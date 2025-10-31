Anzeige
WKN: DJ9AVP | ISIN: DE000DJ9AVP0
Frankfurt
31.10.25
94,92 
-0,11 % -0,10
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 12:18 Uhr
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: European Union (EU)


Guarantor (if any): none

ISIN: EU000A4ED0K0

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 5bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 13th of December 2032



Offer price: 99.114%

Other offer terms: Payment 14th Oct. 2025,
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations: 1k x 1k

Maturity 13th of Dec 2032

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

BNP, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Santander




Stabilisation period commences 07th of Oct 2025

Stabilisation period expected to no later than 30 days after the proposed end on: issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.