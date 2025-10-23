Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement



23-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Falconedge Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 64 North Row London, United Kingdom W1K 7DA Tel: + 44 (0) 20 3827 0275 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Benny Menashe (Non-Executive Chairman) Roy Kashi (Chief Executive Officer)

Stefania Barbaglio (Non-Executive Director) Gordon Robinson (Non-Executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Financials DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Falconedge plc, founded in 2024, is a provider of turnkey advisory solutions for asset and fund managers. Operating from the heart of London with an expert team, the Company supports both emerging and established managers to embrace new technologies, scale their operations, navigate regulatory complexities to and support sustainable growth. Falconedge has been established by senior executives of Falcon Investment Management, an award-winning hedge fund platform[1], as a standalone unregulated advisory business leveraging off the Board's many years of experience in the hedge fund industry. Falconedge's capabilities span a wide range of functions, including effective fundraising and investor relations, strategic advisory and operational support, advising on treasury diversification strategies, DeFi yield structuring and tokenomics advisory and custody, staking and on-chain compliance matters, solutions and guidance in converting leads to clients and providing market insights on improving and optimising outreach when marketing investment products to companies such as Falcon Hybrid SPC, FCM (Cayman) Ltd, FIM, Falcoin Edge SPC and Falcon Capital Management SPC. Falconedge works alongside clients to strengthen their operational foundations, enhance transparency, and support sustainable growth across all stages of the fund lifecycle. In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, Falconedge's objective is to act as a strategic partner of choice - helping managers stay ahead of industry shifts, mitigate emerging risks, and unlock new opportunities for performance and expansion. Falconedge currently has 5 retained clients. The Falconedge leadership team is comprised of individuals with extensive experience and expertise across both traditional and digital asset management. Executive Chairman, Benny Menashe previously built Falcon Investment Management into a leading multi-asset platform, reaching close to $1 billion in AUM at its peak. He also earned recognition as "Best Hedge Fund Platform" at the HFM European Services Awards 2025. As part of its forward-looking vision, Falconedge is preparing to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset. This move reflects the Directors' long-term belief in Bitcoin's role as a hedge against inflation, a vehicle for value preservation, and a means of achieving alpha IRR. "Best Hedge Fund Platform" at the HFM European Services Awards 2025. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: AlbR Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC shares of £0.000067 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: SHAREHOLDER % PRE-IPO Approximate % POST IPO Benny Menashe 46.25 TBC Omry Berenholtz 46.25 TBC Roy Kashi 7.5 TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: TBC THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: On or around 5 November 2025 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.falconedge.co.uk In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:





Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News