new in-the-ear hearing aid style is the world's first solution where users don't need to compromise between in-the-ear discreetness and full functionality. Oticon Zeal combines discreet design, cutting-edge connectivity, rechargeability, and exceptional sound quality from advanced features and second-generation AI sound processing within flexible fitting options. All of this in an in-the-ear solution is previously unseen. With Oticon Zeal, Oticon once again introduces a gamechanger in the hearing aid industry.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's hearing aid users expect solutions that deliver exceptional sound quality, seamless connectivity, convenient rechargeability, and discreet design. For many first-time users especially, concerns about visibility and social perception can create barriers to getting help,[1] even when they recognise that they need support. That is why audiology leader Oticon introduces the world's most discreet, complete hearing aid to meet all these user needs. New Oticon Zeal combines highly discreet design with advanced performance features that support active, connected lifestyles. Users no longer need to choose between discretion and functionality; they can confidently embrace hearing aid technology that works as seamlessly as they live.

Introducing a unique new style

With Oticon Zeal, Oticon expands its portfolio, introducing a completely new style and a whole new hearing aid category called NXT In-the-Ear. Oticon Zeal is a discreet device built on Oticon BrainHearing technology that delivers advanced sound processing through always-on second-generation AI technology, which means that it provides support in all environments. It offers same-day fitting for immediate user convenience. The device also offers seamless connectivity to let users easily connect to their digital world. With a full day of battery life and convenient recharging, users do not need to worry about running out of power when they need it most.

"With Oticon Zeal, we've created the completely new hearing aid category NXT in-the-Ear, a real gamechanger in the industry. For the first time, we've successfully integrated our proven technology and full functionality into a discreet in-the-ear device. This isn't just another hearing aid: it's a barrier-breaking solution where users don't need to compromise on discreetness or functionality. It eliminates stigma, attracts those who've avoided treatment, and empowers hearing care professionals to reach more people who need help," says Ole Asboe Jørgensen, President of Oticon Brand, Global.

Innovative production method sets a benchmark

What makes it possible to combine these features and functionalities for the first time in a device this size? Oticon has utilised innovative encapsulation technology. Encapsulation is a manufacturing method known, for example, from pacemakers. Using this method, Oticon Zeal can contain advanced hearing aid technology in a discreet in-the-ear device, making it compact, powerful, and durable. This innovation also makes the hearing aid robust and highly moisture resistant, protecting internal components for long-term reliability, with no risk of battery corrosion.

"With Oticon Zeal, hearing care professionals have access to superior clarity, audibility, and feedback freedom. The MoreSound Technologies serve as the audiological foundation for Oticon Zeal, and most importantly, the second-generation AI sound processing means we have a highly trained, highly effective method of helping hearing aid users hear the world the way it should sound," comments Susanna Løve, Director of Audiology, Oticon.

Same-day fitting and flexibility: While custom in-the-ear solutions can require a time-intensive fitting process, Oticon Zeal can be fit the same day. Oticon Zeal users can enjoy a "fit and go" experience, where they get immediate, premium hearing support from the moment they leave the clinic, and hearing aid professionals gain the flexibility of adding a same-day fitting option as part of how they offer hearing care.

Discreet and comfortable: The fully encapsulated body of Oticon Zeal was tested on more than 1,500 ears to ensure optimal retention, discreetness, and comfort, offering complete functionality and discreet appearance.

Next-generation AI: Oticon is the first in the industry to use second-generation AI technology that provides always-on performance that automatically adapts across all environments, delivering better speech clarity and noise suppression. The AI sound processing technology delivers up to 12 dB noise suppression and AI-driven speech clarity enhancement up to 6 dB.[2]

Unique antenna design: The unique triple functionality antenna in Oticon Zeal makes it possible to build a smaller hearing aid that can be placed deep in the ear canal that also delivers great connectivity performance. It utilises skin contact to ensure strong, stable connectivity, serves as a robust pull-out string, and ensures a secure fit with great retention.

Uncompromising connectivity: Oticon Zeal supports modern connectivity standards and allows its users to enjoy hands-free calls and direct streaming[3]. Oticon collaborates closely with big technology companies like Apple and Google[4] to ensure that Oticon hearing aids are compatible and users experience seamless and stable connectivity.

Oticon Zeal is the first hearing aid enabled for Google's Fast Pair: users can pair their hearing aid effortlessly with Android phones. Once paired, their connection is automatically recognised across other Android devices logged into the same Google account. [5]

Oticon Zeal also features Auracast technology, so users can tap into a new world of audio experiences, including Auracast broadcasts in public venues. [6]

With the highly rated Oticon Companion app, users get the most out of their hearing aids with discreet control and personalisation.

Quick charge in 15 minutes: The powerful lithium-ion rechargeable battery delivers up to 20 hours of battery life[7] and Oticon Zeal comes with a portable SmartCharger that provides up to three additional full charges on the go. The charging technology enables quick power-ups, providing 4 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging, or 8 hours of use with a 30-minute charge.[8]

What is Oticon BrainHearing technology?

Oticon's approach focuses on developing hearing aids that support how the brain processes sound, providing access to all meaningful sounds in a 360° environment. With MoreSound Technologies at its core, each generation of BrainHearing technology delivers an ever-growing list of benefits for hearing aid users.

The perfect match: Oticon Zeal and Oticon Intent

By introducing Oticon Zeal, Oticon is now offering a unique and expanded portfolio of hearing solutions. Alongside existing products such as Oticon Intent, this portfolio ensures that hearing care professionals can choose the optimal hearing aid users. When Oticon Zeal is not the right fit for individual preferences, lifestyle, and hearing needs, Oticon Intent serves as a perfect alternative, delivering exceptional performance based on Oticon technology.

Oticon Zeal is launching in phases, meaning availability will vary from market to market. To explore more about this revolutionary hearing aid Oticon Zeal, visit (https://www.oticon.global/)

About Oticon

More than 700 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 22,000 employees and revenues of around DKK 22 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon - Life-changing hearing technology. https://www.oticon.global

