21shares Expands European Lineup with Three New ETPs Offering Exposure to AI, Onchain Credit, and DeFi Yield

Launches of Bittensor, Maple Finance, and Pendle ETPs bring 21shares' total European offering to 54 products

ZURICH, October 23, 2025 - 21Shares AG ("21shares"), one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of three new physically backed ETPs, expanding its European suite to 54 listed products.

The new listings open up institutional-grade access to three rapidly growing segments of the digital asset economy - decentralized AI, blockchain-based credit, and onchain yield - further strengthening 21shares' leadership as the most comprehensive crypto ETP issuer in Europe.

The products launching today are:

21shares Bittensor ETP (ticker: ATAO) - listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris

- listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris 21shares Maple Finance ETP (ticker: SYRUP) - listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris

- listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris 21shares Pendle ETP (ticker: APEN) - listed on SIX Swiss Exchange

Bittensor (ATAO): the decentralized intelligence layer

Bittensor functions as a decentralized "Amazon Web Service" for AI, where thousands of independent developers create and operate AI models on an open blockchain. Its native token, TAO, powers this open marketplace for intelligence, rewarding high-performing services while maintaining a fixed supply modeled after Bitcoin - creating a direct link between network utility and token value.

Maple Finance (SYRUP): the onchain private credit market

Maple Finance brings the institutional credit market onchain, connecting professional lenders and vetted borrowers through transparent, blockchain-based infrastructure. With over $10 billion in total loan originations and $100 million in interest distributed to lenders, Maple is bridging traditional finance and DeFi through a sustainable, data-driven model that rewards token holders as the platform grows.

Pendle (APEN): the interest rate derivatives hub of DeFi

Pendle enables investors to separate the principal and yield components of yield-bearing assets, such as stETH or sUSDe, effectively bringing bond-market mechanics onchain. By allowing investors to fix future yields or trade interest rates directly, Pendle has positioned itself as the core marketplace for onchain yield - a foundational building block of decentralized finance.

"With these launches, we're giving investors access to three of the most transformative forces in crypto today - decentralized AI, tokenized credit, and yield markets - all within the transparency and ease of access of a regulated ETP structure," said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21shares. "As digital assets mature into a multi-trillion-dollar asset class, 21shares remains at the forefront of bringing meaningful, diversified, and institutional-grade exposure to European investors."

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, transparent and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares AG is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff

Audrey.Belloff@21shares.com

