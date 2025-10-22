Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
22.10.25 | 08:04
1,890 Euro
+0,11 % +0,002
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8741,93611:53
Dow Jones News
22.10.2025 11:39 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
22-Oct-2025 / 10:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Cairn Homes PLC (ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18, SEDOL: BWY4ZF1) 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[] Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name:  Regal Partners (RE) Limited (Formerly: 
PM Capital Ltd) (ABN 69 083 644 731, AFSL No. 
230222) 
                        Sydney, Australia 
 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
Custodial Accounts: 
 
 -- Morgan Stanley International plc 
 -- Goldman Sachs International (London) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:  17 October 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified:  21 October 2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:  3% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                   attached to shares    instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  (total of 9.A)      (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.06%                     3.06%      625,576,122 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification  N/a                      N/a         
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BWY4ZF18                19,141,268                  3.06% 

SUBTOTAL A                 19,141,268                  3.06% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

                    % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
Namexv                 it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
                    than the notifiable   equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
                  threshold        notifiable threshold       threshold 
 
PM Capital Global Companies Fund (LEI: 1.552%                          1.552% 
549300G9AAH2W5NCIP82) 
 
 
PM Capital Long Term Investment Fund  0.293%                          0.293% 
(LEI (54930059B7OMDRH08D22) 
 
 
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund  0.973%                          0.973% 
Ltd (LEI: 5493002RXP07KPHL2B32) 
 
 
Colonial First State Investments Ltd 
(ACN 002 348 352) as trustee for    0.242%                          0.242% 
Commonwealth Specialist Fund 11 (LEI: 
5493005W2U5Q75KEGB51) 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
N/A 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Sydney, Australia on 20 October 2025. 

Annex: Notification of major holdings 
 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) 
 
Regal Partners (RE) Limited (Formerly: PM Capital Limited) (ABN 69 083 644 731, AFSL No. 230222, LEI: 
5493008O0NTORWW31M67) 
 
as responsible entity/trustee for 
 
 -- PM Capital Global Companies Fund (LEI: 549300G9AAH2W5NCIP82) 
 -- PM Capital Long Term Investment Fund (LEI (54930059B7OMDRH08D22) 
  
 
Regal Partners (RE) Limited (Formerly: PM Capital Limited) (ABN 69 083 644 731, AFSL No. 230222, LEI: 
5493008O0NTORWW31M67) 
 
as investment manager for 
 
 -- PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd (LEI: 5493002RXP07KPHL2B32) 
 -- Colonial First State Investments Ltd (ACN 002 348 352) as responsible entity for Commonwealth Specialist Fund 11 
  (LEI: 5493005W2U5Q75KEGB51) 
  
 
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 
 
Regal Partners (RE) Limited 
 
Level 46, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place 
 
Sydney, New South Wales, 2000 
 
Australia 

E-Mail 
 
operations@pmcapital.com.au 
 
Phone number / Fax number 
 
+612 8243 0888 
 
Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) 

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable 
 
Full name  Stuart Bennett (Head of Operations) 
 
Contact address 
 
Regal Partners (RE) Limited 
 
Level 46, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place 
 
Sydney, New South Wales, 2000 
 
Australia 

E-Mail 
 
sbennett@pmcapital.com.au 
 
Phone number / Fax number 
 
+612 8243 0888 
 
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification 
obligation) 

C: Additional information:

The Central Bank of Ireland ("Central Bank") may process personal data provided by you in order to fulfil its statutory functions or to facilitate its business operations. Any personal data will be processed in accordance with the requirements of data protection legislation. Any queries concerning the processing of personal data by the Central Bank may be directed to dataprotection@centralbank.ie. A copy of the Central Bank's Data Protection Notice is available at www.centralbank.ie/fns/privacy-statement.

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2025 05:04 ET (09:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
