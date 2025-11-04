The Small and Medium En??terprises Loan Guarantee Program: Ninth Arab and Regional Guarantee Programs Forum Opens in Riyadh

Ninth Arab and Regional Guarantee Programs Forum Opens in Riyadh

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / The Ninth Arab and Regional Guarantee Programs Forum began today in Riyadh, hosted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program (Kafalah).

Kafalah CEO and Board Member Homam Hashem emphasized the vital role of guarantee programs in supporting economic growth and expanding financing opportunities for businesses.

The forum brought together more than 250 experts and representatives from 28 countries and international organizations, reaffirming its position as a leading Arab platform for innovation and financial integration.

The event featured a series of specialized dialogue sessions with experts from diverse sectors, focusing on the latest trends and contemporary policies in guarantees and financing.

-- SPA

Kafalah Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Financing Guarantee Program

The program aims to assist SMEs in obtaining financing, encourage financial institutions to engage with the SME sector, and attract new entrepreneurs who have not previously dealt with financing entities. This contributes to the establishment and growth of small enterprises, recognizing their vital role in the national economy - particularly through creating new job opportunities and supporting less active business sectors.

