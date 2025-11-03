Company to participate in key sessions on venture capital trends and share findings from its 10th annual Investor Survey

PITCHBOOK RETURNS TO WEB SUMMIT TO SHOWCASE INVESTOR INSIGHTS AND LEADERSHIP PRESENCE

PitchBook, the leading private capital market intelligence platform, will return to Web Summit 2025, taking place November 10-13 in Lisbon, Portugal. With more than 70,000 attendees expected, the event remains one of the largest global gatherings for technology and investment leaders.

As part of its continued sponsorship of the investor lounge, PitchBook will provide a dedicated space for investors to network and connect with its analysts throughout the conference. Members of PitchBook's executive leadership team will also be onsite to engage with investors, innovators, and represent the company's strategic vision. On November 11, Thomas Van Buskirk, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering, will serve as a judge for PITCH, Web Summit's flagship competition for early-stage startups. Additional PitchBook leadership will be in attendance.

PitchBook's research team will contribute to several sessions focused on venture capital trends and the future of the industry in Europe and beyond.

Navina Rajan, Senior Analyst, EMEA Private Capital, will kick off PitchBook's analyst participation at Venture, a pre-conference event held on November 10 that convenes top-tier investors from global funds, angel networks, accelerators, and LPs.

Session: The State of European Venture Capital

Date/Time: November 10, 12:10 PM

November 10, 12:10 PM Overview: Amidst geopolitical and economic uncertainty, this session will explore how investors are deploying capital strategically to support long-term competitiveness.

On November 11, PitchBook analysts will share insights and moderate discussions at the New Venture Summit

The Pulse of European Venture Capital (11:20-11:40 AM) Nalin Patel , Director, EMEA Private Capital Research Overview : Data driven analysis of deal flow, exit activity and fundraising shaping Europe's VC ecosystem

(11:20-11:40 AM) Winning the AI Funding Race (2:10-2:35 PM) Moderated by Nalin Patel Overview : Which startups are cutting through AI hype to prove real paths to profitability

(2:10-2:35 PM) Growing Gains, Growing Pains (15:20-15:45 PM) Moderated by Navina Rajan Overview : What growth-stage investors look for in resilient founders and sustainable scaling

(15:20-15:45 PM)

Both analysts will be available for press meetings during the event.

PitchBook will also release findings from its 10th annual Investor Survey in partnership with Web Summit, providing insights into global venture sentiment and emerging technology trends such as artificial intelligence. The 2024 Investor Survey can be found here.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has operated as a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.

For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com.

