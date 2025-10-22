Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QA
Tradegate
22.10.25 | 17:01
18,240 Euro
-0,16 % -0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,05018,14019:41
18,07018,14019:41
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 19:18 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MilDef Group AB: MilDef subsidiary roda receives a 320 MSEK order from a German defense and security company

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roda computer, subsidiary of MilDef, has received a framework agreement order regarding deliveries of rugged IT equipment to a German defence and security company. Order value is 320 MSEK and deliveries will take place in 2026.

Roda, part of MilDef Group, has received an order in an existing framework agreement, for IT-equipment. roda has been delivering rugged IT equipment such as computers, displays and power supplies, all designed for demanding conditions to this IT-security prime for several years. Products will be delivered to end users in the German defense ramp up.

"This call off order is an example of how rodas long and strong framework agreements with leading German defense companies are now delivering. The German ramp up is clearly accelerating and rodas solid reputation and offering is much sought after in this dynamic period," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO MilDef Group.

This statement is information that MilDef Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This statement was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on October 22, 2025 at 16:40 CEST.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/r/mildef-subsidiary-roda-receives-a-320-msek-order-from-a-german-defense-and-security-company,c4239877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20537/4239877/3738380.pdf

MilDef roda No name MSEK ENG

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/roda,c3472765

Roda

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/daniel-ljunggren-close-mildef,c3472764

Daniel Ljunggren close MilDef

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mildef-subsidiary-roda-receives-a-320-msek-order-from-a-german-defense-and-security-company-302591766.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.