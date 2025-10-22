DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 22-Oct-2025 / 10:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn Homes PLC (ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18, SEDOL: BWY4ZF1) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Name: Regal Partners (RE) Limited (Formerly: PM Capital Ltd) (ABN 69 083 644 731, AFSL No. 230222) Sydney, Australia 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Custodial Accounts: -- Morgan Stanley International plc -- Goldman Sachs International (London) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17 October 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 21 October 2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.06% 3.06% 625,576,122 reached Position of previous notification N/a N/a (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BWY4ZF18 19,141,268 3.06% SUBTOTAL A 19,141,268 3.06% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it Namexv it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold PM Capital Global Companies Fund (LEI: 1.552% 1.552% 549300G9AAH2W5NCIP82) PM Capital Long Term Investment Fund 0.293% 0.293% (LEI (54930059B7OMDRH08D22) PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund 0.973% 0.973% Ltd (LEI: 5493002RXP07KPHL2B32) Colonial First State Investments Ltd (ACN 002 348 352) as trustee for 0.242% 0.242% Commonwealth Specialist Fund 11 (LEI: 5493005W2U5Q75KEGB51) 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/A 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Sydney, Australia on 20 October 2025.

Annex: Notification of major holdings A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Regal Partners (RE) Limited (Formerly: PM Capital Limited) (ABN 69 083 644 731, AFSL No. 230222, LEI: 5493008O0NTORWW31M67) as responsible entity/trustee for -- PM Capital Global Companies Fund (LEI: 549300G9AAH2W5NCIP82) -- PM Capital Long Term Investment Fund (LEI (54930059B7OMDRH08D22) Regal Partners (RE) Limited (Formerly: PM Capital Limited) (ABN 69 083 644 731, AFSL No. 230222, LEI: 5493008O0NTORWW31M67) as investment manager for -- PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (LEI: 5493002RXP07KPHL2B32) -- Colonial First State Investments Ltd (ACN 002 348 352) as responsible entity for Commonwealth Specialist Fund 11 (LEI: 5493005W2U5Q75KEGB51) Contact address (registered office for legal entities) Regal Partners (RE) Limited Level 46, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place Sydney, New South Wales, 2000 Australia E-Mail operations@pmcapital.com.au Phone number / Fax number +612 8243 0888 Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Stuart Bennett (Head of Operations) Contact address Regal Partners (RE) Limited Level 46, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place Sydney, New South Wales, 2000 Australia E-Mail sbennett@pmcapital.com.au Phone number / Fax number +612 8243 0888 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) C: Additional information:

