Furniture Village: Brits Are Opting for Practical and Low Maintenance Dining Tables Over Style in 2025

Homemakers searching for dining tables start by looking for specific styles and materials, but over 70% of customers actually purchase extendable dining tables for functionality

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Village has uncovered the most searched-for dining table styles over the past year and how they differ from what customers ultimately buy. Based on Google search data, homemakers initially search for styles, with round dining tables being the most popular at 33,100 monthly searches.

Wood dining tables are also popular, with 12,100 monthly searches, followed by marble dining tables and oval dining tables with 9,900 searches each. However, extending dining tables are also high in searches with 9,900 and make up 70% of dining table shape sales data, showing their rise in popularity.

43,000 searches altogether for dining table shapes

Dining table shape is very popular with homemakers, as many begin their search journey with a preference for shape. Round dining tables had the most searches with an incredible 33,100, followed by oval dining tables at 9,900. However, round dining tables make up just 2% of sales for the dining table shape category. An expert at Furniture Village said, "Once users start to shop around, they realise that extending dining tables bring the best of both worlds - the silhouette of their dreams with a functional extension to fit all the family." It's no wonder they make up 70% of dining table shape sales for Furniture Village and boast a great 9900 monthly searches. 22,000 searches altogether for dining table materials

Material type is also a popular search for homemakers, particularly with natural options. Wood dining tables boast a whopping 12,100 searches, and marble dining tables have 9,900 monthly searches. Both offer an inimitable feel thanks to the unique and individual markings and craftsmanship of each piece, offering a slice of luxury in any home. Despite marble being in high demand, ceramic dining tables make up 54% of dining table material sales for Furniture Village and have a high search volume of 2,400. This is because ceramic offers the same opulence and glamour as marble but is much less maintenance due to the durability of the material. Searchers are clearly opting for functionality, but still want the style that suits their home the best. 700 searches altogether for dining table sizes

It's evident that searchers are looking for dining tables for the purpose of hosting. Many of them begin by searching for 2-seater dining tables, which have 590 monthly searches. However, according to Furniture Village sales data, 6-seater dining tables, with just 110 searches, make up 60% of their dining set size sales.

Comparing search data and sales data has shown that although users start by searching for dining table styles, they decide on practicality with extending dining tables, and durable materials. However, it's clear that they don't have to compromise on style, nor space for hosting, with the vast range of alternative materials that provide less maintenance and functional options to maximise space available on the market.

For more information

Nicole Barnard

tmwi, acting on behalf of Furniture Village

outreach@tmwi.co.uk

01789 404180

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802635/Furniture_Village.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802634/Furniture_Village_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-village-brits-are-opting-for-practical-and-low-maintenance-dining-tables-over-style-in-2025-302591387.html