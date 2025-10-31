DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: DZ BANK AG





Guarantor (if any): none



ISIN: XS3204041266



Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 300,000,000



Description: Fixed rate, due 15 October 2035





Offer price: 100%



Other offer terms: Payment 15 October 2025, Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange



Exchange, denominations: 100k x 100k



Maturity 15 October 2035



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

Goldman Sachs Europe SE





Stabilisation period commences 08 October 2025



Stabilisation period expected to no later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.